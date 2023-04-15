Ulster’s defence must improve with the Play-Offs looming, warns head coach Dan McFarland

It was all a bit odd really. The scoreboard — a 40-19 Ulster victory over Dragons — told one tale, but the actual narrative managed to take itself on a bit of an alternative route.

There was no denying that Ulster were good for their six-try win and now guaranteed a third-place finish in the League, while Tom Stewart’s back-to-back URC hat-tricks — he has now managed 17 tries this season including his touchdown in Europe against La Rochelle — grabbed all the headlines. All fine, but there were some really rather niggling issues.

An alarm bell sounded when the Dragons punched a hole through Ulster’s first-up defence to tie the scores early on but the response to that had resulted in Stewart’s three tries and a lead of 26-7 eight minutes into the second half.

From there it really had to be about how many more times Ulster — who worryingly lost Tom O’Toole to injury early in the contest even before David McCann’s opening score — would score but instead the game suddenly shifted on its axis as the Dragons crossed for two tries in the same number of minutes.

The Dragons managed just one conversion but, nevertheless, the scoreline now stood at 26-19 and Ulster, their defence looking rather ragged, suddenly didn’t resemble a side that believed they were winning this one at a canter and have a home Quarter-Final already awaiting them.

That Ulster got there in the end was hardly a surprise thanks to Nick Timoney’s score and a late penalty try but they had been given a far more rigorous working out than had been expected which, on reflection, was maybe no bad thing as we edge closer to the Play-Offs.

Yes, but clearly the coaching team were not quite so upbeat even though some of Ulster’s attacking plays and tries looked slick and very promising going forward.

“There’s a genuine feeling of disappointment,” said Dan McFarland. “We wanted to attack and play some exciting rugby and I thought we did that when we scored some excellent tries, but ultimately Championships are won on the back of really good defence. A couple of those tries we really shouldn’t have let in.

“If our defence doesn’t improve two-fold we could be in trouble (against Edinburgh).”

Assistant coach Dan Soper said: “We knew we’d a home quarter coming, but we have these (two regular season) games to set a standard for ourselves and go after that and in some areas got ourselves to that standard but in others we were well short.

“Come Play-Off time you have to be on it for 80 minutes otherwise your season finishes pretty abruptly. We just have to keep putting in the performances and preparing for whoever we get in the knockout round.

“(Against the Dragons) It was a mixed bag of some excellent stuff and other times we were a bit loose, and they got at our breakdown. There was evidence of good things we’d been working on but we probably weren’t just quite clinical enough.

“‘Dinger’ (defence coach Jonny Bell) was disappointed with some of the defence.

“He was disappointed that we gave them access and probably didn’t exit out of our own area as well as we would have liked.”

Sounds as if there will be much to discuss in tomorrow’s analysis sessions.