We’d no time to celebrate last-minute victory with Faroes test coming up, admits Derry City star Will Patching

Match-winner Will Patching admits he and his Derry City team-mates didn’t have much time to celebrate Friday night’s stoppage-time victory over Sligo Rovers, as preparations for next Thursday’s Europa Conference League first leg encounter against HB Torshavn got underway yesterday morning.

The Brandywell men travel to the Faroe Islands on Wednesday for their first qualifying tie, and Patching confirmed that boss Ruaidhrí Higgins began their build-up with immediacy.

Last weekend, Higgins and his assistant Paddy McLaughlin travelled to the Faroes to watch their opponents, and while Torshavn aren’t the same calibre as Riga, who knocked the Candystripes out at the same stage last year, he did admit his gaffer was impressed with what he saw last Sunday.

“They are a seeded team in Europe for a reason and they did well in their League last year, and Europe is always a tough test,” explains Patching.

“We started on Saturday morning with our game plan and watched a few things. So yeah, preparation on how we can beat them started on Saturday.

“No matter who you play, it’s a different ball game in Europe – you could see that last year, we didn’t get lucky with the draw last year and while this year people will be saying that ‘we’ve got more of a chance this year’, we know that we need to be on it to beat them.”

The 24-year-old was delighted to score his first League goal of the season and admitted that team-mate Michael Duffy took a while before handing him the ball to take the late spot-kick.

It was Derry’s second penalty on the night, as Ben Doherty’s 82nd-minute effort had been kept out by Luke McNicholas, but Patching insisted that Higgins signalled for him to take the 95th-minute spot-kick.

“It’s a huge win for us, we kept going right to the death,” he added.

“This result is what this team has got in us, the character of the boys is unbelievable and you saw that tonight.

“As soon as we got the second penalty, I looked up to the gaffer and he pointed at me to take it. I’m not sure if Mickey believed me or not, but he gave me the ball anyway and it paid off, thank god.

“The pressure was on but I knew what I had to do and I just backed myself and thankfully it went in.

“I think I scored against Sligo here last year from a free-kick, but that’s my first goal of the season apart from the President’s Cup, so I was happy to be on the scoresheet and hopefully I can crack on and get a few more goals and a few assists to help the team and see where we get to.”