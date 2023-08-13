Waringstown fall short in Irish Cup Final as Leinster deny Villagers seventh title

It was not to be for Waringstown who still hold the record for the most Irish Cup wins but they failed to make it a magnificent seventh success at The Lawn yesterday.

In front of one of the biggest crowds to watch a club match, Leinster came and conquered, repeating their success over the Villagers in the second round last year, to lift the trophy for the first time since 2009.

Defeat was particularly unfair on Morgan Topping who followed up his memorable 150 in last week’s Challenge Cup Final with another century, but Peter Francis was the deserved winner of the man of the match.

The Leinster all-rounder hit an unbeaten 74 from 55 balls and then produced a superb spell of pace bowling which yorked James McCollum in his third over and was too good for the tail. He took the last two wickets for figures of three for 24 from his eight overs as Waringstown fell 48 runs short.

The last five overs of the Leinster innings ultimately proved the difference, as first Joey Carroll and then Francis plundered 64 runs, clearing the boundary six times. Only Ireland international Graham Hume could contain them and he was rewarded with Carroll’s wicket, but by then the batter had scored 78 in a stay of 108 balls which led the recovery from the perils of 11 for three.

Two wickets for Ben Snell and one for Hume had given Waringstown the perfect start after Leinster had surprisingly chosen to bat after winning the toss, but three successive 50 partnerships put them back on course and allowed them the free hits at the end of the innings.

The start to Waringstown’s innings was not much better than Leinster’s as McCollum’s dismissal followed a loose shot from Adam Dennison to leave them 14 for two, bringing Topping to the middle in the fifth over.

While he was there, the hosts were in control but wickets kept falling at the other end, the most surprising that of in-form skipper Greg Thompson for just 17, when he missed a reverse sweep.

Averaging 80 going into the final, it proved the decisive wicket as Ross Allen quickly followed him back to the pavilion and although James Cameron-Dow stayed for 10 overs, the pressure was on Topping to maintain the required run-rate and he perished on the mid-wicket boundary going for his fifth six.

Thompson, who paid tribute to the Waringstown supporters, was full of praise for Leinster — “deserved winners on the day” — before adding: “Today hurts, exaggerated by the fact it was at home but we still have the League and the T20 Cup to play for and we will come back again.”

In the Robinson Services Premier League they have Instonians and Lisburn to catch after both continued their winning form in rain-reduced matches yesterday.

Leaders Instonians were on easy street against North Down at The Green, restricting them to 166 for nine in their 31 overs and then reached their revised target with more than six overs to spare as Shane Dadswell finished 113 not out from 78 balls with eight fours and seven sixes.

Matthew Humphreys was the hero for Lisburn — with the bat. When he went in at the fall of the fifth wicket, Lisburn needed 65 from eight overs but when he was out after facing just 19 balls he had scored 33 and Lisburn required just eight runs from nine balls.

He wasn’t actually dismissed by a bowler, rather he was ruled to have intentionally got in the way throw to run him out and was given out by umpire Jonathan Kennedy for obstructing the field.

Humphreys had done enough, however, and David Simpson hit the winning runs with two balls to spare to leave Ryan Harrison’s 115 for Civil Service North in a losing cause. The New Zealander faced just 95 balls and hit nine fours and four sixes.

In the North West, Bready consolidated their lead with a 35 runs victory over Fox Lodge, ahead of their visit to Beechgrove today for the huge game against Brigade who moved into second place after defeats for Ardmore and Killyclooney.

St Johnston caused the shock of the day in a remarkable match at Killyclooney. They were bowled out in the 36th over for 295, with Jack Macbeth crashing 124 from 70 balls, including 12 fours and nine sixes.

But he was outscored by Blyde Capell who hit 135 of the first 153 runs for the hosts — the South African faced just 56 balls and hit 10 fours and 13 sixes. However, six wickets had already fallen at the other end and after he was out, the Saints completed a 108 runs victory.

There is one rearranged match in the Premier League today with North Down hosting Civil Service North in a 20-over game starting at 3pm.

