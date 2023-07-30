Veteran Jim Baker shows he still has all the right ingredients in Ballymena win
The old adage goes ‘form is temporary and class is permanent’.
Well, veteran bowler Jim Baker certainly hardened that theory as he led the charge in Ballymena’s narrow four shots win over Larne at Glenarm Road.
The Sky Blues may be well out of the Private Greens League title battle — that now appears to be a two-horse race between Dunbarton and Belmont — but with a player like Baker in your team, you can never go wrong.
He remains one of the most decorated bowlers in the country, having strutted his stuff at World — indoor and outdoor — Commonwealth and National level down the years and even in the twilight of his wonderful career, he is still a top performer.
And, in sometimes treacherous conditions at Larne, Baker was again head and shoulders above everyone else.
Although the Sky Blues pocketed six points it only helped maintain their fourth-place position in the table, but it hardly mattered to Baker — he was always a winner and always will be.
It was his rink that helped cement the win, beating Alan McLean 20-12. Andy Duncan also made a vital contribution by defeating Darren Witherspoon 23-17.
Larne were in the hunt right to the finish courtesy of rink wins for David McRandal and Michael Murphy, who defeated Stephen Coleman (22-17) and Nigel Robinson (26-10).
Meanwhile, Dunbarton stretched their lead at the top of the table, but they could rue the two points dropped at Salisbury.
The four-shots victory took them seven points clear of Belmont, whose game against Mossley yesterday was rearranged due to the Ladies Inter-Association Championship being staged at their excellent east-Belfast venue.
It was Barry Browne’s impressive 28-11 win over Michael McCafferty that helped the Gilford boys over the finish line. Jack Moffett also claimed a one-shot success against Gerard McGleave.
Salisbury were not for throwing in the towel and tested the nerves of the League leaders right to the wire with Chris Mullen beating Alan Paul 27-14 and Brendan Power edging past Conor McCartan (19-18).
NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS
LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS
DIVISION ONE
LARNE 71 (1) BALLYMENA 75 (6)
Rink 1: D McRandal 22 S Coleman 17
Rink 2: D Witherspoon 17 A Duncan 23
Rink 3: A McLean 12 J Baker 20
Rink 4: M Murphy 26 N Robinson 10
SALISBURY 78 (2) DUNBARTON 82 (5)
Rink 1: B Power 19 C McCartan 18
Rink 2: G McGleave 21 J Moffet 22
Rink 3: C Mullen 27 A Paul 14
Rink 4: M McCafferty 11 B Browne 28
ARDS 64 (5) LARNE 63 (2)
Rink 1: D Erskine 22 M Murphy
Rink 2: M Caughey 14 A Kyle 15
Rink 3: W Angus 21 D Witherspoon 10
Rink 4: G McKee 7 A McLean 25
DUNBARTON 92 (7) OLD BLEACH 65 (0)
Rink 1: C McCartan 27 J Talbot 13
Rink 2: B Browne 18 S Kirkwood 17
Rink 3: A Paul 23 M McHugh 15
Rink 4: J Moffett 24 N Mulholland 20
