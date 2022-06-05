Ulster should have no fear in travelling to South Africa for URC semi-final battle with Stormers

It was always likely that Ulster would be on their long-haul travels again, but I don’t think they have anything to be afraid of from having to make another trip to South Africa for Saturday’s Semi-Final.

These trips to the southern hemisphere are becoming part of the game and Ulster have gone there in previous seasons and were also recently in South Africa to play the Stormers and the Bulls.

In fact, Ulster should have won on their visit to Cape Town at the end of March and I also wasn’t overly impressed with some of the Stormers’ play in winning their Semi-Final against Edinburgh last night.

But, having said that, the Stormers are a strong side and what they are really good at is scoring tries from literally nothing.

Another thing worth bearing in mind is that the Stormers have lost only four games in this URC season and to give you context Leinster have lost five, so whatever way you look at it, this weekend won’t be anything other than a hugely challenging hurdle to overcome.

But Ulster can do it. They must make sure they don’t make cheap and sloppy mistakes by being loose with the ball in contact or with their kicking game, or indeed turning it over.

If they can keep their errors to a minimum, then I think they have a really good chance of making it through to the Final which you would assume would then mean taking on Leinster unless, of course, the Bulls pull off a shock result in Dublin in Friday’s first Semi-Final.

But back to Ulster and I thought they were absolutely brilliant during last Friday night in beating Munster so convincingly. Play like that in Cape Town and they will be hard to live with.

Of course, you can come at the game from two sides in that you might wonder just what went wrong with Munster but that’s really a conversation for another day and for their new coaching ticket for next season.

But from Ulster’s point of view, I feel that some of the quality of the attack and, in particular regarding James Hume, I don’t have the right superlatives to describe his playing.

He was involved in all the scores and took his own try magnificently last Friday.

He absolutely tortured Munster. The midfield battle was huge and not only Hume, but the Ulster backline really had Munster in so much trouble and with my Ulster hat firmly on it was an absolute joy to watch.

Their accuracy was particularly good against Munster and that quality of attack, the precision and crispness, will cause a lot of teams problems and, hopefully, we’ll see more of it this week in South Africa.

I have to say the Ulster pack have been really solid too and it was nice to see the likes of Alan O’Connor get some recognition with his URC tackle award last week, but I feel that when out-half Billy Burns plays Ulster are really a completely different prospect.

While we love watching and talking about Stewart Moore scoring tries, Robert Baloucoune beating people with ease and the form of Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy and the sensational way Hume is playing, very little is talked about Burns’ control.

Whether it be those late changes in direction, his short kicks, his cross-field kicks to the wingers or the fact that he is a big leader in the team in terms of who’s calling the plays, I just feel that when he is there Ulster are a different team.

That’s one of the reasons that Ulster were able to turn that scoreline around so much from the previous time they’d played when losing to Munster in April.

Here’s hoping they can do the same the second time they play the Stormers.

