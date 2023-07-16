We scored two great goals against FC Haka and believe we can finish the job, says Crusaders star Jordan Forsythe

Philip Lowry, Ben Kennedy and the rest of the Crusaders team held Swiss titans Basel to a draw at Seaview in 2022

Ross Clarke’s stunning free-kick goal for Crusaders against FC Haka leaves the tie all square ahead of the return clash at Seaview

The versatile Jordan Forsythe had put Crusaders ahead in the away leg of their Europa Conference League clash against FC Haka

Stick or twist was the dilemma for Crusaders last Thursday night as they held FC Haka to a 2-2 draw in the Europa Conference League, reveals Jordan Forsythe.

The 32-year-old midfielder opened the scoring with a magnificent 25-yard strike in Finland, complemented by Ross Clarke’s beautiful equaliser in the 68th minute.

Haka had midfield playmaker Janne-Pekka Laine sent off 66 minutes into a thrilling encounter, offering the Crues a chance to press hard for a winning goal.

But the experience the visitors had in conceding two goals hammered home the dangers of playing European opposition, says the versatile former Bangor player.

“Bang! Bang! They scored two goals just like that, and that can happen in Europe,” Forsythe tells Sunday Life Sport.

“When they went down to 10 men, we did what you’re supposed to do; make the pitch big, pass the ball around.

“Ross scored with a beautiful free-kick just after Laine got sent off and then you’re in a Catch-22 situation; do you stick or twist?

“We didn’t sit back, and maybe with a better pass here or there, we could have created an opening for another goal. But they were still dangerous, and we knew one pass could let them in, so we had to be secure at the back and not concede.

“I think it’s fair to say we would have been delighted with a 2-2 draw before a ball was kicked, so we will take the result and bring the tie back to Seaview this week.”

It was a strong performance from the north Belfast side, building on an impressive win over Larne in the Charity Shield.

The Crues have bags of experience of playing in Europe under Stephen Baxter and a good record at Seaview.

Last year, a 3-1 home win over Bruno’s Magpies set up a mouth-watering tie against Swiss giants Basel.

The Hatchetmen were beaten 2-0 in Switzerland but went down fighting with a rousing 1-1 draw back on the Shore Road.

Domestically, Seaview was a fortress last season, and Forsythe says he and his team-mates are relishing playing Haka at home this week.

“We love Seaview, and it should be another great European night for the fans,” he adds.

“We did well against the Magpies and Basel last year and we are all looking forward to the challenge again this year.

“You know, sometimes I don’t think we get enough credit for our passing game.

“Haka are a good passing team but I felt we matched them last week with some excellent passages of play.

“We had done all our preparation beforehand but you never really know what you’re up against until you are out on the pitch with them.

“I thought we adapted and did very well on the night. There were some nerves before kick-off, but good nerves, if you know what I mean.

“Some of our players have played in Europe 20 times, I’ve been lucky enough to play in Europe a few times myself and I think that experience showed.

“The boys are all ready for next week. It’s only half-time in the tie but we believe we can finish the job.”