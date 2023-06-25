We need to play our league games with the intensity of an All-Island clash, admits Glentoran’s Caragh Hamilton

Caragh Hamilton is determined that Glentoran Women won’t let their standards slip as they try to wrestle the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership trophy back from Cliftonville Ladies.

All they need to do, according to the Northern Ireland international, is bring their work from the training ground into competitive action.

The Glens currently top the table by three points – although they have played a game more than the defending Champions – and the only points they have dropped were in the exciting 2-2 draw with the Reds earlier this month amid a title race that shows signs of being tight right until the very end.

It is in domestic Cup action, though, where Glentoran have faltered, and that has raised some doubts over their consistency – as well as concerns within the squad.

Since a comfortable 5-0 League win over Crusaders Strikers two weeks ago, they lost to the Crues in the Semi-Finals of the Co Antrim Cup just a few days later before being knocked out of the Women’s Premiership League Cup in a 3-0 defeat to Cliftonville last week.

Next up in the League is a trip across town to face Big Two rivals Linfield Women and, with no further League action for them until August, victory is seen as key in order to keep Cliftonville at bay when they play their catch-up game later in July.

“The level of intensity we need to bring is totally a mental thing and it has been hard,” says Hamilton.

“We talk about going into every game, it is something that we are conscious of and we know that we need to set our own standards and that is what we try to do every single week.

“In training, it is super competitive with all the quality players that we have, and we try to bring that into every match.”

That quality – the Glens started last Wednesday’s Cup Quarter-Final against Cliftonville with seven current internationals in their line-up – has meant that the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup hasn’t been a massive step up for the east Belfast girls.

For them, it is all about having the same approach no matter who is lining up against them.

“The all-Ireland competition can only be good, it is only going to bring the best out of us and test us to our max,” says Hamilton, who struck a hat-trick in yesterday’s defeat of Peamount United.

“Hopefully, whenever we do go into those games in the League where maybe the opposition isn’t as strong, we don’t drop our level and we continue to play at the same level and same intensity as if we were going into the all-Ireland games.”

On what is largely derby night in the League on Wednesday, Linfield will look to make it a three-horse race for the title by upsetting their traditional rivals.

Crusaders have dropped off the pace after three successive Premiership defeats, but a meeting with their north Belfast neighbours Cliftonville is a perfect opportunity for them to get back on track.

Sion Swifts Ladies’ struggle for consistency – they haven’t won consecutive League games since early May – has hurt their hopes of a top-three finish, and they will look to build towards their League Cup Semi-Final in a positive mood when they face Mid Ulster Ladies.

Lisburn Ladies can enter the top half of the table with a win at Derry City if Crusaders fail to pick up points against Cliftonville, while the Premiership’s two newly-promoted teams, Ballymena United Women and Larne Women, face off at The Showgrounds.

Wednesday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated): Ballymena United Women v Larne Women, Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville Ladies (8pm), Derry City Women v Lisburn Ladies, Linfield Women v Glentoran Women, Mid Ulster Ladies v Sion Swifts Ladies.