We’re in a tricky situation right now but I back my players to do me proud, says Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King

Andy Mitchell returns to the fold for Carrick Rangers’ game against Crusaders, but manager Stuart King is still short of players going into tomorrow’s encounter.

Mitchell was unable to play against Larne last week as he is on loan from the Inver Park club, who were held to a 0-0 draw by a well-drilled Carrick outfit.

Emmett McGuckin, Curtis Allen and Jim Ervin are each ruled out through injury, so King will likely have a raft of young players on the bench as he did against the Inver Reds.

The draw ended a run of three defeats for Carrick and King believes it will give his players the confidence to take on the Crues, who are in fourth-place in the Danske Bank Premiership after beating Cliftonville last time out.

“The boys were unreal on Boxing Day and that was the best point I have ever won as a manager,” King says.

“I know Larne will say we set up to frustrate them, but we had no centre-forwards available and we weren’t just going to roll over for the League leaders and have our bellies tickled.

“We worked hard on a gameplan before the game, the players stuck to it so all credit to the staff and players, they got their reward for the hard work.

“We have another tough game against Crusaders but I’m optimistic because of the good performance on Boxing Day and also the fact that we have already beaten Crusaders at home this season.

“I know Stephen (Baxter) has had his own injury problems this season but they still have 15 or 16 players who would walk into my team, and last season they had seven top pros on the bench behind me.

“They are a quality team, no doubt, and I wasn’t surprised that they beat Cliftonville on Boxing Day because they are a team of winners.

“Crusaders have won titles and trophies under Stephen, who is a great manager with a proven track record of success.

“But we have proved we can upset the big teams and that is our aim again.”

King revealed he had been on the phone for six hours solid on Friday, talking to clubs and contacts about possible transfer targets to boost his firepower.

But he has been left frustrated by some of the figures quoted to him and says he will keep faith in youngsters like Peter McKiernan (20), Ronan Kalla (19), Josh Andrews (18) and Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston (21), who were all on the bench last week.

“Some of the figures being talked about out there are scandalous, and we have to be realistic,” he adds.

“Some clubs are operating on a different level but we’ll keep trying.”