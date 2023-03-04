We won every battle, says proud Stephen Baxter after ending Glentoran's Cup bid

Jordan Forsythe sets off in celebration after scoring the only goal in Crusaders' victory over Glentoran — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Itwas frenetic and feisty but a trademark Seaview performance full of heart, desire and hunger from Crusaders floored a toothless Glentoran and leaves the Irish Cup holders still on track to defend the prize.

The Glens huffed and puffed but failed to land a glove on the Crues, whose backline dealt with everything thrown at them.

Rory McKeown helped to slam the brakes on Northern Ireland winger Conor McMenamin, while Josh Robinson and Daniel Larmour displayed the leadership that flowed through the team.

Jordan Forsythe’s 29th-minute close-range finish booked the Crues a Semi-Final date with Dungannon Swifts, who will be targeting a north Belfast double after knocking out Cliftonville.

Glentoran can still target European football but this is the latest hammer blow in another frustrating campaign for them.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter felt his players won the battles on the Shore Road, while his counterpart, Rodney McAree, questioned his side’s mentality.

Without the injured Niall McGinn, Shay McCartan came in for the visitors and he struck the post in the first half but Aaron McCarey was the busier of the two keepers as the Glens lacked the guile to break down a resolute Crues defence.

“In a big game like this, with a full house and electric atmosphere, everything can be on a knife edge,” said Baxter.

“We had opportunities, they hit a post and there was some nervy football with so much at stake. Two big teams went at it with tackles flying and it took the game a while to settle down. I thought we got to grips with it better and we were in their half for longer and put them under pressure.

“They were struggling to deal with that pressure, we got the goal and had them where we wanted them.

“They threw caution to the wind a bit in the second half but we coped admirably with it. Paul Heatley was alive all day and Rory McKeown was my man of the match as he stopped Conor McMenamin getting a kick of the ball. When you take out their sensational international and best player, you have to be pleased with that. We nullified their threats while being bold and strong.

“The defence was brilliant and our midfielders showed real quality. It was 11 v 11 and we had to win the 11 battles. I think the lads won all their battles and when you do that, you win the game.”

Crusaders started on the front foot with McCarey forced to gather an Adam Lecky volley and then dive low to palm away Heatley’s dangerous drive.

But it was the visitors who squandered a golden chance to take the lead in the eighth minute.

Robinson’s backward header fell nicely for McCartan who poked his shot goalwards, but the ball bounced back off the base of the post. It was a let-off for the Crues and a chance the winger should have converted.

As expected, there were robust challenges and early bookings for McCartan, Heatley, Terry Devlin and Billy Joe Burns.

Just before the half-hour, Crusaders stormed in front after a slick move. Philip Lowry picked up Lecky’s clever back-heel and poked a shot against the post but Forsythe was in the right place to convert the rebound. It was uncertain defending from the Glens in the face of a determined Crues attack.

Marcus Kane’s header was comfortably tipped over by Jonny Tuffey as the visitors looked to hit back, while the Glens argued for a handball from Robinson after Rhys Marshall’s strike sailed towards the goal but referee Ian McNabb was unimpressed.

Ross Clarke replaced Jude Winchester at the break and tested McCarey with a fierce drive, while Lowry screwed a shot wide during a strong spell for the hosts. The Glens struggled to break through a solid Crues backline but Tuffey did have to punch away a Marshall cross in the 85th minute.

In a frantic finish, Lowry, Lecky and Marshall were cautioned after a melee in the box and Larmour was also booked after the final whistle.

It was a bad tempered end to a hotly contested clash, edged by the jubilant hosts.

A disappointed McAree said: “The last three goals we have conceded have been poor and when we fall behind, we aren’t showing enough determination or hunger to get back into the game. We have to address that. The players are full-time and that’s their job — to perform at both ends of the pitch.

“Whether they have the mentality to lift themselves when things are going against them is questionable. I have to question that and also question whether we can lift them and get them going again. They need to be stronger mentally and we need to see more leadership in the dressing room.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Robinson 8, Weir 8, Lowry 8, Lecky 8, Forsythe 8, Winchester 7 (Clarke, 46 mins, 7), Larmour 8, Heatley 8 (Owens, 90 mins,6), McKeown 9. Unused subs:Murphy, Hegarty, Ebbe, Caddell Thompson.

Glentoran:McCarey 6, Kane 7, McCullough 6, Wilson 7, Burns 6 (Purkis, 73 mins, 6), McCartan 6 (Wightman, 59 mins, 7), Marshall 7, J Donnelly 6 (Junior, 80 mins, 6), Singleton 6, Devlin 7, McMenamin 6. Unused subs:Webber, R Donnelly, Crowe, Plum.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine) 6