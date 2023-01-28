Ulster’s recent struggles have been my toughest time as a head coach, admits Dan McFarland

Though the troubles of recent times are still a fresh enough memory, Ulster at least put some distance between themselves and a rocky period of results as they now stand down for the opening two weekends of the Six Nations.

Even better, they have also come through a very challenging 10-game block by finishing things off with two victories, the first, an arm-wrestle earning them a place in Europe’s last 16 and Friday night’s rather more free-flowing effort ending a worrying-looking run of two URC reverses to hoist them back up to third in the table.

Five tries scored against a very tame-looking and doubtless weary Stormers — whose travel arrangements and lack of big-name players hardly helped them — also meant that Ulster, albeit without their Ireland squad members, registered their first bonus point win in all competitions since seeing off Zebre back in late November.

And there were some other notable moments from Friday evening. Ben Moxham’s try-saving tackle in the opening half to protect Ulster’s 14-0 lead, Michael Lowry looking back at his sharpest along with eye-catching efforts put in by James Hume and Stewart Moore.

But we also had Jeff Toomaga-Allen’s pre-score celebration — it didn’t go down too well in the coaching box — as well as Alan O’Connor pulling Brok Harris’s shirt over the prop’s head and Nick Timoney being awarded a try that, well, never looked like one.

Head coach Dan McFarland admitted afterwards that the recent six reverses in seven games has been his most challenging time in the job since taking over in 2018.

Ulster certainly needed to sign off on a high note with three nasty enough looking games next up, at Glasgow, the re-arranged meeting in South Africa with the Sharks and then a trip to Cardiff.

“We’ve got three away games now in a row with the trip to Durban sandwiched in the middle of it,” said McFarland.

“That’s going to be really tough.

“It’s going to be an interesting period,” before addressing just how he views the now ended block of games which began with defeat at Leinster and concluded with last Friday’s thumping of the Stormers.

“I reflect on those 10 games as certainly being the toughest that I’ve done as a head coach, not the toughest I’ve done in coaching, but the toughest I’ve done as a head coach,” McFarland admitted.

“I think at stages there we certainly didn’t play as well as we can do, and we were faced by opposition and circumstances that needed us to be on top of our game to even think about getting victories in some of those games.

“So, it made it very tough and obviously when things aren’t going right things continue to not go right.

He continued: “I think my biggest draw from that is that we never lost faith in what we do.

“We believe in the way that we play.

“We believe in what it takes at training and preparation, and we never arrived on a Monday morning in ‘flip the table’ mode.

“There was never any sense that we weren’t going to get back to playing well.”

The hosts had the game wrapped up by half-time thanks to tries from Nathan Doak — starting again ahead of John Cooney who may yet be linking up with Scotland next month, a scenario McFarland declined to comment on — Moxham and Timoney to put them 21-0 in front.

Five minutes into the new half, Toomaga-Allen burst through for his first Ulster try, Doak slotting his fourth conversion.

With the contest well and truly over, Duane Vermeulen and Moore linked up down the left and Lowry was away for try number five which the now present Cooney converted.

Andre-Hugo Venter’s 76th minute unconverted touchdown mattered little other than to save the defending URC champions from being nilled.

Ulster can now at least enjoy their downtime.