We all wish Linfield well on European mission, says Paul Heatley after helping Crusaders down Blues in Charity Shield

Crusaders striker Paul Heatley hit a wonder goal to blitz Linfield in the White Ribbon Charity Shield — then backed David Healy’s boys to make the Irish League proud in Europe.

The 34-year-old required merely two minutes after being introduced to the action to open his goal account for the season before setting up a second killer strike by new boy Rory McKeown.

Linfield, of course, have more important business to take care of in the shape of a vital Europa League third qualifying round clash with FC Zurich on Thursday night, when they will try to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

But Heatley has urged the Blues to “do the Irish League proud” once again.

“We will all be rooting for Linfield to hit the group stages of either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League this season,” said Heatley.

“They will not only put themselves on the map, but they’ll be putting the Irish League on the map.

“Rivalries will be set aside over the coming weeks. We’ll all be cheering on Linfield, hoping they can achieve something really great for this League.

“It’s improving year on year. I think in five years’ time, it will really be high-octane, high-intensity football.”

Heatley broke the deadlock on 68 minutes. He was gifted time and space inside the box and, having spotted David Walsh slightly off his line, he looped a brilliant shot into the top corner.

He then turned provider four minutes later.

After picking up a pass from Jude Winchester, he bore down on the Linfield defence before squaring to McKeown, who rammed home from six yards.

“I was busting to get off the bench,” declared Heatley.

“I think the game was perfectly poised for an attacking player, should it have been me or someone else because it was a really open game.

“It’s always nice to get a goal — it was great to see it go into the top corner. Sometimes they finish up in row z.”

Heatley heaped praise on fellow substitute Winchester, who played a big part in the second goal.

“Jude came and bossed the midfield for the last half-hour,” added Heatley.

“He found himself in space and sent a beautiful slide-rule pass to me. I hadn’t to do an awful lot except cut it back for Rory. Massive credit to him because he made a 50-yard run to get into that position. I think his performance showed he’ll be a great asset for our club.

“The game was a good test for us, just what we needed ahead of next week’s opening League game.

“It certainly was feisty at times, we don’t know anything different in the Irish League, it’s not in our nature. A lot of our boys had the chance to showcase what they had — and they didn’t disappoint. We certainly can take a lot from the game and it will give the manager something to think about.”

Although Blues boss Healy had one eye on Thursday night’s return European game against Zurich, he wasn’t entirely happy at what was on offer — even though he made 11 changes to his team.

“To be honest, I didn’t get a lot out of the game,” he said.

“Our performance wasn’t at the required standard we had hoped for. There were bits in the game that were okay. But, first and foremost, it wasn’t the result we wanted.

“We felt with the team we selected, it should have been good enough do better, so that was disappointing. With the amount of attacking players we had on the pitch, we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough.

“We made 11 changes, so I don’t want to be too harsh on the players that came in. The bottom line is we didn’t meet the required standards.

“Our focus now goes onto Thursday night’s European tie in Switzerland, which will be another massive challenge for us but it’s one we will relish.”

LINFIELD: Walsh, Newberry, Millar, Cooper, Stewart, McKee (McClean, 67 mins), Devine (Vertainen, 67 mins), Pepper, Quinn (Shields, 22 mins), A Clarke (M Clarke, 67 mins), Palmer (Mulgrew, 67 mins). Unused subs: Johns, Archer.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns (Forsythe, 46 mins), Robinson (Hegarty, 88 mins), Weir (Winchester, 46 mins), Lowry, Kennedy, Lecky (Clarke, 58 mins), Ebbe, Larmour, McKeown, McMurray (Heatley, 66 mins). Unused subs: O’Rourke, Pauley.

Referee: Christopher Morrison