'What's going on here?': Linfield legend Tony Gorman getting used to a Glentoran shirt around the house after son Dale's transfer

Glentoran's new signing Dale Gorman has provided a punditry problem for his dad and Linfield legend Tony (inset).

Linfield legend Tony Gorman couldn't believe his eyes when he returned to his Letterkenny home to see a Glentoran shirt hanging on the washing line!

Having been part of a David Jeffrey juggernaut during a six-year period when winning the Irish League title became the norm, the former midfielder admits it was a bolt from the blue when his son Dale signed on the dotted line with Mick McDermott's Glens a couple of weeks back.

The 24-year-old appeared to have sealed a deal with Newport County when crafty McDermott made his move to strengthen his already impressive squad.

Ironically, Gorman junior was also on the radar of Linfield manager David Healy as far back as June, but he'll be turning out against his dad's former club once the Irish League season eventually gets under way next month.

"I came back home one day and there was a Glentoran shirt hanging on the washing line. I thought to myself, 'What is going on here?'" laughs Tony.

"My other son Jack runs around most times in a Linfield top, one of the old, red Diadora shirts from years back. It would be fair to say there will be a bit of rivalry in the house once the league starts.

"It's quite ironic that, because of my association with Linfield, the three boys, Dale, Jack and Joel, grew up supporting any team that was playing against Glentoran, simply because they were always our big rivals.

"Seriously, I hope it all goes well for Dale. To be fair, Mick McDermott has impressed me as a coach and a manager, he's just got that wee bit about him that would suggest he'll do well with Glentoran.

"He's done a great job so far. It is important for the league that there is a strong Glentoran.

"There is a lot of positivity coming out of The Oval and I think they'll be big challengers this season."

Tony, renowned for his booming set-piece prowess during his playing days, spends a lot of Saturday afternoons working as an analyst for the BBC Sportsound programme.

He admits it will be a big test if he is asked to give his views on a Big Two clash with Dale involved.

"I may just give that one a miss," he laughs. "I think the Glentoran move is a great opportunity for Dale.

"He was at Newport and things were going really well. Everything had been agreed for him to stay, before lockdown.

"His agent kept him updated regularly, he was basically waiting on a start date. The club had so many players under contract, so the budget was affected by the salary cap.

"They had to ship players out to get Dale and a few others in, but it was just dragging on too long. David Healy had spoken to Dale earlier in the summer, through his agent.

"Glentoran then made contact, but Dale was confident of going back to Newport. Again, things took a long time simply because of the Covid situation.

"When Glentoran came back for him, Dale was happy to meet Mick McDermott and Windy (Paul Millar). He's now had his first full week up there. He's staying with four or five of the players in Bangor - he's happy enough.

"Dale was very friendly with Robbie McDaid following their time with the Northern Ireland under-age teams, they always kept in touch.

"Robbie was a big influence and he helped convince him to go make the move."