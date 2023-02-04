We didn’t make it easy for ourselves, admits Dungannon boss Dean Shiels

Knockbreda 1 Dungannon Swifts 2

Knockbreda’s Adam Wright and Dungannon’s Jordan Jenkins chase to win possession for their side

Dungannon's Padraig Lynch celebrates scoring his team's winning second goal in the dying seconds against Knockbreda

Anto Burns opened the scoring for Championship hosts Knockbreda as they almost sprung an upset on Dungannon

Dungannon's James Knowles was composed to convert the equalising goal from the penalty spot against Knockbreda

Dean Shiels admitted he felt sorry for Knockbreda after two late goals saw Dungannon narrowly avoid a huge shock.

The Swifts were 1-0 down against the Championship strugglers going into the final minute at Breda Park, but a James Knowles penalty levelled before teenager Padraig Lynch scored in stoppage time to set up a Quarter-Final clash at Cliftonville.

By Shiels’ own admission, they were lucky to scrape through this last-16 tie.

For Lynch (18), who signed a professional deal with Dungannon the previous day, it was a timely moment to score his first senior goal.

Stephen Scott also helped break Knockbreda’s resistance as a sub, and Shiels was delighted with their impact off the bench.

Shiels stated: “We have played more young players than any club in the country this season.

“At times we’ve probably relied on them too much… but the quality of the young players is unquestionable.

“It is just about getting that right mix and the right balance.

“Today we needed fighters and we needed a mix of everything, and I think we’re lucky to get through.

“I feel sorry for Knockbreda to be honest.

“But everyone sees the draw and sees our name in it, and that’s the most important thing.”

Dungannon fell behind in the sixth minute when Caolan Marron’s back-pass was seized by Igor Rutkowski, who crossed for Anto Burns to sweep home.

Knockbreda, bottom of the Championship, could have been three up at the break.

Max Greer somehow fired wide from a great position after Ewan McCoubrey’s cross was touched into his path, before Greer’s delivery was headed on for Burns who took it around a defender brilliantly but drove over.

Dungannon went close through Ryan Mayse and new signing Jordan Jenkins, but as conditions deteriorated in the second half, they struggled to break down the home side’s well-organised defence.

As the 90th minute neared Knockbreda were heading through – until a dramatic turn of events.

First Jenkins went down in the box, resulting in a penalty that Knowles coolly slotted home, and then, as extra-time loomed, Scott dashed forward and released Lynch, who prodded home to seal the Swifts’ progression.

Knockbreda manager Colin McIlwrath said: “It is always tough to take when you concede in the 90th and 91st minutes and you have missed chances.

“But we were never expected to beat Dungannon and we’ve given it our best shot. Hopefully that will stand by us over the rest of the season.”

KNOCKBREDA: Fry 6, Dornan 7, Wright 8, Moore 8, McCauley 7, A McDermott 8, McCoubrey 7, McVeigh 7, Greer 7, Rutkowski 7, Burns 7 (McGreevy, 64, 6).

Subs not used: Nicholl, Clarke, McCaughan, R McDermott, Montgomery.

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, McGee 6, Marron 6, Animasahun 6 (McCready, 58, 6), Ruddy 7 (Lynch, 74, 7), Knowles 7, Walsh 7, Moore 6 (McGinty, 58, 7), Campbell 6, Mayse 6 (S Scott, 78, 7), Jenkins 7.

Subs not used: Nelson, O’Kane, Bruna.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)