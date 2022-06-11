Ulster wasted chances to win URC semi-final battle which made defeat inevitable, says head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland felt his side’s late Semi-Final heartbreak was inevitable after they wasted so many chances to put the game away.

The northern province looked set to be the second away victors in the URC’s last-four when they led the Stormers in the DHL Stadium for an hour of the game but shipped an 84th-minute score from Warrick Gelant with Manie Libbok’s conversion sending the Stormers into the Final with a 17-15 win.

Having moved into a 15-10 lead with the last kick of the first half, Ulster would not score again at all after the turn despite a number of openings in the third quarter especially.

That, more than anything, for McFarland was what cost his team what would have been a Final at home in Ravenhill against Marcell Coetzee’s Bulls.

“We didn’t deserve to win that game,” said the head coach, now at the end of his fourth season at the helm.

“The third quarter was our opportunity to put that game to bed but we turned the ball over so many times that I always felt that they (the Stormers) were going to go on and win because at Semi-Final level you can’t be so profligate with the ball.

“Fair play to our lads. There was a lot of character, we never stopped fighting right to the death. It’s disappointing but I’m proud of their effort.”

For all the focus on what happened in the second half, the Stormers scored 10 of their 17 points in the first 13 minutes after Ulster made a terrible start at the DHL Stadium for the second time this season.

“I think we needed to go through the processes that we talked about beforehand,” added McFarland of how his side righted the ship to lead 12-10 by the half-hour mark thanks to scores from Robert Baloucoune and Stewart Moore.

“We needed to create some control early on and one of the things we didn’t do was have that control because we didn’t hang onto the ball.

“We knew if we could get control through our kicking game or holding onto the ball, we could get that field position and score but we needed to add to that in the third quarter and we didn’t.”

While Ulster won’t play another competitive game until the autumn, the injury to Baloucoune in the second half could yet be a costly one given the winger would otherwise be expected to tour New Zealand with Ireland next month.