Waringstown overcome North Down to join CIYMS at top of table

Waringstown joined CIYMS at the top of the Robinson Services Premier League table after a 34 runs victory at The Lawn over previously unbeaten North Down.

James McCollum led the way with a run-a-ball 87 and Adam Dennison was the unlikely hero with the ball, taking four wickets (and three catches) as the visitors failed to build on an opening stand of 110.

Civil Service North proved CIYMS are beatable with a stunning six wickets victory at Belmont, despite chasing 279.

Jason van der Merwe scored his first century of the season after CI openers Ross Adair and Chris Dougherty were dismissed for ducks but a fourth wicket stand of 141 between CSN professional Ryan Harrison and skipper Stuart Thompson saw them to within 18 runs of the winning post and Thompson won the match with a six at the start of the 48th over.

Cliftonville Academy won their first match with an impressive 88 runs success over Woodvale while David Miller’s 85 rescued champions Lisburn from 130 for eight to post 233 and a comfortable victory over Derriaghy. Instonians hammered Carrickfergus.

​ROBINSON SERVICES PREMIER LEAGUE At The Lawn, Waringstown beat North Down by 34 runs WARINGSTOWN A Dennison lbw b Mulder 33 L Nelson c Chore b Escott 17 J McCollum b Mulder 87 M Topping b Naushad 31 P Botha c Chore b Naushad 1 G Thompson c Crothers b Shields 42 R Bessell c Eakin b Mulder 1 M Daly not out 22 J Cameron-Dow not out 29 Extras 10 Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 273 Fall: 1-43 2-62 3-142 4-156 5-202 6-216 7-218 Bowling: T Mayes 10-0-48-0, P Davison 5-0-39-0, B Escott 2-0-9-1, P Eakin 8-0-45-0, Naushad Shaikh 10-0-36-2, A Shields 5-0-39-1

NORTH DOWN A Shields c Topping b Thompson 55 A Chore c Dennison b Thompson 55 P Eakin lbw b Botha 17 Naushad Shaikh st Bushe b Dennison 19 J Mulder c Thompson b Dennison 1 T Mayes c Daly b Dennison 23 T Crothers c Daly b Dennison 9 R Haire c Dennison b Botha 10 B Escott c Bushe b Bessell 2 P Davison c Dennison b Bessell 27 J McClure-Dalzell not out 2 Extras 19 Total (49.2 overs) 239 Fall: 1-110 2-133 3-139 4-146 5-171 6-186 7-191 8-195 9-217 Bowling: B Snell 8-0-43-0, R Bessell 9.2-1-37-2, M Daly 5-0-35-0, G Thompson 10-0-46-2, P Botha 10-0-37-2, A Dennison 6-0-31-4, L Nelson 1-0-7-0

At Belmont, Civil Service North beat CIYMS by 6 wickets CIYMS R Adair c Harrison b Foster 0 C Dougherty c Hunter b Harrison 0 J Matchett c Hunter b Lutton 59 J van der Merwe c Harrison b Dyer 129 T Koen b Dyer 28 T van Woerkom b Lutton9 C McCullough b Lutton 0 J Beattie c Hunter b Harrison 1 A Coulter not out 30 E Nuttall c Hunter b Foster 1 A Kennedy b West 9 Extras 12 Total (46.5 overs) 278 Fall: 1-0 2-0 3-180 4-214 5-228 6-228 7-236 8-237 9-238 Bowling: M Foster 9-2-36-2, R Harrison 8-1-46-2, F Lutton 10-0-52-3, H Dyer 10-1-69-2, A Leckey 7-0-31-0, J West 2.5-0-42-1

CIVIL SERVICE NORTH P Beverland st Dougherty b Matchett 44 R Hunter c Dougherty b Nuttall 2 M Ellison run out 47 R Harrison c Kennedy b Koen 89 S Thompson not out 68 C McMorran not out 6 Extras 24 Total (4 wkts, 47.1 overs) 280 Fall: 1-17 2-113 3-120 4-261 Bowling: E Nuttall 9-1-36-1, T Koen 9.1-0-45-1, A Coulter 3-0-18-0, T van Woerkom 10-1-45-0, A Kennedy 10-0-66-0, J Matchett 3-0-29-1, C McCullough 3-0-35-0

