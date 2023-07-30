Veteran Jim Baker shows he still has all the right ingredients in Ballymena win

Brendy Power sends down a bowl for Salisbury in their meeting with Dunbarton

The old adage goes ‘form is temporary and class is permanent’.

Well, veteran bowler Jim Baker certainly hardened that theory as he led the charge in Ballymena’s narrow four shots win over Larne at Glenarm Road.

The Sky Blues may be well out of the Private Greens League title battle — that now appears to be a two-horse race between Dunbarton and Belmont — but with a player like Baker in your team, you can never go wrong.

He remains one of the most decorated bowlers in the country, having strutted his stuff at World — indoor and outdoor — Commonwealth and National level down the years and even in the twilight of his wonderful career, he is still a top performer.

And, in sometimes treacherous conditions at Larne, Baker was again head and shoulders above everyone else.

Although the Sky Blues pocketed six points it only helped maintain their fourth-place position in the table, but it hardly mattered to Baker — he was always a winner and always will be.

It was his rink that helped cement the win, beating Alan McLean 20-12. Andy Duncan also made a vital contribution by defeating Darren Witherspoon 23-17.

Larne were in the hunt right to the finish courtesy of rink wins for David McRandal and Michael Murphy, who defeated Stephen Coleman (22-17) and Nigel Robinson (26-10).

Meanwhile, Dunbarton stretched their lead at the top of the table, but they could rue the two points dropped at Salisbury.

The four-shots victory took them seven points clear of Belmont, whose game against Mossley yesterday was rearranged due to the Ladies Inter-Association Championship being staged at their excellent east-Belfast venue.

It was Barry Browne’s impressive 28-11 win over Michael McCafferty that helped the Gilford boys over the finish line. Jack Moffett also claimed a one-shot success against Gerard McGleave.

Salisbury were not for throwing in the towel and tested the nerves of the League leaders right to the wire with Chris Mullen beating Alan Paul 27-14 and Brendan Power edging past Conor McCartan (19-18).

NORTHERN IRELAND PRIVATE GREENS

LEAGUE HAFFEY SPORTS GROUNDS

DIVISION ONE

LARNE 71 (1) BALLYMENA 75 (6)

Rink 1: D McRandal 22 S Coleman 17

Rink 2: D Witherspoon 17 A Duncan 23

Rink 3: A McLean 12 J Baker 20

Rink 4: M Murphy 26 N Robinson 10

SALISBURY 78 (2) DUNBARTON 82 (5)

Rink 1: B Power 19 C McCartan 18

Rink 2: G McGleave 21 J Moffet 22

Rink 3: C Mullen 27 A Paul 14

Rink 4: M McCafferty 11 B Browne 28

ARDS 64 (5) LARNE 63 (2)

Rink 1: D Erskine 22 M Murphy

Rink 2: M Caughey 14 A Kyle 15

Rink 3: W Angus 21 D Witherspoon 10

Rink 4: G McKee 7 A McLean 25

DUNBARTON 92 (7) OLD BLEACH 65 (0)

Rink 1: C McCartan 27 J Talbot 13

Rink 2: B Browne 18 S Kirkwood 17

Rink 3: A Paul 23 M McHugh 15

Rink 4: J Moffett 24 N Mulholland 20

BALLYMENA 77 (2.5) BELMONT 78 (4.5)

Rink 1: N Robinson 23 R Barr 16

Rink 2: J Baker 20 M Foster 20

Rink 3: S Coleman 13 S Bennett 23

Rink 4: A Duncan 21 S Martin 19

NIPGL DIVISION TWO

FALLS 95 (6) EWARTS 78 (1)

Rink 1: G McGetterick 19 C Magee 26

Rink 2: P McEwan 22 B Faulkner 17

Rink 3: P Rooney 29 A Duff 17

Rink 4: M Leckey 25 V Atkinson 18

DUNBARTON B 80 (5)

ULSTER TRANSPORT 70 (2)

Rink 1: S Breen 15 M Trew 20

Rink 2: G Feeney 27 J Shannon 12

Rink 3: O Breen 16 D McCartney 22

Rink 4: M Adamson 22 M Devlin 16

CLIFTONVILLE 78 (1) OLD BLEACH B 90 (6)

Rink 1: M McKenna 11 D Elliott 30

Rink 2: G McTasney 32 R McCune 19

Rink 3: E McKenna 19 T Rainey 23

Rink 4: G Robinson 16 N McNally 18

HILDEN 96 (7) PICKIE 58 (0)

