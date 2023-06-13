Warren Feeney and Jim Magilton can be hits in Irish League, believes NI boss Michael O’Neill

Warren Feeney has come in for criticism from Glentoran fans after being appointed as the club's new manager

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill believes the new bosses at Cliftonville and Glentoran, Jim Magilton and Warren Feeney, will be great for Irish League football.

Reacting to the savage online fan criticism both Magilton and Feeney have received before and after their appointments, O’Neill commented that the “thick-skinned” duo won’t lose any sleep over it and that supporters of the Reds and Glens should be “excited and pleased” to have the former Northern Ireland players in charge of their clubs.

O’Neill worked with ex-Ipswich and QPR supremo Magilton at international level and at Shamrock Rovers and also knows former Linfield and OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad boss Feeney well, insisting the pair will do everything they can to be successful at their respective new teams.

“If I was a supporter of either club I’d be excited and pleased with both appointments,” O’Neill told Sunday Life Sport.

“They have both experienced the game at a high level as players at club level and at international level.

“Jim has obviously managed at a high level as well and at international level and Warren has managed abroad.

“One of the things I think about Warren is that he gets his hands dirty, which if I’m a supporter of a club that’s what I want. I want a manager who is going to come in, work, get his hands dirty and do the job. Jim will approach the job in exactly the same way.”

On the criticism this week directed towards Feeney and Magilton, O’Neill said: “What the criticism is, is basically just noise isn’t it, let’s be honest, and it’s probably social media noise.

“What I will say is you are dealing with two pretty thick-skinned characters so I wouldn’t envisage that’s going to keep them awake at night.

“I think it is great for the League that these lads are managing these clubs. Sometimes it is easy to get in a cycle of managers that have just consistently been in the League and it is a good thing to break that cycle.

“We don’t have overseas coaches coming into the League so it is good to see people who have obviously had very good careers across the water and in the case of Warren, he’s still a very young manager at 42 so his management career is ahead of him.

“I wish them both well and I think they both have the capability to do really well. There will be some really interesting games.”

Smiling, O’Neill added: “I may attend more games in the Irish League next season just to watch the technical area!”