At Castle Grounds, Cliftonville Academy beat Woodvale by 88 runs. CLIFTONVILLE ACADEMY F Collins b Kaestner 56 M Burton c and b Rose 44 D Reid b Walsh 21 A Raut c Scott b Adey67 J Wilson not out 37 M McCord lbw b Adey 0 V Chopra c Stevenson b Pretorius 2 R Moffett not out 1 Extras 33 Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 261 Fall: 1-90 2-130 3-171 4-251 5-253 6-260 Bowling: R Pretorius 10-0-58-1, S Bunting 4-1-17-0, A Adey 8-0-30-2, P Robinson 6-0-18-0 L Kaestner 8-0-43-1, J Rose 7-0-45-1, K Walsh 7-0-37-1

WOODVALE L Keastner c Kane b McCord 85 P Robinson c Collins b Hood 17 R Pretorius b Hood 8 A Adey c Burton b Wilson 11 J Rose b Kane 14 S Stephenson c McCord Wilson 4 J Gibson b Kane 0 S Bunting c and b McCord 1 E Scott not out 4 L Boobyer c Raut b Kane 2 K Walsh b Kane 0 Extras27 Total (39.5 overs)173 Fall: 1-25 2-60 3-85 4-138 5-144 6-150 7-166 8-167 9-172 Bowling: R Hood 8-0-25-2, A Forbes 2-0-12-0, M McCord 8-0-41-2, J Wilson 8-1-29-2, A Raut 5-0-14-0, B Kane 8.5-1-45-4

At Queensway, Lisburn beat Derriaghy by 69 runs LISBURN F Fazal b Kruger 14 J Waite c Moorhead b Kruger 0 J Hunter lbw b Kruger 0 N Whitworth c Magowan b Lewis 26 N Jones b Lewis 14 D Simpson c and b Hughes 7 D Miller b Bailey 85 A Berry c Halliday b Hughes 0 M Berry b Bailey 16 J Manley c Dempsey b Bailey 35 C Atkinson not out 7 Extras29 Total (48.2 overs) 233 Fall: 1-10 2-25 3-26 4-57 5-66 6-87 7-88 8-130 9-204 Bowling: C Lewis 10-1-40-2, P Kruger 10-4-25-3, C Weir 4-0-30-0, W Hughes 10-1-59-2, C Moorhead 6-0-30-0, R Bailey 8.2-1-39-3

DERRIAGHY R Bailey c Atkinson b Simpson 10 J Wade c Hunter b Manley 19 M Halliday c Hunter b Whitworth 27 S Gordon b Manley 0 P Kruger c M Berry b Whitworth 18 C Lewis c Miller b Jones11 C Dempsey c Miller b Jones 8 J Magowan b Whitworth 7 C Moorhead b Whitworth 23 C Weir st Miller b Atkinson 17 W Huges not out 3 Extras 21 Total (34.5 overs) 164 Fall: 1-31 2-33 3-42 4-83 5-100 6-100 7-107 8-123 9-139 Bowling: J Manley 6-1-25-2, D Simpson 7-0-41-1, N Jones 10-1-22-2, N Whitworth 10-1-48-4, M Berry 1-0-10-0, C Atkinson 0.5-0-5-1

At Middle Road, Instonians beat Carrickfergus by 238 runs INSTONIANS N Smith b Shetty 18 R McKinley c van der Walt b Arbuthnot 19 C Carmichael c Arbuthnot b Averill 79 S Dadswell c Rippon b Averill 65 S Getkate c Egan b Rippon 51 A White st Gilmour b van der Walt 29 J McClurkin b Rippon 5 D Rose not out 24 B Rose c Shetty b Averill 4 C Robertson not out 1 Extras 21 Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 316 Fall: 1-34 2-53 3-138 4-252 5-254 6-283 7-289 8-304 Bowling: A Shetty 7-1-22-1, R Arbuthnot 9-0-52-1, J Egan 6-0-72-0, M Rippon 10-0-39-2, C Averill 10-0-66-3, CJ van der Walt 8-0-59-1