RARACHAS IRISH CUP FINAL At The Lawn, Leinster beat Waringstown by 48 runs. LEINSTER B Azhar c Cameron-Dow b Snell 1 M Hogan c Bushe b Hume 5 M Patel c Bushe b Snell 4 J Carroll b Hume 78 G Delany c Bushe b Allen 35 S Bahadur lbw b Botha 42 P Francis not out 74 T de Beer not out 6 Extras 14 Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 259 Fall: 1-3 2-9 3-11 4-68 5-138 6-220 Bowling: G Hume 10-1-35-2, B Snell 6-1-45-2, J Mitchell 4-0-18-0, R Allen 10-1-52-1, G Thompson 5-0-16-0, P Botha 9-0-42-1, J Cameron-Dow 6-0-49-0 WARINGSTOWN A Dennison c Hogan b Azhar 3 J McCollum b Francis 5 P Botha c Carroll b Delany 32 M Topping c Patel b Azhar 110 G Hume c Francis b Bahadur 14 G Thompson b Bahadur 17 R Allen c de Beer b Carroll 2 J Cameron-Dow c Azhar b Francis 12 J Mitchell b Azhar 0 J Bushe not out 1 B Snell not out 1 Extras 14 Total (44.5 overs) 211 Fall: 1-3 2-14 3-77 4-111 5-146 5-156 6-208 9-209 Bowling: P Francis 8-0-24-3, B Azhar 8-0-45-3, M Tonge 5-0-29-0, G Delany 7-0-28-1, S Bahadur 10-0-40-2, D Ranolia 2-0-16-0, J Carroll 5-0-28-1 ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE At Wallace Park, Lisburn beat Civil Service North by 2 wickets (DLS) CIVIL SERVICE NORTH P Beverland c Jones b Simpson 10 R Hunter run out 0 M Ellison b Manley 5 R Harrison b Humphreys 115 S Thompson lbw b Atkinson 31 H Dyer c Burns b Atkinson 21 A Cowden c Fazal b Manley 10 A Leckey run out 4 C de Wet not out 7 Extras 8 Total (8 wkts, 32 overs) 211 Fall: 1-0 2-7 3-21 4-130 5-188 6-192 7-197 8-211 Bowling: J Manley 7-2-23-2, D Simpson 7-0-24-1, M Berry 5-0-48-0, N Jones 3-0-36-0, M Humprheys 5-0-41-1, C Atkinson 5-0-35-2 LISBURN (set 208 in 32 overs) F Fazal c Harrison b de Wet 29 C Burns st Hunter b de Wet 12 N Jones c and b Foster 53 J Hunter b Leckey 6 A Berry c Thompson b Harrison 38 D Miller c Hunter b Dyer 1 M Humphreys obstructing the field 33 J Manley not out 11 M Berry lbw b Harrison 4 D Simpson not out 2 Extras 19 Total (8 wkts, 31.4 overs) 208 Fall: 1-19 2-57 3-64 4-142 5-143 6-157 7-200 8-206 Bowling: M Foster 7-0-55-1, C de Wet 7-1-20-2, R Harrison 4.4-0-52-2, A Leckey 5-0-23-1, H Dyer 6-0-38-1, F Lutton 2-0-15-0 At The Green, Instonians beat North Down by 9 wickets NORTH DOWN A Shields b Carmichael 20 A Chore b Robertson 12 P Stirling b Carmichael 7 N Burns st McClurkin b White 15 J Mulder c Dadswell b White 27 T Mayes c Smith b White 0 R Haire c McKinley b D Rose 48 T Crothers lbw b White 7 C Young c Getkate b D Rose 5 P Davison not out 3 Extras 22 Total (9 wkts, 31 overs) 166 Fall: 1-27 2-39 3-46 4-95 5-95 6-103 7-135 8-163 9-166 Bowling: D Rose 6-0-35-2, C Carmichael 9-0-42-2, C Robertson 5.3-1-14-1, S Dadswell 2.3-0-19-0, A White 6-0-36-4, M Aahil 2-0-17-0 INSTONIANS (set 173 in 31 overs) R McKinley b Mayes 0 J Dickson not out 59 S Dadswell not out 113 Extras 1 Total (1 wkt, 24.5 overs) 173 Fall: 1-0 Bowling: T Mayes 6-0-44-1, C Young 3-1-16-0, J Mulder 6-0-31-0, T Crothers 2-0-25-0, P Stirling 4-0-26-0, A Shields 3.5-0-30-0 Postponed: Carrickfergus v Derriaghy, Woodvale v Cliftonville Academy SECTION ONE Dundrum v Saintfield Dundrum 258 (49.2 overs, S Swanepoel 93, G McNerlin 44, S Symington 37, R Hassard 24; G Harrison 4-50, M Yeates 3-36, W McNeily 2-29) Saintfield 84 (25.1 overs, A McCavera 26 not out; S Swanepoel 4-23, G McNerlin 3-26) Saintfield set 247 in 40 overs. Dundrum won by 162 runs (DLS)

