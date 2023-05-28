Which Ulster stars may be in Ireland’s World Cup plans, and who may lose out

Iain Henderson should get the nod for the World Cup if fit and under contract

Ulster's Rob Herring is likely on his way to the World Cup with Ireland

This week is expected to see the announcement of Andy Farrell’s extended training squad for this autumn’s World Cup with it unclear just exactly how many will be named ahead of the Ireland coach ultimately trimming things back to the 33 who will head to France.

While Farrell may not go quite as far as Wales’ Warren Gatland, who named 54 players, at least the Ireland squad due to be released ought to put an end to speculation surrounding Iain Henderson’s future, the expectation being that the Ulster captain will make the cut and that this may come with some clarity over his future.

Naturally, the premature end to Ulster’s season will not have enhanced too many reputations but, then again, Leinster succumbing in both the URC and once again to La Rochelle’s power in the Champions Cup doesn’t exactly enhance the choreography with Ireland facing a massive challenge to make that elusive first Semi-Final never mind the hopes of advancing from there.

So, how many Ulster players are likely to be involved over the summer, and will they make the plane to France?

​Rob Herring/Tom Stewart

Should Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher stay fit then that third hooker role will be fought out between the Ulster team-mates.

Herring is the man in possession and unless the uncapped Stewart rips it up in camp and does likewise should he be given a game in August’s warm-ups, then the 33-year-old will make his second World Cup but this time from the off.

VERDICT: Both in the training squad

WORLD CUP CALL: Herring

Tom O’Toole

Has become a regular in squads for Farrell and after showing up well in the Six Nations during Tadhg Furlong’s absence, he ought to have earned his seat on the plane.

The 24-year-old has so far earned nine caps and this should increase during the warm-ups and potentially in the second pool game against Tonga.

VERDICT: Training squad and World Cup-bound

Iain Henderson/Kieran Treadwell

Another injury-hit season for Henderson and with an IRFU contract still to be clarified, you might wonder if the Ulster skipper will feature at a third World Cup.

But the 31-year-old is still of value, though from here on in it is essential that he stays fit.

Treadwell made his mark in the Six Nations and though he will likely be in the wider squad, it could come down to either him or Henderson for France.

VERDICT: If fit, both are in the training squad

WORLD CUP CALL: Henderson if injury-free and in contract

Nick Timoney

Seems to have fallen away after not being part of the Six Nations squad. Should still be part of Farrell’s expanded training group, but is likely to be heading back to Ulster.

VERDICT: Likely in the training squad over the summer

WORLD CUP CALL: Staying at home

Stuart McCloskey/James Hume

McCloskey may appear a luxury item with Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki all ahead of him and capable of playing both positions, but consideration must surely be made for the Ulsterman’s imposing physicality and offloading game.

Hume may well make the wider squad but a ticket to France is highly unlikely.

VERDICT: Both in the training squad

WORLD CUP CALL: McCloskey might get in, but Hume heads home

​Jacob Stockdale/Robert Baloucoune

Stockdale has been around the squad but not playing while Baloucoune has spent swathes of the season injured.

And yet both have shown semblances of returns to form at the back end of Ulster’s campaign which could yet see them battling each other for a seat on the plane.

VERDICT: Both are in training camp

WORLD CUP CALL: Just one goes but it’s just too hard to call

Long shots for the training squad: Michael Lowry, Nathan Doak, David McCann, Stewart Moore