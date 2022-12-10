We avoided the slip-up rivals were praying for, says delighted Tomas Cosgrove after Larne see off Newry City

Larne 2 Newry City 0

Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove was delighted to pick up maximum points at home to Newry City — especially knowing that title rivals were hoping they would slip up.

The Invermen were the only top six team in Premiership action yesterday, with Cliftonville and Glentoran afforded free weekends, Linfield on SPFL Trust Trophy duty and Crusaders losing at Coleraine on Friday night.

That put the onus on Larne to deliver, and they did just that with goals in either half from Fuad Sule and Cosgrove clinching a 2-0 victory.

The win moved Larne eight points clear of the chasing pack, albeit with most teams behind them having games in hand.

“Everyone is expecting us to win these kinds of games,” he said.

“If you don’t win, you’ve had a bad day. If you do win, you could have done more. Newry is a good team, they put it up to us.

“We spoke before the game and talked about how other teams weren’t playing and they’d be watching us, hoping for a slip-up.

“If you win the game then that breaks their heart a bit and puts pressure on them to win games in hand and try to catch us.

“From our point of view, we’d rather have the points on the board at this stage.”

Sule sent Larne on their way after 12 minutes of a dominant first-half.

Ben Doherty’s outswinging corner from the left was headed clear only as far as the diminutive midfielder, who fired into the bottom corner from 12 yards for his first goal in two years.

Leroy Millar, Paul O’Neill and Lee Bonis all went close to extending the lead but they had to wait until the 48th minute to do exactly that.

Shea Gordon’s corner from the right this time was met by captain Cosgrove and he cushioned a lovely side-footed volley inside the post and into the net.

The victory marked the halfway point of Larne’s season and Cosgrove — who turns 30 today — admits it has been a hugely positive start after exiting the Europa Conference League at the first hurdle against Gibraltarian side St Joseph’s in the summer.

“We’re doing well,” he continued. “Talking to people around the place after the St Joseph’s game, they were probably fearing the worst.

“We’ve really dug in since the start of the season though, and we’ve put in a lot of good performances up to this stage.

“We’re rightly where we are so far, but we’re coming into the tricky part of the season where the challengers step forward.

“You can get carried away very quickly and we don’t want to do that, so it’s just a matter of taking each game which comes in front of you.

“When we lost two games in a row, it felt like the world was coming to an end for some people, but we ground out a tough win at Glenavon and have beaten Newry now to give us some confidence back again.”

City boss Darren Mullen was pleased with his side’s performance to a degree, as their search for a first point against top six sides goes on.

“I thought we played well and matched them in a lot of areas, but didn’t do enough to hurt them,” he said.

“The first comes from a set-piece that we should have done better with. After that, we had a great chance for James Teelan that we should have probably done more with — other teams are punishing us in those situations.

“We’ve had to learn the hard way from early in the season when we felt too sorry for ourselves when we conceded against the big teams. The message at half-time was to stay in the game.

“Another set-piece hurts us for the second but overall we did well without troubling them.

“We knew they would be decent with set-pieces because they’ll have time to work on that being a full-time team.

“It’s not as if we don’t work on them, but it’s just down to personal responsibility and we were undone on them today.

“In terms of getting a response from last week, we were a lot better and it’s something to build on for next weekend.”

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Want 7, Kelly 7 (Hughes, 78 mins, 6), Sule 8, O’Neill 6 (Kearns, 62 mins, 7), Bonis 7, Doherty 7 (Scott, 82 mins, 5), Gordon 7 (Randall, 78 mins, 6), Bolger 7, Millar 7, Cosgrove 8. Unused subs: McIntyre, Sloan, Lusty.

NEWRY: Maguire 7, King 6, N Healy 7, Hughes 6 (B Healy, 62 mins, 6), Lockhart 6, Teelan 6 (Kwelele, 62 mins, 6), Martin 6, Moan 5, Rocks 5 (Forde, 62 mins, 6), Scullion 5 (Omrore, 70 mins, 6), Clarke 6. Unused subs: Brady, McGovern, Montgomery.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 7