Laurelvale v Armagh Armagh 152 Laurelvale 106 (M Burns 55 not out; B Mackey 6-20, M Wright 3-21) Armagh won by 47 runs (DLS) Postponed: Ballymena v Belfast, Cregagh v Muckamore, Templepatrick v Donaghcloney Mill. SECTION TWO Ards & Donaghadee v Bangor Bangor 174 (38.3 overs, A Kirkpatrick 28, K Samunderu 27, M Skelly 24, G Prince 21; A Savbage 3-25, R Bhatia 2-38, G Fraser 2-52) Ards & Donaghadee 61 (17.2 overs, I Aitken 23; C Walton 3-5, G Prince 3-10, M Skelly 2-29) Bangor won by 113 runs (DLS)

Drumaness Superkings v Downpatrick Drumaness Superkings 196 (39 overs, N Walsh 50 not out, N Gelston 34; A Mathew 3-32, S Irwin 3-35, R Panchal 2-53) Downpatrick 133 (27.5 overs, A Rekhi 38, R Panchal 24, A Bhattacharya 23; N Walsh 3-36, A Muhammad 2-16, N Gelston 2-17) Downpatrick set 198 in 39 overs. Drumaness Superkings won by 64 runs (DLS) Lurgan v BISC BISC 193-5 (A Daptari 53, M Mishra 47 not out, S Sreekumar 32, K Reddy 29; D Nazari 2-22) Lurgan 194-4 (35.2 overs, S Johnston 131 not out, S Chambers 36) Lurgan won by 6 wickets. Cooke Collegians v Holywood Cooke Collegians 29-3 (12.3 overs). Match abandoned. Postponed: Larne v Ardent Blues

