Warrior Micheal Glynn hails Larne’s fighting spirit

Glentoran 1 Larne 2

The Sports Direct Premiership Champions may have had a stuttering start to their trophy defence when they were held to a 4-4 draw by Dungannon Swifts on Monday, but against Glentoran they produced a performance of power, pace and passion, garnished with flashes of brilliance, which suggested they’ll not be far away in the title stakes again this season.

It was Glynn who fired Tiernan Lynch’s boys into a second-half lead with a fierce effort from the edge of the box, before Andy Ryan gobbled up a superb solo strike.

Although Bobby Burns volleyed the home team back into it near the end, the Invermen stood firm, with Shaun Want and Cian Bolger simply oozing class at the back.

“It was a big performance, one that was needed after our opening game,” said Glynn, who was taken to hospital after the game to have a head wound stitched following a clash with Aaron Wightman.

“Monday night wasn’t the Larne team we want to be. It was unlike us to put in a display like that, we tossed away points. I don’t know whether it was complacency or not — these things happen in football.

“It wasn’t like us, but we know it can’t happen again. The boys were hurting and they wanted to come to the Oval to put things right, they wanted to put in a performance for the fans and get the three points.

“Thankfully we done that. We know teams will raise their game against us, but that was more like a Larne team that is defending a League title, we aim to keep it.”

Glynn admitted he couldn’t believe his luck when he stepped away from Wightman’s challenge.

He went on: “It’s always nice to score. Once the space opened up, it was always on my mind to have a pop at goal. I was just thinking of one thing and thankfully it went in.

“It may have only been the second game of the season, but it was a massive win for us. Glentoran are a massive club and they signed well over the summer.

“With a new manager, we know they’ll be a threat. It’s early days, of course, but it’s always nice to get a win at the Oval, especially after what happened on Monday night. We needed to put things right.

“We came to the Oval with a plan and it worked. We had to dig in over the las five or 10 minutes and show we had that mental resilience to hold on and get the three points.”

Glynn stresses his team must produce the same type of performance at home to Ballymena United on Tuesday night.

“We’ll approach the game with the same mindset as we did against Glentoran,” he added. “Momentum is massive in this League. We just want to go every game to put on a performance to get three points.

“If teams want to play, we can play, if they want to fight, we can fight.”

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney felt Aidan Wilson’s first-half goal — ruled out for an offside infringement — should have stood.

“I’ve watched it back,” he said. “It’s something I cry out for; we need VAR here. We had it when I was managing in Bulgaria.

“Apparently, he was offside in the second phase, but he was back onside by that stage because the ball came back off the goalkeeper.

“For me, I just need clarification. Yes, he was offside when the ball was crossed, but whenever he put the ball in the net, he was back on-side. It was a hard one to take, but moments like that change games.

“At the end of the day, two individual mistakes from us cost us the game, there is no hiding from it.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 7, McCullough 7, Wilson 6 (Russell 47), Burns 6, McCartan 6, J Donnelly6, O’Connor 6 (Palmer 57), Singleton 7, Sule 6, Wightman 6 (Jenkins 88), McGinn 6 (Junior 57). Unused subs: Webber, Kelly, Walsh.

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Want, Bonis 6, Ives 6, Gordon 6, Bolger 8 (Farquhar 87), Millar 7, Glynn 7, Cosgrove 7, Sloan (Thomson 63), Ryan 7 (O’Neill 96). Unused subs: Dowling, Omar, Kearns, Westendorf.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb 7.