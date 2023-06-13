US Open can act as springboard in bid to make Walker Cup squad: Matt McClean

Malone amateur Matt McClean says he is not feeling bittersweet at his Major run coming to an end at this week’s US Open and is instead focusing on using it as a springboard for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old is making his second of two Major invites off the back of his US Mid-Amateur win last year, which earned him a place in the field for The Masters in April — which he briefly led in the first round — and at Los Angeles Country Club this week as well.

But rather than feeling disappointed his brief Major foray is ending, McClean is eager to use the experience to catapult him into the second half of the season and a potential call-up to the Great Britain & Ireland squad for the Walker Cup.

“You know what you get for winning the tournament and I was lucky to get two starts in Majors,” said the Belfast man, who has been practicing at Riviera Country Club. “I’m looking forward to the week. It’s going to be another memorable week and I’m definitely looking forward to it rather than having any thoughts of being disappointed it’s over.

“Even after this week there’s more golf to be played for the rest of the year, so I have a few great months to look ahead to. I feel like I’ve been getting better the last few weeks after a lull following The Masters where scores weren’t what I expected of myself. I’m getting back to where I expect to be.”

Having had one taste of the Majors at Augusta, you would assume McClean would be more prepared for the experience the second time around, but he admits the two tournaments are incomparable due to the varying history and set-up — although he believes he is ready for the challenge.

“The thing with The Masters was it was so unknown and the experience that went with it. But I took a lot of confidence and that I can play good golf under those circumstances,” he maintained. “There’s a lot of differences to The Masters with the hospitality tents and all that stuff going up, so it has a much different feel to Augusta. That’ll be something different to get used to.

“I’m just looking forward to the week and seeing what I can do. As far as playing goes, it’s not much different to an amateur event. It’s the same game, even though the standard is higher.”