Ulster ship nine tries as Leinster subject them to heavy inter-provincial defeat in Dublin

Leinster 57 Ulster 5

Leinster's Leah Tarpey crosses the line in their win over Ulster in Dublin

Ulster suffered a nine-try hammering at the hands of a dominant Leinster at Dublin's Energia Park in the second round of women's interprovincials.

Ulster’s only points were scored by winger Niamh Marley when she collected Abby Moyles’ 50th minute cross-kick.

In complete command by half time, when they led 33-0, Leinster even managed to score when reduced to 13 players as the game approached the final quarter when Ailsa Hughes broke out from her 22 to find Leah Tarpey in support for what was the pick of their many touchdowns.

The hosts were dominant up front throughout with Aoife Wafer having a storming game at the breakdown and all round the park.

Christy Haney was the first to score for Leinster after just four minutes when the prop drove over at the posts, allowing Hannah O’Connor – who ended up kicking five conversions – a straightforward two points.

Ruth Campbell was next on the scoresheet which was converted again by O’Connor.

With Leinster in full control, the impressive Natasja Behan again made a powerful incursion and winger Aimee Clarke got on the end of a sweeping move to put the home team 19-0 ahead, O’Connor missing the difficult conversion.

Ulster’s Beth Cregan was shown yellow just before the 30-minute mark and Leinster struck again shortly afterwards when Haney smashed over for her second try, converted by O’Connor.

The Leinster No.8 slotted a fourth two-pointer two minutes before the break when flanker Molly Boyne broke away to drive through under the Ulster posts, the half ending with the hosts 33-0 in front.

Just short of two minutes after the restart, Katie Whelan broke free around the base of a ruck after a strong drive from Linda Djougang and scored, with the 40 points coming up following O’Connor’s conversion.

The procession of Leinster scores was then temporarily halted when Marley dived over for Ulster, who then appeared to be handed another boost as Aoife Dalton and Ruth Campbell were yellow carded within minutes of each other.

However, any Ulster optimism regarding hopes of further scores were speedily dashed as Hughes nearly went coast to coast before feeding Tarpey for try number seven for the hosts.

With time running out, Eimear Corri dotted down from a quick throw after O’Connor produced an excellent 50/22 and, as the clock hit red, Wafer powered through an already broken Ulster resistance.

Leinster: N Behan, A Clarke, A Dalton, L Tarpey, C Gorman, N Caughey, K Whelan; A Moore, L Callan, C Haney, R Campbell, E Corri, A Wafer, M Boyne, H O’Connor.

Replacements: L Djougang, C Molloy, J Keating, E Murphy, Emma Tilly, A Hughes, D O’Brien, E O Byrne-White.

Ulster: E Durkan, N Marley, K McCormill, P McAllister, M Liston, A Moyles, L Cairns; G McCamley, B Cregan, A O’Connell, K Brady, T Schutzler, S Barrett, M Clenaghan, I Daley.

Replacements: S Roberts, M Simpson, A Fannin, S Sloan, R McIlroy, M Edwards, E Jordan, T Macartney.

Referee: A Fogarty