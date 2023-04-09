Ulster’s new deals all well and good, but uncertainty over Iain Henderson a concern

Ulster ace Rob Baloucoune has time on his side as he bids to stake an Ireland claim — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Having no game this weekend meant, in effect, that there was a void to be filled.

So, a clatter of contracts got pushed out into the public domain presumably to fill the empty space and maybe, just maybe, take some of the bad look off things after yet another knockout loss to Leinster.

Yet for Ulster supporters still licking their wounds, the issues have not so much been about defeat to a nearly full-bore Leinster when Ulster’s much-vaunted maul barely fired a shot in the Dublin rain, but just exactly what the future holds for several of the province’s rather bigger names.

Interestingly, those announced as staying over the week — Jacob Stockdale and John Cooney leading the charge here — did not include Iain Henderson, while it is yet to be clarified as to what is to come for Duane Vermeulen, Sam Carter, Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ian Madigan and the unfortunate Will Addison.

Some have doubtless already signed and others are moving on — Rory Sutherland only signed for the season — or just retiring, but critical to a sense of stability and continuity will be keeping Henderson on the books even though he might be coming off a central contract with Ireland.

Anyway, it is good business to retain both Stockdale and Cooney. For all Ulster’s shortcomings against Leinster, Stockdale still looked to be the province’s most threatening back-three player with both ball in hand and through his tactical kicking, the latter in full view when he helped establish the platform for James Hume’s score.

As for Cooney, he is a proven match-winner even if Nathan Doak is currently the man in possession.

Henderson’s injury woes just seemed to have spiralled and yet the prospect of him perhaps moving on would be a heavy blow for Dan McFarland moving forward.

But what of that immediate future?

They know that the quest for the Holy Grail that is securing silverware will — if the province stay in the URC chase — likely lead to another encounter with Leinster and there is little to suggest that Ulster will be any better equipped to deal with that situation than in the many other knockout meetings they have had with their southern neighbours, though on more than one occasion they have managed to beat themselves more than their opponents turning them over.

And as was alluded to in the aftermath of this latest loss, the playing field isn’t exactly even and, essentially, the best Ulster can do is push more players into the Ireland squad on the basis that a rising tide will lift all boats at Ravenhill.

But apart from the two Toms, O’Toole and the uncapped Stewart, the numbers are thin on the ground in terms of significantly breaking up the Leinster monopoly of the national team in the aftermath of this autumn’s World Cup.

For now, Henderson will hopefully make France, as will Rob Herring and O’Toole, but it is by no means clear that Stuart McCloskey will be there while neither Hume, Michael Lowry, Rob Baloucoune nor Nick Timoney look to be in any shape to muscle their way back into Andy Farrell’s reckoning.

At least in terms of age profile Hume, Lowry and Baloucoune have time on their side, and should they rediscover their mojo then maybe more Ulster players will feature again for Ireland and therefore, theoretically, improve matters at their province.

It’s all a maybe though as Ulster have been unable to deal with Leinster when it matters for over a decade now and when you glance at the trophy ledger, in that timeframe even Connacht have won the League while Ravenhill’s anniversary of last taking ownership of a title is edging closer to two decades.

Maybe Ulster can still do something about that in this season’s URC but, as things stand, it looks likely they will need to not only beat the Stormers away — they came very close last season — but then still probably have the blue machine waiting for them again in Dublin.