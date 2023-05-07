We’ve risen to the challenge of staging North West 200, says chief Mervyn Whyte

It’s been a major challenge to pull this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 together because for a period of time, we really didn’t have a race due to insurance issues.

Those problems were ongoing for probably six weeks or so and our public liability insurance for the NW200 went from £31,000 to £140,000, which was the figure the governing body had set for our event.

That was a major challenge because it would have been so, so difficult for Coleraine and District Motor Club to pay out £140,000.

Thankfully, we had a donor, Derek Keys from County Tyrone and his Euro Auctions company, who came on board and made a fantastic donation.

It’s fair to say that saved the North West 200 and probably saved motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland because if the North West hadn’t gone ahead then the £140,000 we were due to pay would have been loaded onto the other events, and it would have left it difficult for the likes of the Cookstown 100, Armoy and the short circuits; it would have been a major issue.

So the donation we got from Derek was unbelievable and we are deeply indebted to him for that.

Once that kicked in, then it was all systems go because we had been in limbo for about six weeks and to pull everything off in a short space of time has been difficult.

There’s been a lot of very hard work and a week out, we’re near enough caught up on everything.

It’s been so challenging to manage within the time period we had, so it’s been almost 24/7 for a number of weeks now and we’ve been almost living at the Start area from early morning to late at night to try and get things completed.

The North West 200 is a major event on the sporting calendar and it’s the biggest outdoor sporting attraction in Ireland. So many people have been in touch with me to say how pleased they are that the event is going ahead and a number of the local businesses in the area had big concerns that the race wasn’t going to be able to take place.

So it’s fantastic to have it going again and it means so much to the area, and to the economy on the north coast and in Northern Ireland — the figures speak for themselves from the economic impact study. We’re really pleased that we have been able to pull it all together.

Last year was just surreal on the Saturday, the way everything clicked into place, and I’ve found over the years that if you can get things kicked off and get them running smoothly, then the programme just seems to slot into place. From our end, it was probably the best North West 200 I’ve ever had and I can’t remember the event running as smoothly in my time as it did in 2022.

If it goes that way again this year I’ll be more than pleased, but it will be a hard act to follow and there are so many situations that can arise in practice and on race days, and you just have to deal with them and move on.

But we will do our best as always and there is no better line-up of road racers anywhere than what we have at the North West this year. We have the best there is and we have 21 countries represented from Finland right through to the Czech Republic and further afield, from Canada and America, so it’s a chance to see the cream of the crop here in Northern Ireland and we are looking forward to another fantastic North West 200.