Ulster’s failure to win in style has silenced the Ravenhill roar and that is a concern

With a Quarter-Final beckoning, there are still problems on and off the pitch

They won, they finished second and, let’s be honest, if Ulster manage to win three more times to take the URC title and do so without playing particularly well, we’d all be happy enough, wouldn’t we?

That would be something if it happened, but they have that extra boost anyway with a home Semi-Final waiting for them if they win their home Quarter but, having said that, I still have deep concerns over this Ulster team.

There are two bugbears for me here. One is the style of rugby Ulster are playing and the other could well be linked to that in just how flat the atmosphere is at Ravenhill these days.

It just feels like something’s not right, Ulster’s attack doesn’t look right, it’s not clicking.

Whether there’s something wrong in the background and that there are tensions in the camp is hard to say but, to me, the way they performed last Friday made it feel like Ulster had actually finished in something like sixth or lower rather than the reality of them having bagged second.

That’s the feeling, and is it because of the style of rugby they’re playing? Maybe. We’ve seen so many maul tries and meanwhile a potent attacking back three of Mikey Lowry, Rob Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale have managed seven tries between them all season in the URC.

I know that they haven’t always played, especially Baloucoune, but if you look at Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham he has scored 12 tries this season in just nine URC matches and this for a side who have ended up well outside the Play-Offs.

Fair enough, but Ulster are a much better side than Edinburgh and have finished 10 places above them in the final table and that’s undeniable. You also must bear in mind that, overall, Ulster have won more games this season, as well as having scored more tries and points.

That’s all fine but it still worries me that things feel so flat when obviously they shouldn’t.

The style of rugby they are playing is very conservative in that they nearly always go to the maul — which didn’t work well against Edinburgh — and without showing too much variation and that’s a trait I think which has run through their rugby all season.

Physicality is where I think Ulster are lacking. Look at last Friday and Viliame Mata, Edinburgh’s No.8. He was carrying a knock in the second half, but he still made an impact any time he carried.

Ulster don’t have those type of players, especially in the pack, who can truck it up and run through someone to bulldoze them or smash someone in defence in game-changing moments.

Leinster have those type of players, Munster do as well and the Stormers can also make something happen with their physicality.

Remember the European game at Sale back in December and how Ulster got pumped there in key phases of play. And right now, they could really struggle in the URC knockout stages as on top of their issues in competing physically they are without so many of their props.

Also, there was no Stuart McCloskey last Friday and during the game Ulster lost Lowry, Baloucoune, James Hume and Luke Marshall to injuries.

Yet for all that I do believe they can reach the Semi-Finals as ultimately the difference between playing home and away is massive and you just have to look at how Manchester United fared in the cauldron that was Sevilla’s home ground last week.

Which brings me to the situation at Ravenhill and the lack of a really intimidating atmosphere which has now been the case for I think at least a couple of seasons.

I think it’s really important to emphasise the vital need for the fans to really get involved in every collision and second of the game and get behind Ulster because I think they’re going to need it.

Remember 2014 when Saracens were here? The place was hopping, and now I think people just switch off for periods and maybe go and get themselves a drink, come back and then maybe ask what they missed.

Against Edinburgh and, say, 20 minutes into the game I could hear people talking 20 yards away from me, chatting amongst themselves instead of watching the game.

I know going to the rugby is a bit of a social scene, but I also know from experience that the players need and appreciate the crowd getting involved. You can really feel it on the pitch.

I just hope we see more of this in the Quarter the weekend after next and then hopefully the semi-final to help lift the side.