CARRICKFERGUS C Averill lbw b Magee 1 I Parkhill b Magee 0 J Egan c McClurkin b Dadswell 11 CJ van der Walt b D Rose 7 M Rippon lbw b Dadswell 10 M Gilmour c Smith b White 19 A Haggan c McKinley b White 21 B Cave c McKinley b B Rose 3 C Styles c and b White 1 A Shetty c White b B Rose 0 R Arbuthnot not out 0 Extras 5 Total (25.3 overs) 78 Fall: 1-1 2-2 3-15 4-29 5-42 6-67 7-77 8-77 9-78 Bowling: D Rose 7-1-17-1, J Magee 5-0-19-2, C Robertson 4-0-14-0, S Dadswell 4-0-21-2, A White 3.3-1-5-3, B Rose 2-1-1-2

SECTION ONE Belfast v Laurelvale Belfast 153 (30.1 overs, F Saeed 31, S Mohd 23, H Sabir 22; D Sinton 4-10, M Ajmal 3-45, J Burns 2-13) Laurelvale 156-1 (24.1 overs, A Malik 86 not out, M Thornbury 52) Laurelvale won by 9 wickets

Cregagh v Dundrum Cregagh 271 (48.1 overs, J Hunter 59, C Shannon 50 not out, D Cooper 33, C Boultwood 26, P Douglas 26; S Symington 3-30, G Donnell 2-18, S Campbell 2-46) Dundrum 203 (S Swanepoel 47, B Krishali 36, J Martin 33; C Shannon 6-38, B Moore 2-3) Cregagh won by 68 runs

Donaghcloney Mill v Saintfield Saintfield 137 (39.1 overs, A Sofley 51, J Viner 24; M Campbell 3-8, T McClure 3-31, M Lyttle 2-17) Donaghcloney Mill 139-1 (22.2 overs, PJ Pienaar 70 not out, S Warren 31 not out) Donaghcloney Mill won by 9 wickets

Muckamore v Armagh Muckamore 177 (46.4 overs, K Vardhan 45, N Gill 39, P Karthik 25; B Cleaver 2-31, H Doyle 2-39, C Gibson 2-44) Armagh 112-9 (37 overs, S Wilson 31, B Cleaver 29; T Britton 3-17, P Karthik 3-18, N Gill 2-15) Muckamore won by 65 runs

Templepatrick v Ballymena Ballymena 161 (49.1 overs, G Adams 91; J Busby 4-19, D Kane 3-15, B Munro 2-41) Templepatrick 165-2 (27.5 overs, C Taylor 73 not out, B Munro 49) Templepatrick won by 8 wickets.

SECTION TWO Bangor v Drumaness Superkings Bangor 186-4 (M English 69 not out, P McMillan 47, A McCusker 40, J Keenan 21; N Gelston 4-34) Drumaness Superkings 159 (38.3 overs, N Gelston 59, G Walsh 22; G Prince 5-41, K Samunderu 3-12, C Walton 2-31) Bangor won by 27 runs

Cooke Collegians v Victoria Victoria 125 (J McVey 25, S Sathyan 21; P Kerr 4-16, A Kerr 2-22, T Millar 2-29) Cooke Collegians 127-7 (D Humphreys 37, L Wilmott 25; S Sathyan 4-34, D Gilpin 2-26). Cooke Collegians won by three wickets.

Larne v Holywood Holywood 55 (18.3 overs, A McKinley 4-16, G Gaw 3-23) Larne 56-0 (11.3 overs, S Fleming 25 not out) Larne won by 10 wickets.

