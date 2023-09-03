We can’t afford to get complacent against basement team UCD: Derry City’s Brian Maher

The 22-year-old goalkeeper knows everyone expects the Candystripes to easily see off the Students, but he’s taking nothing for granted.

“It’s such a different pressure when you go into a game like that, where people probably won’t even turn it on because they’ll just expect us to win,” he insisted.

“However, we’ll have to be at it, and if we’re not, we’ll be punished.

“They’ve taken points off teams already this year. They’ve got very good individual players and they’re due one as well at the same time.

“We need to be taking points and as many as we can now for the next few weeks, and go into the run-in right in and around it, and that starts on Wednesday.”

The Dubliner, who produced a Man of the Match display as City maintained their title hopes following their 3-1 win at Dundalk, was thrilled by the team’s display at Oriel Park.

Will Patching helped himself to a brace and Ben Doherty netted his fifth goal of the campaign to give Derry a 3-0 lead before Pat Hoban scored from the spot deep into stoppage-time, and Maher revealed his delight that everyone again played their part in a well-rounded performance.

Derry had a makeshift back-four, with left-footed Ciaran Coll moving to right-back, a central pairing for Shane McEleney and debutant Sam Todd playing together for the first time and Cameron McJannet slotting into left-back. Maher declared himself happy with the team’s showing.

“People would have looked at the back-four and centre-halves who haven’t played together, and Ciaran Coll who is playing on his wrong side and (Cameron) McJannet has had to go to left-back again where he has been brilliant but hasn’t played in a while, but the way the boys stepped up in front of me as well, it was immense,” he added.

“It was just a huge team performance and it has to be coming down here.

“You need people to step up because it’s such a tough place to go.

“You can see even at 2-0 up where they’ve had their spell and you have to be able to ride it out and defend your box, because that’s the type of ground it is.

“You just have to be good in your box, and I think for the majority of it, we were.”