West Ham set to complete swoop for Cliftonville teenager Sean Moore

Cliftonville teenage star Sean Moore is set to complete his transfer to Europa Conference League winners West Ham United in the coming days.

Sunday Life Sport revealed back in April that the Hammers had won the race for the gifted 17-year-old winger and an announcement on the move from north Belfast to east London could be made this week.

Moore was a target for a number of clubs from across the water including Celtic, Newcastle, Everton, Brighton and Ipswich Town but will join West Ham, who are on the crest of a wave following their European glory in midweek which added to FA Youth Cup success earlier this season.

Moore, who is 18 in August, was one of the most talked about players in the Irish League in the season just finished, winning Young Player of the Year prizes at the NI Football Awards and Ulster Footballer of the Year Awards.

Two months ago, this newspaper outlined that Cliftonville were set to receive an initial fee of around £170,000 with several stipulations in the transfer which will lead to the Solitude side hitting a financial jackpot if Moore makes the grade in England.

It is possible that the Reds could make in the region of £500,000 from the switch with add-ons relating to the likes of first-team appearances with a hefty sell-on clause expected to be written into the contract.

Coveted at club level, Belfast-born Moore has also been a wanted man on the international scene, choosing the Republic of Ireland over Northern Ireland and playing for Tom Mohan’s Under-19 team in March in the Elite group stages of the European Championships.

While Moore is leaving Solitude, it is believed new Reds boss Jim Magilton is extremely keen to keep captain Chris Curran at the club.

There has been speculation about the future of Curran but if Magilton has his way, the 32-year-old will remain with Cliftonville, who earlier this week saw veteran defender Colin Coates move on.

Curran, who joined the Reds 10 years ago, is an influential figure in the dressing room and has vast experience with a Premiership title and multiple League Cup and County Antrim Shield triumphs on his CV.