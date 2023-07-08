Underdogs Clare must bring down hurling giants Kilkenny to reach All Ireland Final

There is no doubt that Limerick are the team who reign supreme in hurling right now having accumulated a hat-trick of All-Ireland Senior Championship titles.

Yet manager John Kiely is always aware that there is a select corps of teams from which one could hijack his side and strip them of their silverware.

Clare and Kilkenny belong to this corps and that’s why there is huge interest in their All-Ireland Semi-Final meeting at Croke Park today (4.00pm).

Clare served Limerick up with a rare scare in the recent Munster Final with Kiely’s men only winning by a single point, 1-23 to 1-22, and will have taken great heart from that performance while Kilkenny’s blend of old and new faces has been revealing a pronounced All-Ireland Championship title hunger of late.

The drive and commitment that Clare have shown to date augurs well for their prospects today, as indeed does the current form of Tony Kelly, Mark Rodgers and Aidan McCarthy in particular. Shane O’Donnell and David Fitzgerald are other Clare players who can turn on the style.

For their part, Kilkenny will bring a strong hunger to the table. Ironically, too, they only won the Leinster title by a solitary point in defeating Galway 4-21 to 2-26 in the decider.

The team, though, is well balanced with the legendary TJ Reid still doing the business in adding to his comprehensive individual scoring feats on an ongoing basis while David Blanchfield, Mossy Keoghan, Cillian Buckley, Nathan Walsh and Mikey Butler are other key players in the side.

Their fusion of fitness and experience should stand Kilkenny in good stead, although the team’s defence will have to keep a watchful eye on Tony Kelly in particular who is currently in a rich vein of form and generally relishes major challenges.

He will certainly find himself in the throes of one this afternoon.