Ulster will give clinching top-two finish our best shot: coach Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side are looking up the table, not down after winning back-to-back League games for the first time since November.

The northern province ran in six tries to beat Cardiff 42-20 at the Arms Park in a round of fixtures when the teams that ended the weekend in the URC’s top five all recorded bonus-point wins.

Still five points behind the second-placed Stormers and seven ahead of fifth-placed Munster with three games remaining, McFarland is focused on securing a top-two finish, not simply consolidating their place in the top four.

As the race for Play-Off seeding heats up, Ulster have the advantage of playing all three of their remaining fixtures on home soil.

“Our target is the Stormers, we want to finish second,” he said. “They’re five ahead. That’s not in our control but if we’re aiming to get second, we know we have to win out.

“That’s going to be tough but that’s the objective. We’re trying to improve week on week and we’ll take a little break now before getting our heads down and focusing on the Bulls (their next match on Saturday, March 25).

“They’ve lost against the Lions and they’ll be coming fully equipped. That’s a real challenge.”

With the second-placed finisher guaranteed a home Semi-Final should they reach the last-four, McFarland knows well the importance of playing on your own patch.

They lost out in that regard to the Stormers a year ago, only after the eventual champions controversially won when the sides met in March, and that loomed large come a Semi-Final in Cape Town that the hosts won with the last play of the game.

“We were really disappointed last year, a refereeing decision cost us the chance of a home Semi-Final and it was a big difference because ultimately we lost the Semi-Final in the 85th minute to the Stormers away,” McFarland added.

“That game would have been at Ravenhill if the referee had made the correct decision. Callum Reid scored with the next to last play of the game and it was disallowed.

“We had to travel to South Africa and were winning the game after 84 minutes. Take nothing away from the Stormers, it was well deserved, don’t get me wrong, but it’s the fine margins for that.

“Home ties in the Play-Offs are important. We know we can win away from home but we want to play in front of our fans.”