We were fortunate to see off crafty Institute, reflects Ballyclare boss Stephen Small

Institute 0 Ballyclare Comrades 1

Ballyclare Comrades manager Stephen Small was thrilled that his side progressed to the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Quarter-Finals, but admitted they were fortunate to see off Institute.

Conall McGrandles nodded home the only goal of the tie at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, but the home team will rue a host of missed chances over the 90 minutes.

Small held his hands up and conceded that his team were lucky not to be a couple of goals down at the break.

“I have to admit, they missed a few chances in the first-half and could have been a few goals up,” he stated.

“They did the same at our place in the League the last time we played them, they had a few chances in the first-half in that game but, just like today, we thankfully won that game.

“Our boys kept working hard and after we scored, we had a few chances and could have scored a second.”

Stute boss Brian Donaghey likewise reflected: “We did the exact same thing at Dixon Park, when we should have been three or four up at half-time and I think if we had been one or two up at half-time today, I don’t think anyone could’ve complained.

“They hadn’t had a shot on target until the 40th minute, but missed chances is probably the tale of the game.

“Sean McCarron had a good chance, Jack McFeely should have done better and Calvin McCallion also had a good opportunity, but we gave away a silly free-kick in the lead-up to their goal and gave them a really good opportunity to whip the ball into the near post, and if the ball is that good then it’s going to cause problems which in the end was the difference between the two sides.

“We have to dust ourselves down and now concentrate on moving up the Championship table.”

INSTITUTE: D Doherty 7, McDermott 6, Leppard 5, King 6, McAleer 6, McLaughlin 6 (S Doherty, 74 mins, 5), Burke 7, Whiteside 6 (Dunne, 65 mins, 5), McFeely 7, McCarron 6 (McCormick, 74 mins, 5), McCallion 6.

BALLYCLARE: Breen 8, McConville 7, McGrandles 8, Hassin 6, McCurry 6, Gilmour 7, Fletcher 6, Higgins 7, Donnelly 7 (Adair, 87 mins, 5), McMurtry 6, Farren 7 (Roohi, 87 mins, 6).

Referee: Christopher Morrison (Belfast) 6