Ulster will be boosted by the arrival of Scotland prop Rory Sutherland, insists head coach Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes the province’s patience paid off after they were able to make a rare in-season signing by bringing British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland to Belfast.

The Scottish international, who became a free agent this week due to the financial crises at Worcester Warriors, was on hand to watch his new team-mates dismantle the Ospreys by a score of 47-17 last night and will depart with the squad for the two-game mini-tour of South Africa on Tuesday.

After Jack McGrath left at the end of last season and wasn’t replaced like-for-like, there had been worries that Ulster were light on numbers on the loosehead side but, just as with their eve-of-the-season coup of Duane Vermeulen last September, they have reaped the rewards of the waiting game.

“Myself, Bryn (Cunningham, Operations Director) and Jonny (Petrie, CEO), our strategy there would be that these kinds of things do crop up,” said McFarland after his side went back to second in the early URC table.

“You don’t always get it right but sometimes if you just sit and wait (then) somebody like Rory Sutherland or Duane, it does happen.

“It’s very unfortunate circumstances around Worcester, I understand that, but he’ll be a huge benefit to us.

“I know Rory really wanted to come to Ulster. He’s worked with a lot of us here previously.”

While Sutherland will only be with Ulster until the end of the season, at which stage he’ll be replaced in the squad by Springbok star Steven Kitshoff, McFarland believes he will bring a lot to the table over the course of his short-term deal.

“We know and understand what a quality player he is,” said McFarland, who previously worked with the player in his role as Scotland’s forwards coach. “He’ll bring a toughness, a hard edge and an experience from his career where he’s had to be persistent. He’s had to fight through hard times to get to where he is.

“It’s his hard edge that will bring a real test and teach attitude to the training pitch.

“Steel sharpens steel. As a front-rower I know that the quality that you have in scrum training in particular really improves guys there.

“Rory will come in and he’ll test the best that we have, he’ll put pressure on Tom O’Toole and Marty (Moore), Gareth (Milasinovich) and Jeff (Toomaga-Allen)

“But he’ll also be there adding his experience, showing a different way of doing things that the likes of Callum Reid, Eric O’Sullivan and Waz (Andy Warwick) – Waz is an accomplished scrummager – but they’ll see next level stuff from Rory.

“Having that kind of level of experience and knowledge is going to be invaluable to those guys coming through.”

While the addition of Sutherland is certainly a boost ahead of the testing trip to face the Lions and Sharks, as will be the return of the ten-strong Emerging Ireland contingent who will meet the travelling party in Johannesburg, the one disappointment of last night’s big win was the injury toll.

Marty Moore, Ian Madigan, Stuart McCloskey and Billy Burns all exited with injuries and McFarland will have to wait and see if they are fit to make the journey to the southern hemisphere.

“We fly on Tuesday, we don’t fly at the beginning of the week for this reason exactly,” he added.

“We’ll have the chance to get some really good prep done Monday and Tuesday and assess those guys and get anybody that has knocks treated in here where we can really control that. There’s pluses and minuses to going out early versus a little bit later.

“We went out late for the Semi-Final because we had to and we’ve done that before. I don’t think it impacts our performance at all.

“It gives us a chance to get proper preparation at the start of the week which is the most important part of the week.

“We’ll have a good look at those guys on Monday and Tuesday and see how they are.”