Lurgan v BISC BISC 56 (18.1 overs, S Sreekumar 29; P Maxwell 3-4, P Stafford 3-11, J Maxwell 2-11) Lurgan 57-4 (14 overs, K Vangala 3-23) Lurgan won by 6 wickets Postponed: Ards & Donaghadee v Ardent Blues, Downpatrick v Dunmurry

SPORTSHUB SENIOR CUP 1ST ROUND At Ballyspallen, Brigade beat Ballyspallen by 5 wickets. BALLYSPALLEN Ste Kennedy c S Macbeth b R Macbeth 14 L Gilfillan c Britton b Wilson0 J Wenlock lbw b Wilson 0 D Perera c Barr b S Macbeth 35 Stu Kennedy c S Macbeth b Hussain 18 J Thompson b S Macbeth 0 K Morrow c Melly b S Macbeth 8 J O’Brien c R Macbeth b Hussain 6 Z Guy lbw b S Macbeth 2 S Guy not out 8 M O’Brien c and b Hussain 2 Extras 12 Total (32 overs) 105 Fall: 1-6 2-17 3-17 4-76 5-76 6-76 7-92 8-92 9-102 Bowling: R Macbeth 7-2-25-1, J Wilson 6-3-14-2, I Hussain 10-0-29-3, S Macbeth 9-2-30-4

BRIGADE D Barr c Ste Kennedy b Stu Kennedy 6 I Hussain c and b Hussain 29 A McDaid c Thompson b Ste Kennedy 15 S Macbeth not out 23 C Melly c Gilfillan b Ste Kennedy 10 A Britton b Perera 6 R Barr not out 9 Extras 8 Total (5 wkts, 24.3 overs) 106 Fall: 1-10 2-56 3-58 4-75 5-97 Bowling: Stu Kennedy 7-0-26-1, J Wenlock 1-0-8-0, Ste Kennedy 8.3-0-43-2, D Perera 8-1-27-2

At Foyleview, Newbuildings beat Letterkenny by 386 runs

NEWBUILDINGS M Hanna c Sama b Riza 6 J Dunn c and b Riaz 0 R Hunter c Ahmad b Riaz 28 H Viljoen c John b Satheesan 105 J Thompson c Patnaik b Riaz 6 R Dougherty not out 201 C Simpson c and b Shaik 1 G McKeegan not out 49 Extras 29 Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 426 Fall: 1-7 2-7 3-40 4-47 5-306 6-310 Bowling: W RIaz 8-0-60-4, S Satheesan 5-0-49-1, S Ahmad 6-0-43-0, K Patnaik 2-0-32-0, R Machingal 8-0-71-0, R Velagapudi 4-0-40-0, B Shaik 7-0-54-1

LETTERKENNY B Shaik c Dunn b Downey 9 U Rawasia b McKeegan 0 R Machingal c Dougherty b T McKeegan 0 R Sama b T McKeegan 2 V John b Downey 0 V Dasari c Thompson b Viljoen 12 R Velagaudi b T McKeegan 0 W Riaz c Ryan Hunter b T McKeegan 5 S Satheesan lbw b Ross Hunter 4 S Ahmad b Viljoen 1 K Patnaik not out 0 Extras 7 Total (22.2 overs) 40 Fall: 1-10 2-10 3-11 4-12 5-13 6-14 7-21 8-39 9-39 Bowling: T McKeegan 10-2-19-5, C Downey 7-3-13-2, Ross Hunter 3-1-3-1, H Viljoen 1.2-1-0-2, J Dunn 1-0-1-0

At Magheramason, Strabane beat Bready by 8 wickets. BREADY G Roulston c Gallagher b Azhar 7 J Magee b Mullen 38 K Magee b Logue 17 I Samarasooriya c Gallagher b Azhar 55 D Rankin c Azhar b Gallagher28 I Young c Nawar b Mullen 10 D Scanlon lbw b Gallagher 4 J McCorkell b Gallagher 7 R Clarke run out 10 C Olphert run out 9 M Collum not out 3 Extras 15 Total (47.3 overs) 203 Fall: 1-25 2-47 3-106 4-140 5-153 6-166 7-178 8-183 9-196 Bowling: U Azhar 8.5-0-37-2, R Gallagher 10-0-36-3, N Nawar 9-0-40-0, R Logue 10-0-43-1, A Mullen 10-1-45-2

