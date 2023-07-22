We all still back Andrew Balbirnie to turn things around for Ireland, insists skipper Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling has given his backing to Andrew Balbirnie and Josh Little as Ireland continue their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign in Scotland this week.

Two of his most experienced players have struggled recently in Irish colours but Stirling has “no doubt whatsoever” that both will play a key part, not just in this tournament but in the rest of the summer action, the attractive T20 series against India in Malahide next month and the one-day internationals in England in September.

Balbirnie, despite averaging just 15 in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe back in January – his last action in the shortest format, having been rested for the games in Bangladesh in March – returned to the side as Stirling’s opening partner in the first match in Edinburgh and scored 26 off 24 balls, and followed it up on Friday with 53 from 38 balls as Denmark were beaten by nine wickets.

CIYMS’ Ross Adair kept his place in the T20 squad – he was Balbirnie’s opening partner in Zimbabwe and Stirling’s in Bangladesh – but the interim captain confirmed there was “never any question” that his predecessor would return at the top of the order last week.

“Bal is a very experienced talisman in T20 cricket, has played in almost 100 internationals and he showed his class against Denmark and showed the batters how to go about it with nice, classic cricket shots which went for fours and sixes, and he led from the front beautifully,” said Stirling.

Little is still only 23 years old – nine years younger than Balbirnie and Stirling – but has been fast-tracked as Ireland’s strike bowler, sealed by an Indian Premier League contract. However, since his return he has taken 12 wickets in nine games at a cost of 481 runs, an economy rate of seven an over.

But, again, he has Stirling’s full confidence.

“I’m not worried by Josh whatsoever,” added the stand-in skipper. “He is an absolute rock to have with the ball, we’re delighted to have him in our team and he will come good at some stage in this tournament, there is no doubt.”

The first thing the players will do this morning when they awake is pull back the curtains and hope the forecast rain is not already hammering down.

Austria, the lowest ranked team in the tournament, are their scheduled opponents and Ireland will not be happy with only one point from an abandoned game, especially as the weather is to improve later in the day and Scotland will not be affected as they are the team without a match today.

“Let’s see what comes, all we can do is put our best foot forward when we play the games and see what happens,” added Stirling.

The Ireland squad have a two-day break after tomorrow’s game against Jersey so by the time they meet Germany on Thursday morning, they should know exactly what they have to do to make the top two and qualify for the finals in the USA and West Indies next summer.

Two games in, though, and Stirling was happy with the improvement from day one when they just hung on to defeat Italy by seven runs.

“There is still room for improvement in all three facets, but what delighted me most against Denmark was they put us on the back foot in the first two overs (Little’s opening over went for 17) and we were up to that challenge,” he said.

“We got crucial wickets in the powerplay by outthinking the batters and I was really delighted by that. We could improve by closing the innings out earlier, they still had a couple of late partnerships (from 88 for seven they finished on 122 for nine) where if we get into that position again our lead spearheads can close that off and will be only chasing 100.

“But I’m delighted with how things went in comparison to the first game.”