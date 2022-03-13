Ulster have shown a strong case for the defence in victory over Leinster

The weather was truly awful but it is always warming to beat Leinster and now to do it twice is a big achievement — after all, you’re going back to 2013 since it was last done.

It was a really impressive performance purely based on the fact that it was a roll-your-sleeves-up kind of night and I think if the weather had been better, I would have fancied Ulster to probably have won that more comfortably.

But the weather made it such a battle.

In fairness, Leinster kicked really well in the second half and kept putting it deep in Ulster territory and made it really hard to get clearance kicks away.

Leinster will be going home feeling like they, with the possession and territory that they had, left a win behind.

Having said that, Mike Lowry dealt with the balls really well.

But I think defence definitely won Ulster the game as Leinster were able to keep the ball for long periods of time but Ulster were able to hold them out and I do think that was really impressive.

Ulster defended really, really well and challenged at the breakdown where we saw Marcus Rea, Duane Vermeulen and Nick Timoney all so busy on so many occasions.

They were able to slow Ulster’s ball so many times which is really important when you’re playing against a team that thrives on playing at pace.

To get back to Lowry, no one expects for the player of the match to be a full-back in conditions like that.

You’d reckon it would be one of the back-rowers or a second-row, someone who’s having to work so hard in the tight when the ball isn’t being moved wide in the way you would usually expect.

Mikey combining with Robert Baloucoune and his breaks in the second half when he was under massive pressure were just so good.

The difference really would be the sight of him getting to the ‘22’ and getting forward momentum when under pressure instead of being pinned back on his own line in those conditions.

Being able to do that is massive when you’re in those conditions and playing into a breeze where you can’t kick the ball as cleanly as you would like.

He really stood up in this game and obviously is full of confidence based on the last couple of weeks with Ireland.

I have to say something about Stuart McCloskey, who won his 150th Ulster cap last night.

He’s been such a mainstay for Ulster over the last while and he does provide the team with so much go-forward and he did this for Mikey’s try in the first half, though he didn’t get the ball as much as he would have liked overall.

To get 150 games in his position is just such a difficult thing with so much traffic in midfield and the amount of work he has to do.

From an Irish point of view he’s been unlucky, but from an Ulster point of view he’s been so consistent and so needed by the province for so many years now.

As for Ulster now being title contenders? If Leinster have their full squad out it’s going to be very difficult but, look, Ulster have got the monkey off their back of winning in Dublin.

So, the fear factor goes of playing Leinster but there are a host of young guys who haven’t had years of being dominated by Leinster so they don’t have any of that and aren’t afraid of anybody.

Getting used to winning against certain teams will give you confidence next time you play against them and there’s no preconceived idea that you can’t possibly beat them when it matters.