LONG’S SUPERVALU PREMIERSHIP At Eglinton, Eglinton beat Ardmore by 6 wickets (DLS). ARDMORE D Dingh b Averill 14 R Gaur run out 30 H Zimmermann lbw b Erland 12 A Mgijima c J Millar b R Millar 13 R Brolly c and b R Millar 0 C Roundtree c Averill b R Millar 1 M Chambers b R Millar 3 C King lbw b Erlank 0 S Babu not out 9 E Kharotai c J Millar b Erlank 0 C Brolly c Averill b Martin 7 Extras 10 Total (28.2 overs) 99 Fall: 1-22 2-53 3-72 4-73 5-75 6-82 7-83 8-87 9-87 Bowling: J Millar 5-1-27-0, M Averill 5-0-23-1, M Erlank 8-3-13-3, J Martin 2.2-0-12-1, R Millar 8-2-23-4 EGLINTON (set 100 in 37 overs) L Doherty b Mgijima 29 T Orr run out 15 M Erlank st Chambers b Singh 4 J Millar not out 26 R Millar c Mgijima 14 S Adair not out 4 Extras 11 Total (4 wkts, 25.1 overs)103 Fall: 1-50 2-56 3-56 4-93 Bowling: R Gaur 5-0-19-1, H Zimmermann 3-0-24-0, E Kharotai 1-0-9-0, A Mgijima 8-1-18-1, D Singh 7-0-21-1, C Roundtree 1.1-0-9-0 At Magheramason, Bready beat Fox Lodge by 35 runs (DLS) BREADY G Roulston b Robinson 53 D Rankin c Doherty b Harpur 0 I Samarasooriya c Heywood b Robinson 53 K Magee c Walker b Robinson 10 R Clarke c Robinson b Maneeshan 1 I Young c Robinson b Maneeshan 7 M Magee b Heywood 4 J Magee b Heywood 1 D McCloskey c Heywood b Maneeshan 5 M Collum not out 7 A Cooke not out 3 Extras 9 Total (9 wkts, 33 overs) 153 Fall: 1-7 2-93 3-122 4-125 5-127 6-135 7-137 8-139 9-149 Bowling: R Harpur 4-0-15-1, A Walker 4-0-29-0, L Kerr 5-0-23-0, J Robinson 7-0-35-3, A Heywood 7-0-25-2, G Maneeshan 6-0-25-3 FOX LODGE G Maneeshan c and b Samarasooriya 13 T Nicholl b Young 50 A Logue b Roulston 15 C Doherty b Samarasooriya 21 J Robinson c Clarke b Young 0 L Hayes c Clarke b Young 0 A Doherty b Young 4 L Kerr b Young 3 A Heywood b Young 0 A Walker not out 8 R Harpur c Rankin b Samarasooriya 2 Extras 3 Total (24.4 overs) 119 Fall: 1-30 2-81 3-81 4-81 5-81 6-91 7-95 8-95 9-111 Bowling: I Samarasooriya 4.4-0-16-1, I Young 7-2-22-6, M Collum 5-1-35-0, A Cooke 2-0-16-0 At Sandel Lodge, Brigade beat Coleraine by 76 runs (DLS) BRIGADE D Barr b Hutchinson 7 I Hussain lbw b Burns0 A McDaid b Burns 7 S Macbeth lbw b Campbell 8 C Melly not out 62 A Britton c Burns b Hutchinson 40 R Macbeth not out 29 Extras 10 Total (5 wkts, 36 overs) 163 Fall: 1-2 2-12 3-14 4-35 5-104 Bowling: S Hutchinson 7-1-16-1, G Burns 8-1-21-2, S Campbell 7-0-28-1, R Karunaratne 7-0-50-0, M Hutchinson 7-0-45-1 COLERAINE S Campbell c McDaid b Wilson 2 M Poskitt c Hussain b R Macbeth 4 M Smyth lbw b Barr 9 M Hutchinson b Wilson 3 R Karunaratne c Olphert b Barr 36 R Knox b S Macbeth 0 P Carson c R Macbeth b Barr 10 B Johnston c Barr b Hussain 6 S Hutchinson lbw b S Macbeth 0 J Bell b R Macbeth 0 G Burns not out 0 Extras 16 Total (25.3 overs) 86 Fall: 1-5 2-10 3-16 4-41 5-46 6-71 7-84 8-86 9-86 Bowling: R Macbeth 4.2-0-30-2, J Wilson 5-0-14-2, D Barr 8-2-12-3, S Macbeth 7-1-26-2, I Hussain 1-1-0-1 At Ballyheather Road, St Johnston