STRABANE N Nawar not out119 K Gallagher st Clarke b Young 2 A Gillespie b McCorkell 41 R Logue not out 9 Extras 33 Total (2 wkts, 31.5 overs) 204 Fall: 1-48 2-168 Bowling: D Scanlon 7-0-34-0, I Young 5-0-41-1, I Samarasooriya 4-0-22-0, G Roulston 4-0-42-0, J McCorkell 5-0-24-1, M Collum 6-0-26-0, J Magee 0.5-0-12-0

At Sandel Lodge, Glendermott beat Coleraine by 7 wickets

COLERAINE S Campbell c Mills b Boyd 8 M Poskitt b Johnson 74 M Hutchinson lbw b Chhabra 97 R Karunaratne lbw b Cloete 46 M Smyth lbw Cloete 3 S Hutchinson run out 5 B Acheson c Johnson b Cloete 3 G Burns not out 1 J Bell not out 2 Extras 15 Total (7 wkts, 50 overs)254 Fall: 1-15 2-122 3-204 4-216 5-229 6-244 7-252 Bowling: A Boyd 3-0-13-1, M Chhabra 9-2-36-1, C Ross 7-1-33-0, B Mills 10-0-51-0, A Johnson 10-0-66-1, G Cloete 7-0-33-3, J Curry 4-0-20-0

GLENDERMOTT J Lynch run out11 D Lynch b Burns 17 G Cloete not out 152 B Mills lbw b Karunaratne 0 A Johnson not out 59 Extras 16 Total (3 wkts, 47.5 overs) 255 Fall: 1-16 2-57 3-60 Bowling: S Hutchinson 7-1-29-0, J Bell 5-0-25-0, G Burns 9-0-56-1, R Karunaratne 9.5-1-59-1, M Hutchinson 7-0-30-0, S Campbell 10-0-52-0

At The Holm, Donemana beat Burndennett by 136 runs DONEMANA D Mehaffey b Barr 23 D Dougherty c McNamee b Barr 4 G McClintock c Siva b M Pollock 45 K Dougherty c McNamee b McDermott 49 W McClintock c Doherty b M Pollock 31 L Dougherty c Barr b Roulston 54 D McGerrigle b McDermott 30 W McBrine c McDermott b Roulston 0 R Kee run out 6 B Dougherty st Siva b Roulston0 J McGonigle not out 1 Extras 19 Total (49.4 overs) 268 Fall: 1-18 2-56 3-101 4-135 5-198 6-235 7-241 8-259 9-266 Bowling: D Curry 8-2-34-0, A Barr 7-0-33-2, M Pollock 10-0-63-2, C Pollock 10-0-59-0, A McDermott 7.4-1-28-2, C Roulston 7-0-49-3

BURNDENNETT M Mehaffey c W McClintock b G McClintock 6 M Pollock b W McBrine 4 M Doherty c K Dougherty b L Dougherty 9 C Roulston lbw b G McClintock 4 G Siva c B Dougherty b G McClintock 3 A Barr b D Dougherty 37 C Pollock c W McClintock b D Dougherty 8 A McDermott c Dougherty 10 L Pollock c D Dougherty 20 A McNamee b W McBrine 6 D Curry not out 8 Extras 17 Total (30.5 overs) 132 Fall: 1-11 2-13 3-22 4-26 5-35 6-82 7-85 8-102 9-120 Bowling: G McClintock 6-1-15-3, W McBrine 5-0-14-2, J McGonigle 10-1-37-1, L Dougherty 3-0-15-1, D Dougherty 6.5-0-41-3