BALLYMENA 77 (2.5) BELMONT 78 (4.5)
Rink 1: N Robinson 23 R Barr 16
Rink 2: J Baker 20 M Foster 20
Rink 3: S Coleman 13 S Bennett 23
Rink 4: A Duncan 21 S Martin 19
NIPGL DIVISION TWO
FALLS 95 (6) EWARTS 78 (1)
Rink 1: G McGetterick 19 C Magee 26
Rink 2: P McEwan 22 B Faulkner 17
Rink 3: P Rooney 29 A Duff 17
Rink 4: M Leckey 25 V Atkinson 18
DUNBARTON B 80 (5)
ULSTER TRANSPORT 70 (2)
Rink 1: S Breen 15 M Trew 20
Rink 2: G Feeney 27 J Shannon 12
Rink 3: O Breen 16 D McCartney 22
Rink 4: M Adamson 22 M Devlin 16
CLIFTONVILLE 78 (1) OLD BLEACH B 90 (6)
Rink 1: M McKenna 11 D Elliott 30
Rink 2: G McTasney 32 R McCune 19
Rink 3: E McKenna 19 T Rainey 23
Rink 4: G Robinson 16 N McNally 18
HILDEN 96 (7) PICKIE 58 (0)
Rink 1: T Gray 23 N Belch 9
Rink 2: E Marsden 26 I Neill 12
Rink 3: K Morrison 21 B Sooan 13
Rink 4: H McMullan 26 J Murdock 14
BALLYWALTER 72 (2) LARNE B 90 (5)
Rink 1: G Dorrian 11 P McRandal 36
Rink 2: A Davidson 20 L King 23
Rink 3: K Massey 23 T Liddle 15
Rink 4: D Palmer 18 A McCord 16
ULSTER TRANSPORT 98 (6)
CLIFTONVILLE 54 (1)
Rink 1: M Devlin 30 P Neeson 8
Rink 2: M Trew 26 E McKenna 8
Rink 3: J Shannon 15 G Robinson 23
Rink 4: D McCartney 27 L McKenna 15
EWARTS 56 (1) DUNBARTON B 87 (6)
Rink 1: V Atkinson 16 D Copeland 10
Rink 2: C Magee 16 O Breen 19
Rink 3: A Duff 16 M Adamson 26
Rink 4: B Faulkner 8 G Feeney 32
LARNE B 73 (1.5) FALLS 84 (5.5)
Rink 1: L King 17 J Frazer 22
Rink 2: D McRandal 20 J McGetterick 15
Rink 3: T Liddle 16 P Rooney 27
Rink 4: P McRandal 20 G McGetterick 20
OLD BLEACH B 62 (2) HILDEN 64 (5)
Rink 1: T Rainey 15 K Morrison 14
Rink 2: I Bruce 14 J Gray 15
Rink 3: N McNally 24 H McMullan 12
Rink 4: R McCune 9 E Marsden 23
CLIFTONVILLE 77 (2) EWARTS 85 (5)
Rink 1: M McKenna 19 A Duff 20
Rink 2: G Robinson 19 J Boyd 18
Rink 3: E McKenna 24 C Magee 19
Rink 4: P Neeson 15 J Templeton 28
NIPGL DIVISION THREE
PICKIE B 79 (2) WILLOWFIELD 81 (5)
Rink 1: W Dornan 15 C Best 23
Rink 2: J McCoy 23 J Moore 16
Rink 3: R Irwin 13 W Brennan 23
Rink 4: D Kennedy 28 K Cockcroft 19
PSNI 86 (7) SAINTFIELD 53 (0)
Rink 1: K McGarry 23 M Foreman 14
Rink 2: D Davey 30 D Matchett 10
Rink 3: P Franks 17 G McMullan 15
Rink 4: A Meaney 16 R Copes 14
BALMORAL 98 (6) CI-KNOCK 60 (1)
Rink 1: M Albert 20 C Campbell 13
Rink 2: M Sproule 16 T Wilson 22
Rink 3: S Smyth 21 P Reynolds 17
Rink 4: A Harrison 41 D McCluskey 8
BALLYMENA B 90 (6) COMBER 62 (1)
Rink 1: R Torrington 37 M Livings 8
Rink 2: J Hodges 18 P Orr 16
Rink 3: A McAuley 18 T Harvey 11
Rink 4: D McCullough 17 C McBride 27
ARDS B 77 (6) DOWNPATRICK 49 (1)
Rink 1: D Savage 18 P Magill 9
Rink 2: Ralph 16 K McMullan 18
Rink 3: G Rodgers 21 N Brown 13
Rink 4: P Thompson 22 T Ward 9
CI-KNOCK 73 (5) BALLYMENA B 61 (2)
Rink 1: D McCluskey 23 J Hodges 10
Rink 2: C Campbell 14 R Torrington 17
Rink 3: P Reynolds 20 T Hill 16
Rink 4: T Wilson 16 D McCullough 18
NIPGL DIVISION FOUR
MOSSLEY B 66 (2)
ALBERT FOUNDRY 74 (5)
Rink 1: J Adamson 27 R Morrison 21