beat Newbuildings by 108 runs (DLS) ST JOHNSTON J Macbeth c Wallace b Nelson 124 D Macbeth c Dougherty b Gordon 41 M Rankin c Finlay b Hall 6 D Lapsley b Wallace 15 G McCarter c Connor b Campbell 32 N Cole c Campbell b Wallace 9 I Macbeth not out 31 D Anthony c Capell b Wallace 22 J Maroske lbw b Dougherty 0 S Devenney b Wallace 2 D Barnard c Capell b Wallace0 Extras 13 Total (35.5 overs) 295 Fall: 1-125 2-160 3-186 4-219 5-231 6-239 7-264 8-269 9-295 Bowling: J Nelson 5-1-48-1, J Wallace 7.5-0-43-5, M Campbell 8-0-48-1, T Dougherty 4-0-49-1, J Connor 1-0-17-0, K Hall 6-0-50-1, M Gordon 4-0-39-1 KILLYCLOONEY B Capell c Cole b Lapsley 135 W Finlay c Lapsley b Cole 4 K Hall b Cole 6 T Dougherty b McCarter 1 M Gordon c J Macbeth b McCarter1 A Colhoun c J Macbeth b McCarter 0 M Campbell c J Macbeth b Cole 0 J Connor c and b Anthony 12 A Neil st J Macbeth b Anthony 12 J Nelson c Rankin b Anthony 10 J Wallace not out 1 Extras 6 Total (23.4 overs) 188 Fall: 1-5 2-37 3-45 4-51 5-51 6-72 7-153 8-169 9-181 Bowling: N Cole 8-0-79-3, G McCarter 8-2-34-3, D Lapsley 4-1-38-1, D Anthony 3.4-0-37-3 At Bonds Glen, Bonds Glen beat Ballyspallen by 9 wickets BALLYSPALLEN S McCloskey b Snodgrass 5 L Gilfilan c Cooke b Kincaid 31 Z Malik b Kinkcaid 18 Stu Kennedy c McGowan b Roberts 32 C Rodgers b Roberts 2 J Thompson b Roberts 0 K Morrow not out 45 J Wenlock c and b Barr 45 Ste Kennedy b Barr 0 Extras 16 Total (8 wkts, 30 overs) 178 Fall: 1-14 2-53 3-72 4-99 5-99 6-114 7-178 8-178 Bowling: M Snodgrass 6-1-28-1, K Moore 6-2-6-0, K Kinkaid 6-0-52-2, H Roberts 6-1-23-0, S Kincaid 3-0-33-0, M Barr 3-0-31-2 BONDS GLEN S McGowan c Stu Kennedy b Rodgers 4 S Barr not out 46 H Roberts not out 114 Extras 18 Total (1 wkt, 28.2 overs) 182 Fall: 1-4 C Rodgers 6-0-29-1, Stu Kennedy 5.2-0-27-0, Z Malik 6-1-40-0, S McCloskey 4-0-33-0, J Wenlock 2.3-0-12-0, J Thompson 1.3-0-12-0, Ste Kennedy 3-0-25-0 At Dennett Park, Strabane beat Burndennett by 1 run STRABANE K Gallagher lbw b McGettigan 18 N Nawar c Mahaffey b Curry 19 A Gillespie b Curry 0 U Azhar c McDonnell b Roulston 8 C Graham c and Roulston 6 M McNulty c Mahaffey b Roulston 0 R Logue b C Pollock 13 V Moorthy not out 11 A Mullen b M Pollock 0 M Mandeep not out 0 Extras 9 Total (8 wkts, 20 overs)84 Fall: 1-42 2-44 3-44, 4-57 5-57 6-62 7-78 8-83 Bowling: C Pollock 4-0-18-1, M Pollock 4-0-17-1, D Curry 4-0-13-2, J McGettigan 4-0-21-1, P Murphy 2-0-7-0, C Roulston 2-0-2-3 BURNDENNETT M Mahaffey st Graham b Nawar 20 E McGettigan c Nawar b Logue 8 M Pollock c and Nawar 1 A Barr c Gallagher b Logue 7 N McDonnell c Nawar b McNulty 14 M Doherty run out 1 D Curry b Mullen 5 C Pollock run out 14 C Roulston not out 11 Extras 2 Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 83 Fall: 1-28 2-29 3-30 4-38 5-39 6-54 7-70 8-83 Bowling: U Azhar 4-0-25-0, A Mullen 4-1-10-1, N Nawar 4-1-11-2, R Logue 4-0-17-2, M McNulty 4-0-19-1 Postponed: Newbuildings v Donemana.