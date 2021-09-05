Ulster set to welcome back Ireland internationals for friendly return against Saracens

Ulster 21 Saracens 45

It wasn’t about the result, it wasn’t necessarily about the overall performance either but more to do with getting players back out on the paddock and dealing with the stress of live situations.

There will doubtless be much more fine-detailed attention paid to Thursday’s final pre-season friendly when the sides meet again in London at the Honourable Artillery Company ground and Dan McFarland will deploy some of Ulster’s Ireland contingent.

“I think we’ll see a few of them,” the Ulster coach said after Friday night’s game.

“I think probably five or six of the guys who were involved with Ireland will probably play 40 minutes next week.”

It would also seem that John Cooney will get a run-out too after missing out on the final part of last season.

Anyway, Friday evening’s first pre-season game also contained a heavy blend of the callow and senior members of the squad with many substitutions made and, as such, was always likely to experience some struggles with the decent enough Saracens side put together by Mark McCall.

It was no real surprise then that Ulster played in patches, as indeed did their opponents who had only 14 men from the 51st minute onwards after Ivan van Zyl was sent off for taking out Craig Gilroy when the Ulster winger was airborne.

By the conclusion Ulster had conceded seven tries and scored three, though that in itself was no adequate explanation of this narrative which, of course, was finally played out in front of a decent sized crowd at the Kingspan.

After opening the evening’s scoring through Mattie Rea, Ulster then coughed up 26 unanswered points before Andy Warwick muscled his way to dot down shortly after Van Zyl’s 51st-minute dismissal.

But this wasn’t just about clawing their way back because of the sending off.

Even though they were trailing 26-7 after a mere 18 minutes to the newly-returned Premiership side — which is how it also stood at the break — Ulster had managed to pull some big plays out of the bag.

They not only prevented Sarries from increasing their lead, the promising Nathan Doak’s try-line tackle on Aled Davies being huge, but also threatened the visitors’ line a few times with Greg Jones’ break coming close to creating a score.

The arrival of Sean Reidy, Alan O’Connor, Brad Roberts and Dave Shanahan — the latter one of three scrum-halves given a go along with Doak and Lewis Finlay — for the second half supplemented the good works already being done by Doak, Ian Madigan and industrious new signing Mick Kearney.

As McFarland explained: “There were a lot of individual good performances mixed in with the mistakes.

“We had a sprinkling of senior players in both halves and this week (in the return game) we’ll sprinkle in a fair few more who will certainly start the game.

“It was important those (senior) guys got game time (last Friday), I’d have liked Marty (Moore) to get a little bit more but he hurt his thumb so that was a bit of a worry.

“But guys like Alan O’Connor and Sam Carter put in good shifts,” said McFarland.

For some of the younger players it was tricky enough as Sarries picked their hosts off with a late hat-trick via Ben Harris and any hopes of seeing Aaron Sexton break into open country did not come to pass.

But Callum Reid did manage an almost trademark surge up-field, David McCann busied himself too while Doak looked sharp and eager for work.

One friendly down and another to go. Soon it will all be for real.