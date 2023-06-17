VARhurt is the perfect fuel for fired-up Callum Marshall to continue moving forward, says Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans

International

Northern Ireland skipper Jonny Evans wants teenager Callum Marshall to use the dramatic final moments in Denmark on Friday night as motivation moving forward in his career.

West Ham’s Marshall thought he had scored a precious equaliser from an Evans assist in injury-time versus the Danes after coming off the bench, only to see it ruled out by VAR for offside against the Leicester defender.

The experienced Evans has just about seen it all in his successful career, which now includes being awarded an MBE, and he hopes that 18-year-old Marshall is inspired by that feeling of ‘scoring’ despite the 1-0 defeat as he continues to progress at club and international level.

“I don’t get many assists and I was gutted and I was obviously gutted for Callum,” said Evans.

“For him to be able to experience that feeling of scoring was great, and I hope that stays with him and he can take motivation from it.”

The VAR call took around five minutes, with all inside the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen left in the dark until the final call was made. Evans was deemed to be offside by centimetres.

“I’ve been involved before where decisions take a long time, but that’s definitely the longest,” admitted the ex-Manchester United star, who now has 101 caps.

“The longer it was going on, I kind of felt it was like a dream, really. It was strange. The referee tried to explain afterwards that they checked every single possible scenario.

“It was hard to take. Denmark were obviously buzzing. Had it gone our way, we would have been the same.

“I kind of felt I was coming back from an offside position but it wasn’t until we were back in our own half that I even considered it might be a thing. When they were checking for that long, I thought they were going to try to disallow it. Those were the emotions going through my mind.”

Evans excelled at the back, organising the defence superbly and keeping the team in shape as the Danes dominated for long periods, with only Jonas Wind’s 47th-minute goal to show for it.

“I thought we did what we had to do and came in at half-time pretty pleased,” said Evans.

“We knew the first 10 minutes of the second-half would be important, and it was disappointing to concede a goal. I looked up at the clock and saw 47 minutes. We really needed to ride that out but they came out strong and quick, and once they got their goal, it wasn’t really until they changed their approach that we had a chance to get back in it.

“In the last five or 10 minutes, we were tired but I thought we did well. When we got the free-kick that led to Callum’s ‘goal’, I thought ‘this is our chance’. We brought on fresh legs to try and get something out of the game and we nearly did.”

Evans will decide on his club future after tomorrow’s match at home to Kazakhstan, but he plans to keep playing and also has a special date by Royal appointment for collecting his MBE to look forward to after being honoured by King Charles III.

“When I got the letter through the door and it had the Royal seal on the back, I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing,” said Evans.

“It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

“It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good. I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way.”