Rink 1: T Gray 23 N Belch 9

Rink 2: E Marsden 26 I Neill 12

Rink 3: K Morrison 21 B Sooan 13

Rink 4: H McMullan 26 J Murdock 14

BALLYWALTER 72 (2) LARNE B 90 (5)

Rink 1: G Dorrian 11 P McRandal 36

Rink 2: A Davidson 20 L King 23

Rink 3: K Massey 23 T Liddle 15

Rink 4: D Palmer 18 A McCord 16

ULSTER TRANSPORT 98 (6)

CLIFTONVILLE 54 (1)

Rink 1: M Devlin 30 P Neeson 8

Rink 2: M Trew 26 E McKenna 8

Rink 3: J Shannon 15 G Robinson 23

Rink 4: D McCartney 27 L McKenna 15

EWARTS 56 (1) DUNBARTON B 87 (6)

Rink 1: V Atkinson 16 D Copeland 10

Rink 2: C Magee 16 O Breen 19

Rink 3: A Duff 16 M Adamson 26

Rink 4: B Faulkner 8 G Feeney 32

LARNE B 73 (1.5) FALLS 84 (5.5)

Rink 1: L King 17 J Frazer 22

Rink 2: D McRandal 20 J McGetterick 15

Rink 3: T Liddle 16 P Rooney 27

Rink 4: P McRandal 20 G McGetterick 20

OLD BLEACH B 62 (2) HILDEN 64 (5)

Rink 1: T Rainey 15 K Morrison 14

Rink 2: I Bruce 14 J Gray 15

Rink 3: N McNally 24 H McMullan 12

Rink 4: R McCune 9 E Marsden 23

CLIFTONVILLE 77 (2) EWARTS 85 (5)

Rink 1: M McKenna 19 A Duff 20

Rink 2: G Robinson 19 J Boyd 18

Rink 3: E McKenna 24 C Magee 19

Rink 4: P Neeson 15 J Templeton 28

NIPGL DIVISION THREE

PICKIE B 79 (2) WILLOWFIELD 81 (5)

Rink 1: W Dornan 15 C Best 23

Rink 2: J McCoy 23 J Moore 16

Rink 3: R Irwin 13 W Brennan 23

Rink 4: D Kennedy 28 K Cockcroft 19

PSNI 86 (7) SAINTFIELD 53 (0)

Rink 1: K McGarry 23 M Foreman 14

Rink 2: D Davey 30 D Matchett 10

Rink 3: P Franks 17 G McMullan 15

Rink 4: A Meaney 16 R Copes 14

BALMORAL 98 (6) CI-KNOCK 60 (1)

Rink 1: M Albert 20 C Campbell 13

Rink 2: M Sproule 16 T Wilson 22

Rink 3: S Smyth 21 P Reynolds 17

Rink 4: A Harrison 41 D McCluskey 8

BALLYMENA B 90 (6) COMBER 62 (1)

Rink 1: R Torrington 37 M Livings 8

Rink 2: J Hodges 18 P Orr 16

Rink 3: A McAuley 18 T Harvey 11

Rink 4: D McCullough 17 C McBride 27

ARDS B 77 (6) DOWNPATRICK 49 (1)

Rink 1: D Savage 18 P Magill 9

Rink 2: Ralph 16 K McMullan 18

Rink 3: G Rodgers 21 N Brown 13

Rink 4: P Thompson 22 T Ward 9

CI-KNOCK 73 (5) BALLYMENA B 61 (2)

Rink 1: D McCluskey 23 J Hodges 10

Rink 2: C Campbell 14 R Torrington 17

Rink 3: P Reynolds 20 T Hill 16

Rink 4: T Wilson 16 D McCullough 18

NIPGL DIVISION FOUR

MOSSLEY B 66 (2)

ALBERT FOUNDRY 74 (5)

Rink 1: J Adamson 27 R Morrison 21

Rink 2: J Montgomery 13 K Toy 16

Rink 3: G Hall 7 K Stewart 22

Rink 4: S Strange 19 J Hollyoak 15

CAVEHILL75 (6) HILDEN B 58 (1)

Rink 1: J Martin 19 J Liggett 14

Rink 2: M Lambert 9 M Murry 20

Rink 3: G Martin 23 T Law 13

Rink 4: M Mitchell 24 J Williams 11

SHAFTESBURY 88 (7) FALLS B 51 (0)

Rink 1: J Hinds 25 P Sloane 8

Rink 2: F Simpson 20 S Mullan 14

Rink 3: D Scott 21 F Graham 12

Rink 4: D McConkey 22 F McCorry 17

BELMONT C 81 (6) MOSSLEY B 55 (1)

