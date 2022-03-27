Ulster had opportunities to win Stormers clash, the disallowed try isn’t why they lost

Ulster will naturally be disappointed with this loss as they clearly created enough to win the game never mind that incident at the end when Callum Reid had a try ruled out.

I know it’s stating the obvious, but when you’re playing decent opposition and you give them a head start like that, it’s always going to be hard to come back.

After six minutes in to be under your posts twice and with things looking ominous, from there they did really well to slow the game down.

John Cooney kicked a lot and they fought their way back into the game really well.

Ultimately it was a lack of accuracy in that second half that stopped them from going on and winning the game and, for instance, we had Rob Lyttle knocking the ball on in the corner after Ulster had broken well down the edge and that wasn’t the only chance they missed out on taking.

As for Reid’s non-try, I suppose it comes down to the intricacies of what constitutes a knock-on.

He loses the ball because of a Stormers hand, and the referee has given a scrum to the Stormers.

I think that all in all, for me, it was a very grey area, but Ulster had other opportunities to win that game.

And I don’t think Ulster can really say that that particular incident is why they didn’t win the game.

As for when Michael Lowry got hit by Seabelo Senatla, you have forearmed somebody in the head and that can’t be play on.

But he has bent at the hip and is making an effort to avoid being upright and if the tackled player also gets really low I can then see why the referee might give the decision he opted for on the pitch.

I do think that this is another bit of a grey area as you never want to see anyone getting hit in the face with a shoulder or in a head-on-head contact.

As for the final result, the losing bonus point has to be seen as a positive for Ulster.

There is really a lot at play here for Ulster and you can see that in their selection with Iain Henderson not playing, that really wasn’t the strongest Ulster team possible.

You look at this next block of games and Dan McFarland talked ahead of the Stormers game about this being a valuable time with these players as you build towards Europe.

It does put pressure on the game with the Bulls, as you’ll not want to come home with nothing as you always have to have it in focus that home advantage is so important for the Play-Offs.

But all things considered, he’s got his squad back together, he’s rotated a lot of players and they created enough to win this game only they didn’t take advantage of that.

And when you look at it in the round, I don’t think it was the worst afternoon at the office for Ulster.

Another positive to look at is the return of Luke Marshall.

Because James Hume, Stewart Moore and Ben Moxham have come in and Ulster have coped so well in his absence, Luke has been the forgotten man.

Knowing him personally and from my own experience, this has been very, very hard.

But he is a huge part of that Ulster team with his leadership and when you’re out for a long time, and other players have done so well, that’s so tough mentally so it’s brilliant to see him back there.

He’s a guy who can contribute a lot and he impacted his comeback game really positively and I didn’t think he looked rusty at all.

*Darren Cave is part of the Premier Sports team bringing live coverage of every Ulster game home and away throughout the season in the United Rugby Championship.

UK sports broadcaster Premier Sports is showing every Ulster game LIVE and hosting more than 100 exclusive rugby fixtures throughout the URC with coverage from every round across five elite rugby nations — Ireland, Italy, Wales, Scotland and South Africa.

To find out more, log on to www.premiersports.com