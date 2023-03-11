We're building something special at Coleraine, says striker Matthew Shevlin

Matthew Shevlin opened the scoring in last year’s BetMcLean Cup Final and says Coleraine are better prepared to deal with the occasion this time

Hotshot Matthew Shevlin insists the BetMcLean Cup Final could be the start of better things to come for Coleraine.

The 24-year-old striker has been in sensational form this season, having already bagged 26 goals — but he’s far from finished.

Formerly with Ballymena United and Linfield, Shevlin has been one of a number of key signings made by Oran Kearney with a view to bringing silverware to the Showgrounds. And although parading the League Cup would be a massive boost, Shevlin prefers to look at the bigger picture.

“We’ve a good core of young players at the club — Lyndon (Kane) has been there a while but he’s still young, Conor (McKendry), Andy Scott, Kieran Farren came in from the Championship and has done really well,” he said.

“Over the next few years, we’re only going to get better, playing together more. We’ve a lot of big characters that have come into the changing room — people like Lee Lynch and Dean Jarvis who have plenty of experience — so that can only help us.

“I certainly think we have a stronger team and squad now than we had 12 months ago, we’ve a lot more squad depth, though we’ve been down to the bare bones the past few weeks. There is no doubt we are building for the future.

“We now have big-game players in the squad, which is going to be important for this Final against Linfield. I know they beat us a few weeks back, but that result will have no bearing on this game.”

Shevlin insists last season’s agonising Final defeat by Cliftonville — when they were beaten 4-3 in extra-time — must be used as a motivational factor this time.

“There were maybe things we could have done last season when we were 2-0 up to kill the game, maybe take a bit longer on throw-ins, kick-outs or whatever,” he reflects.

“I think we were a bit naïve over the last 15 minutes and it kind of killed us. I think this year if we are in that position, we’ll be able to see the game out. We have worked on game management.

“But it’s a Final — anything can happen. We’ll approach the game oozing confidence. Coleraine are now a force in the League, it’s not something new. We are in Cup Finals for a reason. We’ll be going there with only one intention and that’s to lift the trophy.”

Shevlin, who recently made his 100th appearance for the Bannsiders — coincidentally in his last visit to Windsor Park — achieved his highest goal tally last season, hitting the net 22 times, but he’s already bettered that this term.

“I’m now on 26 and I don’t want to jinx myself, but I’d like to get to 30 for the season,” he adds. “I’ll just take every game as it comes. I scored in last season’s Final, but it didn’t mean a lot as we were beaten.

“We now have the chance to put that right, but I’m sure Linfield will be thinking the same. Our record against the top six this season has been impressive.

“Away from home we’ve got a good few results as well, so I’d say we’ve definitely got a stronger mentality this season.”