We should never have even entered the County Antrim Shield, blasts furious Glentoran boss McDermott

Disgruntled Glentoran manager Mick McDermott wishes his club never entered this year's County Antrim Shield - despite the east Belfast giants reaching this week's decider against Larne.

McDermott is furious the Co Antrim FA have switched the first Final of the Irish League season from Tuesday night to Wednesday evening and that the game is being played on Seaview's 3G pitch, expressing the view that the competition serves little purpose to the Glens.

Ballymena United opted not to take part in this year's Shield for financial reasons and McDermott has been left frustrated the Glens didn't follow suit.

"Ballymena made the right decision," states McDermott, who watched his side win 5-1 against Dungannon Swifts yesterday. "We considered not entering the tournament but, out of respect for the competition and the longevity of the tournament, we entered it. I wish we had done what Ballymena had done because that's what I wanted to do."

McDermott believes the Co Antrim FA have shown his club a lack of respect by not agreeing to his requests of a change of date and venue, fuming: "The County Antrim FA exists because of the clubs. They are there to serve us. Our clubs don't exist to serve the County Antrim FA. They will be lucky if we show up. Pathetic decision from them."

McDermott insists he is raising his protestations, against a Co Antrim FA led by President Cheryl Lamont who is associated with Glentoran, to safeguard the health and wellbeing of players, with the game being played on Seaview's artificial surface, similar to Larne's Inver Park, and a lack of recovery time ahead of League games next Saturday.

Manchester United will also be playing PSG in a Champions League encounter, direct competition for Co Antrim Shield Final streaming figures, with the game being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions. The decider can't be brought forward 24 hours as the Irish FA have booked Seaview for Northern Ireland women's crucial Euro 2022 qualifier against the Faroe Islands. All these things have left McDermott incensed.

"I can't be bothered with it," stresses the Glens manager. "It's a waste of time when a Tuesday night nuisance factor game becomes a Wednesday night risk factor game.

"There is a lack of respect from the County Antrim FA in making both finalists play on a Wednesday because they double booked Seaview for a women's international on Tuesday. It is farcical. It's a pathetic decision by their senior committee.

"Why is this Final on an artificial 3G pitch and why has the Final been moved to Wednesday? NIFL won't allow a Tuesday to Friday turnaround for a League game but the County Antrim FA is forcing Larne and Glentoran to play on a Wednesday night, thus diminishing our chances in preparation for Saturday's League matches.

"It's not a football decision. I believe it was a decision made out of cost saving and convenience. That's the County Antrim Shield.

"All I've heard from March is the health and wellbeing of players being priority and that has been universally accepted during this pandemic. Is moving a Final to a Wednesday night on an artificial pitch with the health and wellbeing of players in mind?"

So will he feel different come Wednesday night? "No," he insists.

"There's no prize at the end of it, no European qualification, no gate at the end of it. You are in the County Antrim Shield because you might get a Big Two Semi-Final or Big Two Final and 7,000 to 8,000 people at the National Stadium and you split gate money from it.

"Then, for them to put it on 3G, giving an unfair advantage to an opponent who already play on 3G, and then to move it to Wednesday after it was scheduled to play on a Tuesday is not showing respect. The logical thing to do would be to move it to another Tuesday."

Given McDermott's views, how will the players feel about the Final? The boss said: "If I put a team out to play, they will go out and give it their all. They are professional players and if we win we win, if we don't win we don't win. But there has been a lack of respect shown by the County Antrim FA to the two clubs. We wrote to them and objected to it and they declined our objections."