When Tim Mouncey found himself on wed alert for Portadown’s Cup Final appointment

Tim salutes the Portadown fans after booking the club’s place in the 2016 Irish Cup Final, even though he knew he wouldn’t be involved

It should have been his fourth Irish Cup Final appearance, but Tim Mouncey admits he had a bigger match to deal with.

Instead of turning out against Glentoran at a rain-drenched Oval on May 2, 2015, he was sipping cocktails on a luxurious ship on the Caribbean.

Tim’s planning for his wedding to girlfriend Jamie went to perfection but, in an unfortunate coincidence, it clashed with Portadown’s biggest day on the calendar.

He had already sampled the razzmatazz that that comes with a Cup Final, having been on the winning rostrum with former club Linfield twice, but it was a new experience with Ronnie McFall’s Ports.

Tim did manage to tune in on a dodgy radio transmission and, although he had a day to remember with his new bride, the news from the Oval wasn’t good. David Scullion hit the only goal of the game to earn Glentoran the trophy.

“I kicked every ball in the ship’s cabin,” laughs Tim.

“Never for one minute did I think I would be in an Irish Cup Final when I began planning the wedding two years earlier.

“There was a write up in the Belfast Telegraph at the time about me missing the game because I was being married. The stewardess noticed it and it got Jamie and I a couple of glasses of complimentary champagne on the flight to America.

“I managed to listen in, but it there was a lot of interference and the reception was poor.”

By that stage, Tim already had every medal on offer after a wonderful three-and-a-half year spell at Linfield. He began his Irish League days at Crusaders before dropping into the First Division with Lisburn Distillery.

“I was a bit naïve having progressed through the Crusaders under age teams to the reserves.” he recalls.

“I made my first team debut away to Cliftonville. Glenn Dunlop, Sid Burrows, Alan ‘Bap’ Dornan and Stephen Baxter were still playing. Martin Murray was boss.

“In one of my early games, I remember Tony O’Connell coming into the dressing room, we were playing Glentoran at the Oval.

“He threw down a wad of cash on the treatment table. He said ‘if you win today boys, it’s yours’. Of course, we were beaten. Tony was back to the whip the money away. ‘You are useless’, he shouted. He was a character. That was my first experience of first team action.”

Having struggled to nail down a first team shirt, Tim moved on to Distillery.

“Paul Kirk persuaded me to sign, even though they were in the First Division,” he smiles. “I thought it was a chance of first team football.

“It turned out we played the Crues in a relegation play-off that season. Big Baxter scored a hat-trick. But I came off the bench to make it 2-1, only for Stephen to pop up with his third goal.

“We had a good side with boys like Darren Armour, Jim McCloskey, Darren Brush, Chris Deegan, Fra Murphy and Kevin Bates. Once we got up to the Premiership, we held our own, finishing around the top six on a regular basis.

“Paul’s training was really advanced. He was the one who introduced ice baths, which are now commonplace. He was sending us to the gym for special sessions and also to psychologists.

“That was all introduced to the game in later years. He got the best out of the boys. The only disappointment is we never were able to win a senior trophy.

“The chairman, Tommy Anderson, was also a big part of the club; he ploughed a lot of money in to get it where it needed to be.”

But Tim got the “dream move” he craved in 2005 when Linfield boss David Jeffrey came knocking.

He went on: “Bryan McLoughlin rang me. Willie McKeown had watched me a few times. I had no hesitation, it was a massive opportunity.

“I was a little bit shocked but, at the same time, I was playing good football. I was flying fit but, as soon as I signed in January, I ruptured my medial ligament. I missed practically the rest of the League campaign, which was climaxed by Morgan Day.

“Even though I wasn’t involved, it was a devastating blow, but it was also a watershed for the club. A few weeks later, we won the Setanta Cup, I played in that Final against Shelbourne in Dublin.

“We were not given much hope of winning. In terms of experience, that was probably the best I can remember. That Shelbourne team was unbelievable. To go down there and beat them on their own patch was fantastic.

“Spike (Glenn Ferguson) and Peter (Thompson) got the goals in the 2-0 win.

“The atmosphere was brilliant, the Linfield crowd were really our 12th man that night, it was frightening. I had goose bumps on my neck, it was brilliant. There was a heck of a party after it as well.”

After that, things went from good to fabulous for a rampant Linfield side.

“The team we had was unreal — Winkie (William Murphy), (Noel) Bailie, Spike, Mackers (Paul McAreavey), Gaulty (Micheal Gault), Oran (Kearney), Jim (Ervin), Dougie (Steven Douglas), Pat (McShane), Pickie (Mark Picking) and Peter. The following year, we completed Clean Sweep season — we won everything on offer.

“We were hammering teams. Even when we went 2-0 down, which I remember, we knew we would still win the game, we would run out 6-2 winners.

“Everyone came together at the right time and we were well managed by Davy, McLoughs and Alfie Wylie. They would have us ready to run through walls for them.

“We were also super fit, Davy used to say, you’ll win nothing if you are not fit. When I put balls into the box, I just knew either Spike or Peter would be on the end of them, the next thing it was in the back of the net.

“I played in the Irish Cup Final, beating Glentoran, to complete the sweep of trophies. They scored early on but, again, we knew we would win it. It was a mentality we had. Even in Europe, we were going to full-time teams and they couldn’t understand how a part-time team could match them.”

Having enjoyed a wonderful three-and-a-half-year spell, Tim was faced with a dilemma as he no longer was a first team regular.

“It got to the stage I had a few injuries,” he adds.

“I could see Davy testing my position in terms of bringing in other guys. That’s what he does. Mark Magennis and then Chris Kingsberry arrived. I was still only 26 and had a lot to offer.”

Tim had already rebuked an offer from Portadown boss McFall but when he came back, his resistance waned.

“I always heard boys who played for Linfield saying, stay as long as you can,” he explains.

“That always played in the back of my head but, after serious thought, I decided to give it a go and moved to Portadown.

“When I signed, the club was relegated because they didn’t have their Premiership application form in on time. I was in the First Division in my first season, it was a wake-up call.

“To be fair, most of the players stayed , so we knew we could get back up straight away. It was a challenging League. It came down to the final game of the season, between ourselves and Donegal Celtic — the winners would be promoted.

“We won 2-0. It was up at Celtic Park. That was good experience as well.

“Again, it was a good side with the likes of Kevin Braniff, Wesley Boyle, John Convery and Gary McCutcheon. We were regulars in Europe.”

After nine rollercoaster years at Shamrock Park, which included his aforementioned wedding on Cup Final day, it all ground to a halt when McFall left the club after 29 years following a shock Irish Cup quarter-final defeat by Lurgan Celtic.

“I remember being in the dressing room and talk emerged that Ronnie had left,” Tim concludes.

“He was under pressure from a section of the fans, but the club have struggled since that day. It was a sad ending, I got on well with him. He was a brilliant character.

“After Ronnie left, Vinny Arkins and Pat McGibbon came in, before Niall Currie was appointed. It would be fair to say we didn’t see eye to eye. He hauled me off after 25 minutes one day so, after that, I thought it was time to go.”