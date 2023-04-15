Ulster’s hat-trick king Tom Stewart is making scoring look easy, but it’s far from it in the URC

Of course, it’s always great to see Ulster winning and Tom Stewart claiming another hat-trick, but with where we are now in the season you really want to see the province’s overall attacking game clicking into gear and, thankfully, I thought it worked well against Dragons.

I think Ulster are always at their most dangerous whenever they get Stuart McCloskey, James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Michael Lowry in one-on-ones because they all have great feet and their ability to off-load is really strong.

It was very encouraging that that’s certainly something Ulster wanted to do and thankfully the weather allowed them to do it and we were able to see some of what these guys can do with ball in hand.

Fair enough, their defence against the Dragons wasn’t as strong as they would have liked, but I always think defence is easier to rectify than attack.

Defence is all about attitude, energy, enthusiasm and communication — things you don’t need to work on so much as you have all this already and it’s about tweaking things, whereas attack you have a lot more decision making involved and there are a lot more moving parts needed with players in the right position and running the right lines at the right times and then executing.

Against Edinburgh this coming Friday, I’d expect them to be a lot better defensively so, for me, it was a lot more of a positive that their attack was as good and ambitious as it was as this is just what is needed now as we approach knockout rugby.

I think the Dragons game was probably one Ulster were never going to lose but they could have been more convincing in putting them away which will focus minds for this week.

At one point it was 26-19 after the Dragons had those back-to-back tries, which came just two minutes apart, and this after Ulster had led 26-7 and looked to be in total control.

Ulster will be disappointed that they didn’t put the game away earlier but, look, it ends up being another bonus-point win and they’ve got third now guaranteed in the URC table after Glasgow failed to get a bonus victory at home to the Scarlets.

They’ll be pleased with that aspect in the sense that they cannot be caught in the table, but they’ll know only too well that Edinburgh will offer more threats if they don’t tighten up their performance.

As for Stewart, well, with back-to-back hat-tricks in the URC he does make scoring look easy, but I can assure you it is not anywhere near that simple.

He gets himself on the back of mauls, but he has to read the precise moment when to stay or when to go. There are times he stays in because he knows the maul is strong and it’s going over and there are times when he feels the momentum is dying a bit and he has to choose the moment to break off and there is a real skill and knack in that.

I think sometimes people don’t appreciate that there is a moment when the see-saw flips so to speak and he has to decide, ‘Right, I’m pulling out of this’, and he really does that brilliantly.

Stockdale also had a strong game. He got some assists and was constantly popping up in attacking positions and very unselfishly gave passes when he could have gone himself.

John Cooney had a good game too and one thing I noticed was how they went through McCloskey’s hands as first receiver quite a lot so John’s width on his pass was really good. They were getting the ball into Stuart’s hands early and letting him cause trouble through either carrying it, getting his hands free or pulling the ball back to Billy Burns and then getting it to Hume.

Yes, they looked good at times and a wee bit off at others, but I’d be confident Ulster finish the regular season with another good outcome on Friday.

