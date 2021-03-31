'What if I don't want to play on Boxing Day?': Portadown boss Matthew Tipton champions summer football switch

Matthew Tipton wants to have fun in the sun, with the Portadown manager believing that a switch to a summer season would appeal to more than just football fans and boost attendances in the Irish League.

The Shamrock Park boss has added his voice to those who back a calendar change to replicate that of the League of Ireland, seeing it as an opportunity to reach beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch on a Saturday afternoon.

Indeed Tipton, who had a short spell of summer football during a four-month stint as a player with Dundalk, would be in favour of ditching weekend matches altogether in what may be a bold move, but one he suggests would see the numbers add up to outweigh the loss of treasured Boxing Day fixtures.

"I have always been in favour of summer football, but there doesn't seem to be an appetite for it," says Tipton.

"I don't follow the reasoning behind why it's not going to work - and I'm not saying the reasons why I think it will work will definitely make it work either.

"I think you could move to Friday nights, people finish work for the week and have an evening out with the family.

"You can make it more of an event and have things going on outside of just a football match instead of fellas turning up at five to three on a winter's day with a big coat on and running home at five to five because it's cold.

"That way you would have people hanging around a little bit - do something before the game and after the game.

"There is lots you can do, but there doesn't seem to be an appetite for it."

Debates around a switch to summer football have been raised from time to time since the Republic of Ireland's domestic League made the move in 2002, with no clear consensus ever being reached.

Suggestions of a hybrid season have been made, with a May to February or July to March campaign proposed by clubs eager to ensure that money-spinning Boxing Day derbies are protected.

Having one set of fixtures hold back a full-on change is a near-sighted view according to Tipton, who sees a bigger picture approach being more lucrative in the long run.

"There is no argument against that has convinced me why it wouldn't work," said the former Welsh Under-21 international.

"You can't tell me you don't want to do it because you're going to miss the Boxing Day games.

"If the Boxing Day games are so important because everyone is off, they keep telling us that we can't play in July because everybody is off - play the games then when you'd get bigger crowds surely because everyone is off.

"Each other week you would get more people in when the weather is better all the time."

Tipton also feels that it is time that those at the coal face - the players and managers - were consulted.

"What if I don't want to play on Boxing Day? I like Christmas with my family. I don't want to play football," he said.

"They haven't asked a player yet what their thoughts are. Would they like Christmas off?

"I am sure you would speak to players who would like a roast dinner and a drink with their families."