We are flying high thanks to raucous fans, says Down’s Ryan Magill

Pat Havern has been among the scores for Down during their League campaign — © ©INPHO/John McVitty

Down’s vision of promotion to Division Two of the Allianz Football League may have become rather more illuminated ahead of today’s game against Fermanagh at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1pm).

Victories over Tipperary and Antrim have stoked the fire of optimism within the Mourne County but it’s defender Ryan Magill who perhaps helps best keep things in context.

“We have four points on the board and while this will drive us on there is another key factor very relevant in this connection,” states Magill. “And that is the roars of encouragement we are getting from our followers. It’s great to hear the renewed support coming from the stands and terraces. It is giving us as players a great lift.”

They may have lost ace marksman Barry O’Hagan to a serious ankle injury but manager Conor Laverty believes he has the resources to cope. Right now, Pat Havern, Andrew Gilmore, Odhran Murdock and Liam Kerr are among the players who are posting scores at regular intervals and their accuracy will be required against a Fermanagh side that have beaten Longford and lost to Offaly.

Erne manager Kieran Donnelly will be seeking a big improvement from his side and Ultan Kelm, Brandon Horan, Josh Largo Ellis and Sean Quigley can give a lead in this context.

Monaghan and Donegal, meanwhile, will cross swords at Clones (1.45pm) where the home side will mount a desperate quest for points having lost to Armagh and Kerry.

Donegal beat Kerry but were then overcome by Tyrone, although they can look to Paddy McBrearty, Daire O Baoill, Johnny McGroddy and Caolan McGonagle to stoke their fire.

For new Monaghan boss Vinny Corey, the League is proving a baptism of fire but in Conor McCarthy, Michael Bannigan and Stephen O’Hanlon he has three players capable of putting scores on the board but the big pressure will be on skipper Kieran Duffy and long-serving Dessie Ward to hold the defence together.

Cavan will host Longford at Breffni Park (2pm) and it will be a surprise if they don’t come up trumps here. Dara McVeety, Oisin Brady, Killian Clarke and Oisin Kiernan are in hot form just now and they could prove the springboard for another Breffni County victory.