Ulster should have enough to beat Munster, but they’ll need a bit of creativity at some point

At last, we’re going to get a proper home game played out at Ravenhill and no better way to start 2023 than by having Munster come up to Belfast.

The supporters who had been hoping to see Ulster take on La Rochelle at Ravenhill and then couldn’t even do so in Dublin after the game was moved there are expecting Ulster to deliver and if they don’t do so, the pressure will be right back on them again after that recent losing run.

Ulster fans will now be putting all their eggs into the Munster basket today and will really want to go and enjoy a big win over the rival province.

For me, Ulster will win this game, but I don’t think they’ll be straying too much from what we have recently seen this season in terms of relying on their maul as the chief attacking weapon.

Ulster just need to make sure they are in the right frame of mind against Munster, and they are going to have to put in one of their biggest performances of the season to not only get the result but hopefully also show us all that they are right back on track again.

They should have won the Connacht game with a lot more comfort than relying on Jack Carty to miss that conversion for the draw and I feel the reason that they nearly let it slip was their bench wasn’t strong enough.

You want your bench to make an impact and, well, that wasn’t the case in Galway.

The thing that strikes me about watching Ulster at the minute is that they seem to be lacking a bit of creativity outside their maul.

They are so heavily reliant on the maul, but I’m not going to say it looks like a bad habit because it’s not as if they aren’t scoring tries.

Also, the hookers are benefiting from that and especially Tom Stewart, who apart from capitalising off the back of these mauls has been pretty good around the pitch too.

Anyway, scoring off mauls is fine, but it worries me that there seems to be very little variation. I think there was one peel against Connacht and everything else was just down and drive, down and drive.

As a coach, you are surely looking at that and saying, ‘Right, can we mix it up, can we keep teams guessing?’

Because when you come up against the likes of Leinster and La Rochelle, they know how to defend mauls so then it’s a case of what else have you got?

I don’t think this is something where they’re in a bit of a hole here after the recent defeats and have reverted to type as I don’t believe it would matter if they were playing Zebre, they would still go to their maul.

We’ve been used to Dan McFarland saying that Ulster have got to play a different brand of rugby because they’re not the biggest or most powerful team. As such, the argument goes that Ulster create really fast ball and challenge sides everywhere on the outside as they have such young, exciting backs.

That’s fine, but it just feels like we haven’t seen enough of them.

I think, though, that it’s a different story if Robert Baloucoune is playing or maybe Jacob Stockdale is fully fit, or James Hume is firing again and Mikey Lowry is getting a run of good games with ball in hand.

I really think Ulster must look at evolving their game a little bit more to make sure that when they come to the latter stages of the URC, they’re really in with a shout because we’ve seen it over the last number of seasons, Ulster do have it in their locker to get big results.

If confidence ebbs a bit because of a poor run of results that’s understandable, but pro sport can change in 15 minutes never mind over the course of several games and Ulster must be in a good place to seize what comes their way.

Hopefully this will start today. We’ve been waiting for an inter-pro to really catch fire, though having said that I thought Munster’s clash with Leinster on Boxing Day was very enjoyable to watch.

I’m hoping for a good game and as physical a confrontation as that Munster v Leinster encounter with both teams going hell for leather.

And, of course, I’m hoping for an Ulster win to kick-off the New Year.

Stephen Ferris is part of the Viaplay team bringing every Ulster game live from the BKT United Rugby Championship throughout the season. To find out more visit www.viaplay.com or @viaplaysportsUK