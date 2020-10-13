We'll use our critics to inspire another positive Premiership campaign, insists Carrick's Chris Rodgers

Chris Rodgers admits he will be using Carrick Rangers' doubters as motivation for the season ahead.

The Gers came up from the Championship at the beginning of last season and were tipped for an instant return. However, a memorable campaign saw them finish well clear of any relegation worries in eighth place.

Rodgers won't be surprised if there are outsiders who doubt their credentials again this season and is ready to prove them wrong once more.

Read more Carrick Rangers have what it takes to defy the odds and compete in Premiership again, says Niall Currie

"To be honest, we are well used to people saying we'll be one of the teams to go down and that probably hasn't changed much," he says.

"Before a ball was kicked last season, pundits and experts were thinking that we were going to struggle and I'd say it's the same now.

"It does give us that wee bit of extra incentive if I'm being honest.

"You just have to look after yourself and concentrate on what you're doing though.

"We're also working at a club where the coaching staff have made us better. Speaking personally, they have made me a better player and I think it's safe to say that is the same with everyone who came here.

"Our aim this season won't be too different from last year in that we want to win our own little League within the League.

"We managed to do that last year and take points off those around us, and that's what we'll look to do again."

As Rodgers reflects on last season's triumph, he believes Rangers were capable of even more.

While there were many highs, the campaign will also be remembered for the tragic loss of team-mate Jerry Thompson in December.

"I probably sounded like a broken record last season," he adds.

"People kept saying that we were overachieving where we were in the League and on paper they were probably right.

"Inside our dressing room, though, we knew there were games where we could have got more points than we did.

"If someone had said we would finish eighth, they probably would have been laughed at but we worked hard to get to where we were.

"It was obviously an up and down season as well, with what happened to Jerry Thompson.

"I don't really have the words to describe it to be honest, but that was really difficult for the club.

"We managed to regroup and push on again, though. It would have been nice to finish the season properly, but no one can take away the achievement of getting the points tally we got."