Rink 2: J Montgomery 13 K Toy 16
Rink 3: G Hall 7 K Stewart 22
Rink 4: S Strange 19 J Hollyoak 15
CAVEHILL75 (6) HILDEN B 58 (1)
Rink 1: J Martin 19 J Liggett 14
Rink 2: M Lambert 9 M Murry 20
Rink 3: G Martin 23 T Law 13
Rink 4: M Mitchell 24 J Williams 11
SHAFTESBURY 88 (7) FALLS B 51 (0)
Rink 1: J Hinds 25 P Sloane 8
Rink 2: F Simpson 20 S Mullan 14
Rink 3: D Scott 21 F Graham 12
Rink 4: D McConkey 22 F McCorry 17
BELMONT C 81 (6) MOSSLEY B 55 (1)
Rink 1: A Ferguson 14 M Blair 15
Rink 2: T Budde 25 S Strange 14
Rink 3: D Hamilton 25 R Adamson 18
Rink 4: S Swift 17 G Hall 8
NIPGL DIVISION FIVE
CI-KNOCK NORTH 56 (5) BELFAST 31 (1)
Rink 1: M McLaren 31 E Totten 6
Rink 2: A Donegan 18 T Johnston 8
Rink 3: T Gourley 7 I Maxwell 17
FORTH RIVER B 54 (6) MALONE 34 (0)
Rink 1: R Cosgrove 20 F McKay 13
Rink 2: A Millar 18 J Finlay 14
Rink 3: G Strain 16 D Nelson 7
NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING
ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS
DIVISION ONE
BANBRIDGE 80 (6) CURRAN 68 (1)
Rink 1: G Blakely 19 R Gingles 18
Rink 2: J Kelly 18 W Ross 19
Rink 3: K Blakely 20 R Wallace 15
Rink 4: P Cromie 23 I Gingles 16
CARRICKFERGUS 65 (1) BANGOR 104 (6)
Rink 1: J Boyd 25 K Taylor 21
Rink 2: C Mullan 17 M Crawford 29
Rink 3: B Nicholl 10 M Shannon 31
Rink 4: R Anderson 13 G Scott 23
DUNDONALD 77 (4) DONAGHADEE 76 (3)
Rink 1: J Frazer 23 G Monaghan 15
Rink 2: D McBride 17 C Dorman 19
Rink 3: J McCabe 19 C Gaw 21
Rink 4: C Irwin 18 R Humphreys 21
SYDENHAM 92 (6) WHITEHEAD 73 (1)
Rink 1: Rink 1: T McClean 19 S Moran 15
Rink 2: T Carson 24 S Wallace 18
Rink 3: L Carson 17 C Todd 28
Rink 4: S McDonald 32 R McKeown 12
LURGAN 71 (1) LISNAGARVEY 83 (6)
Rink 1: J Gilliland 15 B Carroll 22
Rink 2: A Roberts 22 S Irwin 16
Rink 3: R Cregan 17 A Johnston 23
Rink 4: S McCombes 17 G McCloughlin 22
CURRAN 69 (1.5) WHITEHEAD 82 (5.5)
Rink 1: M Lindsay 17 S Wallace 23
Rink 2: I Gingles 15 S Moran 29
Rink 3: R Gingles 15 J Caldwell 15
Rink 4: R Wallace 22 C Todd 15
BANBRIDGE 74 (5.5) LURGAN 68 (1.5)
Rink 1: P Cromie 25 R Cregan 18
Rink 2: G Blakely 12 A Roberts 19
Rink 3: K Blakely 21 P Drew 15
Rink 4: J Kelly 16 J Gilliland 16
BANGOR 98 (7) DONAGHADEE 48 (0)
Rink 1: K Taylor 20 R Humphreys 8
Rink 2: M Crawford 25 C Gaw 10
Rink 3: M Shannon 24 G Monaghan 13
Rink 4: G Scott 29 E Kennedy 17
NIBA DIVISION TWO
DUNGANNON 105 (7) ANNALONG 52 (0)
Rink 1: J Carson 25 N Gordon 14
Rink 2: K Wright 22 J Newell 14
Rink 3: C Scott 31 J Stevenson 14
Rink 4: A Rafferty 27 M McConnell 10
CASTLE 83 (6) BETS 71 (1)
Rink 1: J Bell 12 C O’Neill 21
Rink 2: S Corry 23 P Canning 16
Rink 3: H McFarland 22 A Neill 18
Rink 4: M Stevenson 26 S Curran 16
NORTH DOWN 87 (6) RATHFRILAND 78 (1)
Rink 1: R Simpson 24 J Niblock 15
Rink 2: P McMeekin 27 H Malcomson 20
Rink 3: R Kayes 12 J Dobbin 24
Rink 4: S Bewley 24 B Collom 19
BESSBROOK 97 (6) BANBRIDGE B 63 (1)
Rink 1: M Tyrell 22 J Major 16
Rink 2: D Carroll 17 W Steenson 26
Rink 3: D Paul 26 D peden 12
