We won’t know impact of win until end of the season, admits Linfield boss David Healy

Linfield 1 Cliftonville 0

Matthew Clarke roars with delight following an own goal by Cliftonville's Kris Lowe — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Linfield boss David Healy admits the significance of Saturday’s win over Cliftonville will not be known until later in the campaign.

The reigning champions bared their title teeth to nick a precious three points at a bouncing Windsor Park, courtesy of a Kris Lowe own goal.

With the final phase of games on the horizon, only five points separates the top five teams, with the Blues now hot on the tails of Larne and the Reds.

It must be said, the opening 45 minutes between the Belfast giants was a totally forgettable affair — tedious, scrappy and at times bad-tempered. Perhaps not a total surprise because the game was played on a cabbage patch of a pitch that is, shamefully, the home of international football.

In a week that heralded the arrival of controversial striker Kyle Lafferty at Linfield, the big Northern Ireland international failed to live up to the pre-match-build up and was eventually reeled in with seven minutes remaining. He’ll certainly have better games.

But by that stage, the Blues were bravely clinging to a breakthrough goal just before the hour. Man of the match Kirk Millar produced another one of his delicious deliveries from the right and, as Matthew Clarke steamed in at the back post, Lowe stuck out a boot to deflect the ball past Nathan Gartside.

The Reds thought they had levelled right at the end when substitute Joe Gormley converted after Ronan Hale’s blockbuster cannoned back off a post, but the big striker had strayed into an offside position.

“It’s hard to tell right now how big a result it was but, come April, it could be a massive — we’ll have a better understanding then,” said a pragmatic Healy.

“We’ve not been good enough against the top six clubs, it’s fact. I’ve been speaking to our players over the past few weeks about that. So it was good to beat one of our main rivals, especially a team that was four points ahead of us. It was crucial to close the gap,

“It was important we got that burden off our back — but we now have another big clash coming up against Glentoran on Tuesday night. We must now back up the performance with another three points at The Oval.”

Healyadmitted the winner was a scrappy affair, but credited Millar for his endeavour on the right.

“It was a well worked goal and Kirk deserves an enormous amount of credit,” he added. “Yes, we would have liked someone at the back post tapping it in, but it was a finish we probably needed.

“It was either going to be a scrappy winner like that or a little bit of magic by someone. There was never going to be much in the game.

“We then left ourselves exposed a little bit. Cliftonville emptied the bench and went direct and caused us a few problems. We had to defend manfully — and the players did that.”

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin admitted his boys didn’t spark to life until they fell a goal behind.

“The first half was cagey enough,” he said. “Both sides didn’t want to lose the game. We told the boys at half-time if you want to be title challengers, you’ve got to go to places like Windsor Park and be brave and go for the win.

“I thought we did that in the second-half, especially when we went behind. We created so many chances, fair play to the players, they deserve a lot of credit.

“We took the game to Linfield late on. It was one of those days, no matter how we huffed and puffed, we just couldn’t break them down.”

Quizzed on his view of the Gormley effort that was ruled out, the Reds’ boss added: “I’m hoping the goal was offside and the officials got it right. I would hate to think we were denied a valuable point on a close, 50-50 call. I think that was the big defining moment, right at the end.”

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Finlayson 7, Newberry 7, Roscoe 7, Clarke 7, Shields 7, Mulgrew 7, Millar 8 (Pepper 86 5), McKee 7 (McClean 83 6), Cooper 6, Lafferty 6 (Devine 83 5). Unused subs: Hall, Haygarth, Quinn, Annett.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Lowe 6, Coates 7, Addis 7, Ives 7 (Traynor, 77 mins, 6), Gallagher 6 (C Curran 77 6), Rory Hale 6 (McDonagh 64 6), R Doherty 6, Moore 5 (Gormley 64 6), Parkhouse 6, Ronan Hale 6. Unused subs:G Doherty, Casey, Turner.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine) 6