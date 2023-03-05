Warrenpoint fail to close the gap at top of the Championship

Warrenpoint Town missed the chance to close the gap on Lough 41 Championship leadersLoughgall to four points as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Dundela.

Barry Gray’s side could have made it an even tighter title race had they picked up what would have been a vital victory but Ciaran Dobbin’s double either side of half-time secured the points for the Wilgar Park side.

Steven Ball grabbed a consolation late on for the Point but it was too little, too late as they slipped to a first defeat since February 14 — one that keeps them seven off the summit having played a game more.

Promotion chasers Annagh United could have leapfrogged Warrenpoint into second but they, too, came unstuck as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Ardsat Clandeboye Park.

With the chance to boost their ambitions of catching Loughgall and close the gap to six points, it would instead be Matthew Tipton’s men who would improve their own play-off hopes.

Adam Salley struck in the first-half to open the scoring for Ards, with Ethan Taggart securing the three points with a quarter of an hour to go to move his side up to fifth in the standings, above Harland & Wolff Welders.

Newington took a massive step away from bottom spot as they beat basement dwellers Knockbreda 3-0.

The gap at the basement is now six points thanks to this result, although Breda still have a game in hand over both Newington and Dergview.

The latter boosted their own survival hopes as they held Institute to a 2-2 draw at the Brandywell thanks to Mikhail Kennedy’s late equaliser.

Goals from Jamie McCormick and Sean McCarron either side of Jamie Browne’s response looked to have handed Stute the win but Kennedy struck with four minutes remaining to share the spoils.