Rink 4: N Mackin 32 B McArdle 9
DUNGANNON 100 (7) PORTADOWN 51 (0)
Rink 1: K Wright 33 D Malcomson 8
Rink 2: C Scott 29 N Quinn 13
Rink 3: A Rafferty 24 E Bowles 17
Rink 4: J Carson 14 E McCartney 13
NIBA DIVISION THREE A
58TH OLD BOYS 81 (6) LURGAN B 54 (1)
Rink 1: A Robinson 13 M parr 18
Rink 2: T Wilson 22 S Watson 11
Rink 3: C Hill 18 L Donaldson 13
Rink 4: S Kay 28 B Strain 12
CURRAN B 60 (0) ORMEAU 88 (7)
Rink 1: V Noble 17 R Pauly 21
Rink 2: W Swann 17 S Porter 21
Rink 3: L Simms 13 J Hill 19
Rink 4: T Diamond 13 G Porter 27
DONAGHADEE B 1ST 67 (6)
BALLYMACARRETT 66 (1)
Rink 1: T Smyth 18 B McIlnea 11
Rink 2: C Williamson 7 D Cameron 28
Rink 3: S Dalzell 19 J Warnock 17
Rink 4: P Thompson 23 R Scott 10
WARRENPOINT 69 (2) HOLYWOOD 73 (5)
Rink 1: S Gibney 11 T Gordon 25
Rink 2: J McGuigan 14 P Douglas 21
Rink 3: K Tohill 21 S Cupples 17
Rink 4: E McLaughlin 23 T Roberts 10
DROMORE 79 (6) ANTRIM LAWN 49 (1)
Rink 1: R Malcomson 10 M Teer 20
Rink 2: D Graham 27 R McCullough 8
Rink 3: N Shaw 17 R Walker 12
Rink 4: A Malcomson 25 T Evans 9
NIBA DIVISION THREE B
LONDONDERRY PARK 83 (6)
CASTLETON 49 (1)
Rink 1: G Kearney 18 B Evan 10
Rink 2: J Marshall jnr 21 G Miles 14
Rink 3: M Marshall sen 18 A Miles 9
Rink 4: T Dickson 26 R Smith 14
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL
BOWLING ASSOCIATION
PREMIER LEAGUE
COLERAINE 95 (7) LETTERKENNY 25 (0)
Rink 1: A Irwin 24 L Jacob 3
Rink 2: R Miller 17 W McGeehan 12
Rink 3: V Dallas 27 J Jacob 4
Rink 4: J Calvin 24 T McClintock 6
PORTRUSH 83 (5) COOKSTOWN 70 (2)
Rink 1: G McCloy 34 B Johnson 17
Rink 2: E Curran 21 S Jeffers 14
Rink 3: I McClure 17 M Wilson 22
Rink 4: R Allen 11 D McElroy 17
NIPBA DIVISION ONE
DUNLUCE B 49 (1.5) BALLYCASTLE 66 (5.5)
Rink 1: S Wilmot 16 F Morrow 16
Rink 2: E Armstrong 17 J McCarry 14
Rink 3: D Culbertson 5 J McKeegan 22
Rink 4: A Clyde 11 S Molloy 14
LIMAVADY B 74 (2) COOKSTOWN B 81 (5)
Rink 1: W Elder 11 P Mitchell 27
Rink 2: L Harrison 19 S Newell 17
Rink 3: C Wylie 27 T Montgomery 13
Rink 4: K Nelson 17 G Smith 24
DUNGIVEN 92 (7) CASTLEROCK 40 (0)
Rink 1: J McGlone 32 R Madden 6
Rink 2: A Thompson 27 V Callaghan 8
Rink 3: D McMacken 15 L Mclaughlin 9
Rink 4: G Mullan 18 P Kirk 17
COLERAINE B 86 (7) BALLYMONEY B 63 (0)
Rink 1: R Millar 19 S McLean 18
Rink 2: J Logan 22 R Milliken 19
Rink 3: J Elder 21 T Smith 13
Rink 4: N Vauls 24 C Jones 13
NIPBA DIVISION TWO
BROOKE PARK 69 (6)
MAGHERAFELT 53 (1)
Rink 1: A Hagan 21 D Johnston 12
Rink 2: K McMenamin 19 P Stewart 15
Rink 3: J Hagan 7 D Evans 17
Rink 4: K Gormley 22 S Spear 9
PORTRUSH B 63 (1) OMAGH 64 (6)
Rink 1: S McCormick 20 T Patton 11
Rink 2: A Wilson 14 R Barton 18
Rink 3: S White 10 T Wilson 12
Rink 4: T Litchco 19 J McCutcheon 23
NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL
BOWLING ASSOCIATION
SUTHERLAND CUP FINAL
BALLYMONEY 69 COOKSTOWN 60
Rink 1: S McLean 21 P Mitchell 11
Rink 2: C jones 16 S Newell 16
Rink 3: A Steele 21 T Montgomery 18
Rink 4: T Smith 11 G Smith 15