At Ballyheather Road, Ardmore beat Killyclooney by 2 runs ARDMORE D Singh c Connor b Nelson 13 R Gaur not out 141 H Zimmermann b Nelson 8 C King c and b Nelson 4 A Mgijima c Nelson b Connor 8 M Chambers lbw b Campbell 4 B Brolly c Campbell b Hall8 S Babu c Campbell b Wallace 44 D Bezzant c T Dougherty b Wallace 14 C Brolly C Campbell b Connor 11 C Young not out 6 Extras 13 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 274 Fall: 1-26 2-34 3-73 4-92 5-119 6-152 7-215 8-237 9-264 Bowling: J Nelson 10-1-47-3, J Wallace 8-1-64-2, M Campbell 7-0-67-1, J Connor 5-1-25-2, M Gordon 10-1-33-0, K Hall 10-1-32-1

KILLYCLOONEY B Capell b Singh 81 W Finlay c Brolly b Zimmermann 99 K Hall c Bezzant b Singh 5 A Colhoun b Singh 1 M Gordon c Gaur b Singh 6 A Neil lbw b Gaur 9 T Dougherty run out 6 J Connor c Chambers b Bezzant 15 J Nelson b Bezzant 20 J Wallace b Gaur 15 M Campbell not out 5 Extras 10 Total (49.2 overs) 272 Fall: 1-143 2-163 3-175 4-194 5-206 6-206 7-221 8-244 9-252 Bowling: H Zimmermann 9-0-45-1, C Brolly 3-0-34-0, R Gaur 9.2-0-35-2, A Mjijima 10-0-60-0, D Bezzant 8-0-55-2, D Singh 10-0-41-4

At Eglinton, Eglinton beat St Johnston by 9 wickets ST JOHNSTON J MacBeth c Erlank b Millar 34 D Macbeth c Millar b S Adair 5 M Rankin c Milar b Ritchie 11 J Maroske c and b Millar 28 D Lapsley c Millar b Wylie 27 G McCarter lbw b Erlank0 I Macbeth not out 10 D Anthony c and b Erlank 0 N Cole c Orr b Erlank 3 S Devenney b Erlank 0 R McAuley run out 1 Extras 9 Total (39.2 overs) 128 Fall: 1-20 2-56 3-56 4-112 5-112 6-114 7-114 8-120 9-120 Bowling: S Adair 4-0-29-1, L Ritchie 10-1-22-1, J Millar 6-0-19-1, R Millar 10-0-28-1, M Erlank 7.2-2-15-4, R Wylie 2-0-13-1

EGLINTON L Doherty not out 71 T Orr st J Macbeth b Anthony 44 R McFarland not out 1 Extras 13 Total (1 wkt, 16 overs) 129 Fall: 1-126 Bowling: N Cole 2-0-11-0, S Devenne3y 2-0-21-0, G McCarter 3-0-28-0, D Lapsley 3-0-24-0, J Maroske 2-0-7-0, D Anthony 2-0-30-1, R McAuley 1-0-3-0

At Kildoag, Fox Lodge beat Bonds Glen by 8 wickets BONDS GLEN S Killen c Robinson b Walker 2 M Barr c Maneeshan b Walker 7 S Haslett lbw b Harpur 2 R Curry c Allen b Walker 0 H Roberts c Allen b Walker 4 D Cooke lbw b Harpur 10 J Haslett c Robinsion b Heywood 9 S Kincaid lbw b Harpur 0 K Moore b Harpur b Heywood 28 S McGowan not out 3 M Snodgrass c Milligan b Heywood 17 Extras 14 Total (27.5 overs)96 Fall: 1-10 2-17 3-19 4-20 5-26 6-39 7-40 8-75 9-76 Bowling: A Walker 10-2-20-4, R Harpur 10-1-23-3, L Kerr 4-0-18-0, A Heywood 3.5-0-26-3

FOX LODGE A Logue c Cooke b Snodgrass 8 T Nicholl b Moore 1 J Milligan not out 28 G Maneeshan not out53 Extras 9 Total (9.2 overs, 2 wkts) 98 Fall: 1-9 2-9 Bowling: M Snodgrass 3-0-27-1, K Moore 2-0-20-1, S Kincaid 2-0-27-0, R Curry 2-0-10-0, M Barr 0.2-0-14-0