We back ourselves to shock the NCU again, says Lisburn skipper Callum Atkinson

So, just how do you follow up an incredible, totally unexpected title-winning season?

That’s the task facing Lisburn this year when they begin their Robinson Services Premier League campaign on Saturday but skipper Callum Atkinson, who led the Wallace Park side from bottom to top last season, is unfazed by the prospect. Indeed, he is looking forward to it.

“Last year was incredible for us, we got a lot of momentum and just kept going and we’re not going to do anything differently this year,” he says.

“It would be unrealistic for us to go into this campaign expecting to win the League again but we back ourselves and have the potential to do that but, as we did last year, we will take it a game at a time and see what happens.”

They say strengthen when you are at the top and the defending champions have done just that with the signings to an otherwise unchanged squad of Nigel Jones and James Hunter.

Hunter’s move from Instonians, with Atkinson assuring him of plenty of opportunities, has been overshadowed by the acquisition of Jones, who, in his new skipper’s words, “has won everything there is to win in domestic cricket here”.

The Ireland international will celebrate his 41st birthday on the opening day of the season but he remains one of the fittest players on the circuit.

“You wouldn’t think he is in his 40s, the way he trains,” confirms Atkinson. “He is still so motivated and as a batter and a bowler to see him in pre-season he is looking really sharp, but also from a coaching impact, how he is developing players and the individual chats he is having with them will put us in good stead as well. He just brings professionalism to everything he does.

Jones will be another sounding board for the skipper who has no shortage of experience in the ranks with professional Faiz Fazal, back for a fourth season, a Ranji Trophy winning-captain in India, plus former club captains David Simpson and Adam Berry, and now Jones, fresh from a nine-year stint leading CIYMS, which included a four-trophy haul last season.

One player Atkinson cannot rely on this year, but for the best possible reason, is Matthew Humphreys, currently with the Ireland squad in Sri Lanka and certain to miss at least the first two weekends.

“As much as we want him playing for Lisburn and how much of a match winner for us he is in the Premier League, ultimately we want to see him playing for Ireland,” says Atkinson.

“Fortunately for us we have a bit of depth. Even guys who will be playing second XI cricket at the start of the season have played in the Premier League over the years so we have guys who can come in and do a job — albeit not to the standard of Matthew Humphreys.”

Atkinson has a new deputy in Neil Whitworth, who along with wicket-keeper batsman David Miller made an instant impact last year and the captain is expecting them to play an even bigger role this term.

“With a year of cricket under his belt (in the NCU), we will see more of Neil. There are not many better off-spinners in the League and there’s certainly more to come with his batting,” he says.

So, who does he expect Lisburn to have to finish above?

“CI seem to be a very strong side, they have lot of movement both out and ins but if they can get Mark and Ross Adair out a bit they will be a very strong side. But every side seems to have strengthened so there will be no easy games. It will be very competitive,” he adds.

Lisburn start their defence with an away game against Instonians.

OPENING FIXTURES (Saturday, April 22)

CIYMS v Carrickfergus, Cliftonville Academy v Waringstown Civil Service North v Derriaghy Instonians v Lisburn Woodvale v North Down

INS AND OUTS IN THE NCU

CARRICKFERGUS

CAPTAIN: CJ van der Walt

PROFESSIONAL: Michael Rippon (NL)

PLAYERS IN: Jake Egan

PLAYERS OUT: Jeremy Lawlor, Daniel Kearsley

CIYMS

CAPTAIN: John Matchett

PROFESSIONAL: Ed Nuttall (NZ)

PLAYERS IN: Theo van Woerkom, Tyron Koen, Mark Best

PLAYERS OUT: Jones, JCD, Graham Kennedy, Jacob Mulder

CIVIL SERVICE NORTH

CAPTAIN: Stuart Thompson

PROFESSIONAL: Ryan Harrison (NZ)

PLAYERS IN: Ryan Harrison

PLAYERS OUT: Luke Georgeson

CLIFTONVILLE ACADEMY

CAPTAIN: Max Burton

PROFESSIONAL: Abhishek Raut (Ind)

PLAYERS IN: Varun Chopra, Jared Wilson, Francis Collins, Jack Burton

PLAYERS OUT: None

DERRIAGHY

CAPTAIN: Curtis Moorhead

PROFESSIONAL: Patrick Kruger (SA)

PLAYERS IN: Sam Gordon, Jamie Magowan

PLAYERS OUT: None

INSTONIANS

CAPTAIN: Nicolai Smith

PROFESSIONAL: Shane Dadswell (SA)

PLAYERS IN: None

PLAYERS OUT: James Hunter, James Rose

LISBURN

CAPTAIN: Callum Atkinson

PROFESSIONAL: Faiz Fazal

PLAYERS IN: Nigel Jones James Hunter

PLAYERS OUT: None

NORTH DOWN

CAPTAIN: Peter Davison

PROFESSIONAL: Naushad Shaikh (Ind)

PLAYERS IN: Jacob Mulder, Ben Escott, Tom Crothers, Nathan Burns

PLAYERS OUT: None

WARINGSTOWN

CAPTAIN: Greg Thompson

PROFESSIONAL: Pat Botha

PLAYERS IN: James Cameron-Dow

PLAYERS OUT: None

WOODVALE

CAPTAIN: Jamie Gibson

PROFESSIONAL: Ludwig Kaestner (SA)

PLAYERS IN: James Rose

PLAYERS OUT: Jack Burton, Ferhan Saeed