Rink 1: A Ferguson 14 M Blair 15

Rink 2: T Budde 25 S Strange 14

Rink 3: D Hamilton 25 R Adamson 18

Rink 4: S Swift 17 G Hall 8

NIPGL DIVISION FIVE

CI-KNOCK NORTH 56 (5) BELFAST 31 (1)

Rink 1: M McLaren 31 E Totten 6

Rink 2: A Donegan 18 T Johnston 8

Rink 3: T Gourley 7 I Maxwell 17

FORTH RIVER B 54 (6) MALONE 34 (0)

Rink 1: R Cosgrove 20 F McKay 13

Rink 2: A Millar 18 J Finlay 14

Rink 3: G Strain 16 D Nelson 7

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING

ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS

DIVISION ONE

BANBRIDGE 80 (6) CURRAN 68 (1)

Rink 1: G Blakely 19 R Gingles 18

Rink 2: J Kelly 18 W Ross 19

Rink 3: K Blakely 20 R Wallace 15

Rink 4: P Cromie 23 I Gingles 16

CARRICKFERGUS 65 (1) BANGOR 104 (6)

Rink 1: J Boyd 25 K Taylor 21

Rink 2: C Mullan 17 M Crawford 29

Rink 3: B Nicholl 10 M Shannon 31

Rink 4: R Anderson 13 G Scott 23

DUNDONALD 77 (4) DONAGHADEE 76 (3)

Rink 1: J Frazer 23 G Monaghan 15

Rink 2: D McBride 17 C Dorman 19

Rink 3: J McCabe 19 C Gaw 21

Rink 4: C Irwin 18 R Humphreys 21

SYDENHAM 92 (6) WHITEHEAD 73 (1)

Rink 1: Rink 1: T McClean 19 S Moran 15

Rink 2: T Carson 24 S Wallace 18

Rink 3: L Carson 17 C Todd 28

Rink 4: S McDonald 32 R McKeown 12

LURGAN 71 (1) LISNAGARVEY 83 (6)

Rink 1: J Gilliland 15 B Carroll 22

Rink 2: A Roberts 22 S Irwin 16

Rink 3: R Cregan 17 A Johnston 23

Rink 4: S McCombes 17 G McCloughlin 22

CURRAN 69 (1.5) WHITEHEAD 82 (5.5)

Rink 1: M Lindsay 17 S Wallace 23

Rink 2: I Gingles 15 S Moran 29

Rink 3: R Gingles 15 J Caldwell 15

Rink 4: R Wallace 22 C Todd 15

BANBRIDGE 74 (5.5) LURGAN 68 (1.5)

Rink 1: P Cromie 25 R Cregan 18

Rink 2: G Blakely 12 A Roberts 19

Rink 3: K Blakely 21 P Drew 15

Rink 4: J Kelly 16 J Gilliland 16

BANGOR 98 (7) DONAGHADEE 48 (0)

Rink 1: K Taylor 20 R Humphreys 8

Rink 2: M Crawford 25 C Gaw 10

Rink 3: M Shannon 24 G Monaghan 13

Rink 4: G Scott 29 E Kennedy 17

NIBA DIVISION TWO

DUNGANNON 105 (7) ANNALONG 52 (0)

Rink 1: J Carson 25 N Gordon 14

Rink 2: K Wright 22 J Newell 14

Rink 3: C Scott 31 J Stevenson 14

Rink 4: A Rafferty 27 M McConnell 10

CASTLE 83 (6) BETS 71 (1)

Rink 1: J Bell 12 C O’Neill 21

Rink 2: S Corry 23 P Canning 16

Rink 3: H McFarland 22 A Neill 18

Rink 4: M Stevenson 26 S Curran 16

NORTH DOWN 87 (6) RATHFRILAND 78 (1)

Rink 1: R Simpson 24 J Niblock 15

Rink 2: P McMeekin 27 H Malcomson 20

Rink 3: R Kayes 12 J Dobbin 24

Rink 4: S Bewley 24 B Collom 19

BESSBROOK 97 (6) BANBRIDGE B 63 (1)

Rink 1: M Tyrell 22 J Major 16

Rink 2: D Carroll 17 W Steenson 26

Rink 3: D Paul 26 D peden 12

Rink 4: N Mackin 32 B McArdle 9

DUNGANNON 100 (7) PORTADOWN 51 (0)

Rink 1: K Wright 33 D Malcomson 8

Rink 2: C Scott 29 N Quinn 13

Rink 3: A Rafferty 24 E Bowles 17

Rink 4: J Carson 14 E McCartney 13

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

58TH OLD BOYS 81 (6) LURGAN B 54 (1)

