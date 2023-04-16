We have at last got to where we wanted to be, says Fuad Sule on Larne’s title win

Midfielder Fuad Sule says he always believed that Larne would win the Premiership some day — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Midfield general Fuad Sule says Larne’s title win at Seaview on Friday night is the pinnacle of his career.

Born in Nigeria, the 26-year-old has been instrumental in the east Antrim team’s rise from the ashes to be crowned Champions for the first time in the club’s history.

Having played for Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic, Sule joined the Larne revolution in September 2018. They were a NIFL Championship side back in those days — today, they are the country’s top team.

“This is the pinnacle of my career, there is no doubt about that,” he beamed. “I’m still 26, I feel I’ve still a long career ahead of me. I’m going to savour this moment and enjoy it.

“If anything, it has given me the desire for even more success. We’ll not get our hands on the trophy for another week but, to be honest, I’d wait a month now that we are over the finish line.

“I know nothing can go wrong from this moment in time, so I’ll wait as long as needs be. I know the fans are itching to get their hands on the trophy and celebrate with us, but that will all happen.

“We’ll now prepare for the Linfield game as we do for any other match. We’ll go to try to win the game, even though we have achieved our dream.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, I really can’t put it into words. I’m still trying to take it all in and process what we’ve achieved.

“Maybe within the next day or two, I’ll reflect on things and enjoy it. It’s a testament to the boys, it’s a brilliant group. We work so hard every day in training, this is just a by-product of all the hard work we do.”

He went on: “I’ve been here just under five years now, but I feel this is just the start of what this team can achieve.

“It feels like yesterday when I walked through the door. For some reason, I always had belief. I knew we would reach our goal eventually. I believed I’d get my hands on the League title.

“I’m really happy that I’ve done that and I’m really happy for the fans, the players and the boys that have been here from the start, people like Tomas (Cosgrove), Graham (Kelly), Jeff (Hughes), boys that have been on the journey for a long time.

“We have at last got to where we wanted to be.”

Sule also dedicated this title win to the town of Larne and the local community.

He added: “It means everything for the town — and the people from the town.

“The town has a bad reputation; certain people look down on the town and the people who are from there.

“I have immersed myself in the town. I’ve put myself right in there among the people, the fans and supporters. So this is for them, they deserve it.

“Maybe this is a little bit of good luck for the people of the town. They can take great pride in what we have achieved.

“We’ve performed consistently well this season. As people say, the League table doesn’t lie. I think no one can say we didn’t deserve it. We’ve been humble in defeat and we are also humble in victory. We are going to go again to try and be as successful as we can.

“We’ve won the first three games in the split, it’s basically down to confidence. We always knew from last season and the season before that, our Achilles heel was always that we conceded too many goals.

“We always scored goals and we always played good attacking football, but we always leaked too many goals. So we had a target this season — to keep the back door shut.

We knew if we did that, then we would give ourselves a chance.”