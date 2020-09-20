Ulster's young guns carrying no fear into Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse, claims Lowry

Ulster full-back Mike Lowry has declared that the province's young guns have every belief they can fire the side to a huge Euro upset today.

Dan McFarland's men are in France this afternoon as 11-point underdogs to take on Toulouse, looking to book a spot in the Champions Cup Semi-Finals for just the third time in their history.

Having earned their place in the last-eight all the way back in January, today's game was originally due to be played in the first weekend of April before the coronavirus struck and delayed the competition by five months.

Up against the much-fancied four-time champions on their own patch, few would give any visiting side much of a chance, let alone one relying so heavily on players only making the first steps in their careers.

Ulster started last week's Guinness PRO14 Final defeat to Leinster in the Aviva Stadium with six of their starting XV aged 24 or younger, the Academy products keeping a host of more experienced players either on the bench or watching on from the seats, with the likes of try-scorer James Hume and prop Tom O'Toole drawing praise for their efforts in the losing cause.

Giving youth a chance has been a real focus of McFarland's time in the Ulster hotseat and he's kept the faith for this weekend.

Captain Iain Henderson marvelled at the group's confidence earlier this week, saying it's common to hear them calling out more senior figures in training and that he's never witnessed a more mature crop of players come through the doors at Kingspan Stadium in his decade on the books.

Lowry believes it's long been an important character trait of those breaking into the panel.

"I think because there's been a big group of us coming through at the same stage, we've won that (under-age) inter-pro title, that gave us confidence going into senior rugby," says Lowry, who made his Ulster debut two years ago this month alongside his good pal and former RBAI schoolmate James Hume (right).

"Because there were a good few of us at the same time, that certainly helps.

"We were calling out each other (on mistakes) and that becomes a natural instinct that carries into the senior set-up.

"Helping each other, it gave us all confidence to go up to a senior player and say if a pass wasn't right or if we were through a gap and didn't get given the ball. We have the confidence to say that to an older lad.

"It's a thing as well about trying to drive standards. We want the senior guys to drive our standards but it works both ways as well. Age is a number, as everyone says. It shouldn't just be an older lad calling out a younger lad, it has to be the other way around too essentially.

"That bunch that's come through, I've always said that we're a confident group. Even lads that are younger than me, they're booming with confidence as well."

They'll need to be against a Toulouse side who won the Top 14 in 2019 - this year's competition saw no winner crowned thanks to coronavirus - and are looking like real European challengers once again. Led by young stars like Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, only Leinster are shorter odds to be lifting the trophy next month.

Lowry, who started last year's Quarter-Final too, believes Ulster can take heart from their recent experiences of knockout rugby, whether that be the 2019 run to this stage of the competition or the big games of recent weeks.

"Playing in those big games means we can have confidence," says the 22-year-old. "We know we're capable of doing things in those games. You saw James' (James Hume) wonder try in the Final, the abilities are there. We can do things in these games and knowing that really helps.

"Playing those European games the last two seasons, it really helps in terms of nerves going into these games, Semi-Finals, Finals.

"We all know it's a big challenge this weekend, going away to one of the best teams in Europe. We all know what they've done over the past few years and that they've as many European titles as anyone.

"We know the challenge but we're all willing to step up and have that confidence that we can get the job done."