Rink 1: A Robinson 13 M parr 18

Rink 2: T Wilson 22 S Watson 11

Rink 3: C Hill 18 L Donaldson 13

Rink 4: S Kay 28 B Strain 12

CURRAN B 60 (0) ORMEAU 88 (7)

Rink 1: V Noble 17 R Pauly 21

Rink 2: W Swann 17 S Porter 21

Rink 3: L Simms 13 J Hill 19

Rink 4: T Diamond 13 G Porter 27

DONAGHADEE B 1ST 67 (6)

BALLYMACARRETT 66 (1)

Rink 1: T Smyth 18 B McIlnea 11

Rink 2: C Williamson 7 D Cameron 28

Rink 3: S Dalzell 19 J Warnock 17

Rink 4: P Thompson 23 R Scott 10

WARRENPOINT 69 (2) HOLYWOOD 73 (5)

Rink 1: S Gibney 11 T Gordon 25

Rink 2: J McGuigan 14 P Douglas 21

Rink 3: K Tohill 21 S Cupples 17

Rink 4: E McLaughlin 23 T Roberts 10

DROMORE 79 (6) ANTRIM LAWN 49 (1)

Rink 1: R Malcomson 10 M Teer 20

Rink 2: D Graham 27 R McCullough 8

Rink 3: N Shaw 17 R Walker 12

Rink 4: A Malcomson 25 T Evans 9

NIBA DIVISION THREE B

LONDONDERRY PARK 83 (6)

CASTLETON 49 (1)

Rink 1: G Kearney 18 B Evan 10

Rink 2: J Marshall jnr 21 G Miles 14

Rink 3: M Marshall sen 18 A Miles 9

Rink 4: T Dickson 26 R Smith 14

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL

BOWLING ASSOCIATION

PREMIER LEAGUE

COLERAINE 95 (7) LETTERKENNY 25 (0)

Rink 1: A Irwin 24 L Jacob 3

Rink 2: R Miller 17 W McGeehan 12

Rink 3: V Dallas 27 J Jacob 4

Rink 4: J Calvin 24 T McClintock 6

PORTRUSH 83 (5) COOKSTOWN 70 (2)

Rink 1: G McCloy 34 B Johnson 17

Rink 2: E Curran 21 S Jeffers 14

Rink 3: I McClure 17 M Wilson 22

Rink 4: R Allen 11 D McElroy 17

NIPBA DIVISION ONE

DUNLUCE B 49 (1.5) BALLYCASTLE 66 (5.5)

Rink 1: S Wilmot 16 F Morrow 16

Rink 2: E Armstrong 17 J McCarry 14

Rink 3: D Culbertson 5 J McKeegan 22

Rink 4: A Clyde 11 S Molloy 14

LIMAVADY B 74 (2) COOKSTOWN B 81 (5)

Rink 1: W Elder 11 P Mitchell 27

Rink 2: L Harrison 19 S Newell 17

Rink 3: C Wylie 27 T Montgomery 13

Rink 4: K Nelson 17 G Smith 24

DUNGIVEN 92 (7) CASTLEROCK 40 (0)

Rink 1: J McGlone 32 R Madden 6

Rink 2: A Thompson 27 V Callaghan 8

Rink 3: D McMacken 15 L Mclaughlin 9

Rink 4: G Mullan 18 P Kirk 17

COLERAINE B 86 (7) BALLYMONEY B 63 (0)

Rink 1: R Millar 19 S McLean 18

Rink 2: J Logan 22 R Milliken 19

Rink 3: J Elder 21 T Smith 13

Rink 4: N Vauls 24 C Jones 13

NIPBA DIVISION TWO

BROOKE PARK 69 (6)

MAGHERAFELT 53 (1)

Rink 1: A Hagan 21 D Johnston 12

Rink 2: K McMenamin 19 P Stewart 15

Rink 3: J Hagan 7 D Evans 17

Rink 4: K Gormley 22 S Spear 9

PORTRUSH B 63 (1) OMAGH 64 (6)

Rink 1: S McCormick 20 T Patton 11

Rink 2: A Wilson 14 R Barton 18

Rink 3: S White 10 T Wilson 12

Rink 4: T Litchco 19 J McCutcheon 23

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL

BOWLING ASSOCIATION

SUTHERLAND CUP FINAL

BALLYMONEY 69 COOKSTOWN 60

Rink 1: S McLean 21 P Mitchell 11

Rink 2: C jones 16 S Newell 16

Rink 3: A Steele 21 T Montgomery 18

Rink 4: T Smith 11 G Smith 15