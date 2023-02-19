Ulster looked to have turned a corner, but are now slipping into old habits

James Hume of Ulster is tackled by Sione Vailanu as he attempts to put the province on the front foot against Glasgow — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

This is a hugely important block of games for Ulster so to open this sequence of three away fixtures with a defeat doesn’t look good, particularly with the trip to the Sharks up next.

It’s just so disappointing as after last month’s home game against the Stormers, I think most of us felt that the bad patch had been put to bed — but the overriding feeling from watching them at Scotstoun is that yet again Ulster have faded in a second half.

I know they got a losing bonus point with the last kick, but I think they’d drifted out of the game and if it had gone on longer the scoreline would only likely have pushed on in Glasgow’s favour.

I also think Ulster’s ambitions to finish second in the table have now taken a very severe knock — in fact, you could even argue that their hopes of being runners-up to Leinster look to have gone now.

With Glasgow looking strong and Munster coming good now too, it looks difficult for Ulster and, of course, you would expect the Stormers and Bulls to produce another surge towards the finish.

All that, if it happens, could mean that if Ulster sneak into fourth, they’ll be going alright.

As for this trip to play the Sharks in Saturday’s rearranged game, it looks really tough for Dan McFarland and co and particularly so after last Friday’s performance in Glasgow.

Unlike when they were initially meant to play back in October, I don’t think the Sharks will be fully loaded for this one but it’s still not good as I was hearing from one of the Ulster guys about the weather conditions out there and that it’s going to be very hot with the humidity through the roof.

And then when they get back from that it’s over to Cardiff and another game on an artificial surface.

But back to what we saw on Friday night in what were really testing conditions in Glasgow. Albeit there are injuries and players away for Ulster, Glasgow were missing a load of their starting players who are on Six Nations duty.

The fact is that Glasgow wanted it more, they looked sharper and of course all that is helped by them being on a good run.

I have to say that Ulster’s lack of leadership struck me again. There was Jordi Murphy, who has hardly played all year, as the captain for the last half an hour or so after Alan O’Connor had gone off.

They were looking around for answers from each other and nobody really had any when it came to the problem areas of maul defence, scrums, attack and impact off the bench.

I felt a bit sorry for Ulster’s forwards because they were carrying so much of the load and then when it got really close to the Glasgow line in the first half it just turned into a pick and jam, though in fairness you have to say the shocking weather likely influenced this approach.

Tom Stewart was almost trying too hard to make things happen off the back of a couple of mauls and he was like a bit of a one-man band.

When you would see Leinster getting into a similar situation attacking near the line, they would find a way to get across.

I think there were periods in the first half where Ulster’s defence was pretty good, they got off the line and made some good tackles and made Glasgow concede a number of penalties but that wasn’t the worrying thing really.

The thing, along with their attack, which wasn’t so pleasing was the lack of impact which came off the bench and the team faded while Glasgow grew into the game through their own quality replacements.

If we believed that Ulster had turned the corner after looking good against a weakened Stormers then this has been quite a wake-up call.

