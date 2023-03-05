We’ll be out of title race if we lose at Larne, says Linfield's David Healy

=

Linfield celebrate their title success in 2021-22, but face a real battle to hold onto their crown — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

David Healy acknowledges that Linfield have little margin for error in their bid to retain the Gibson Cup — © ©INPHO/Brian Little

Linfield boss David Healy has warned his boys there’s no way back if they lose Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership blockbuster against Larne at Inver Park.

With only eight games of an intriguing title race remaining, Tiernan Lynch’s table-topping team have a seven-point advantage over the reigning champions and know victory would nudge them within touching distance of an historic first ever Gibson Cup success.

Healy has been down this road on many previous occasions.

Since he joined the Blues in October 2015, the former Northern Ireland international striker has celebrated an incredible five title wins.

But he admits this is his toughest challenge yet — and defeat on the east Antrim coast on Tuesday night would torpedo his team’s chances of their fifth successive Championship parade.

“If we lose the game, there is no way back for us,” he declares.

“That will be my message to the players — it’s make or break time.

“For Tiernan and his players, if they manage to defeat us, they’ll have one hand on the trophy. Even if we were to go and beat Larne, they’ll still be in pole position because of the points difference and the advantage they have.

“We’ll hang in as long as we can. It’s important we go and perform and, if we perform to the level I know we can, we can beat Larne.

“Clawing three points back would be massive, especially with the split coming up. A draw wouldn’t be beneficial for us at all, although it would perhaps suit Larne.”

With the end of the campaign on the horizon, Healy admits the League table paints a clearer picture in terms of genuine title contenders.

“There is now a degree of clarity,” he adds.

“Some of the teams perhaps have too much to do, although it’s not for me to say who is in and who is out of the title race.

“We are sitting in third place, but it’s still extremely difficult for ourselves. It was key that we won against Coleraine last week. We are still in and around two or three other teams in the chasing pack.

“All we can do is worry about ourselves to see where that takes us.

“It means this will be a huge game for both teams, with all the emotions of a Cup Final — but it’s one we look forward to and relish.

“We’ve been down to Larne quite recently in the Irish Cup tie. We probably didn’t play to our maximum on that occasion. We were more dogged than we were good.

“So it’s important we’ll be better and stronger in possession. We need to win the game, so that will be taken into account with our starting XI.

“It’s a tough ask, Larne are in incredibly good form at the minute. I read Stephen Baxter’s comments, stating it’s Larne’s to lose.

“I don’t think it’s mind games or whatever else. People will have their own opinions, who is in and who is out of the race. But when you consider the points difference between some of the other teams, it’s going to be very difficult for some of those sides to reel in Larne.

“So I probably would agree with Stephen, it is Larne’s title to lose at this stage.”

Since a shattering Big Two defeat by Glentoran back in mid-February, the Blues have responded in a positive manner with wins against Carrick Rangers and Coleraine.

Healy continues: “The response after the Big Two defeat has been good. As a die-hard Linfield supporter, it was a hard one to accept and to stomach. But one thing we always try to do is react after a defeat.

“Of course it hurt and it was frustrating, but we always try to have a response. It’s important we carry that on against Larne.

“In terms of the title race, we are going to need as close to maximum points from now until the end of the season to retain the trophy.”